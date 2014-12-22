EURUSD Technical Analysis 2014, 21.12 - 28.12: Bearish Breakdown

D1 price is on primary bearish market condition with trying to break 1.2265 support level:
- The price is located below Ichimoku cloud/kumo with Senkou Span A line as the nearest kumo border
- Chinkou Span line broke the price for breakdown on D1 timeframe
- Nearest support level is 1.2265
- Nearest resistance level is 1.2569
W1 price is on primary bearish market condition with breaking 1.2247 support on open W1 bar for now.
MN price
is on bearish breakdown by breaking 1.2357 support level with Chinkou
Span line of Ichimoku indicator crossing the price from above to below.
If D1 price will break 1.2265
support level so the primary bearish breadown will be continuing
If D1 price will break 1.2569 resistance level so the possible reversal to bullish condition may started
If not so we may see the ranging within bearish market condition.
- Recommendation for long: watch D1 price to break 1.2569 resistance for possible buy trade
- Recommendation
to go short: watch D1 price to break 1.2265 support level for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: bearish
UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on EURUSD price movement for this coming week)
2014-12-22 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Existing Home Sales]
2014-12-23 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - GDP]
2014-12-23 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - New Home Sales]
2014-12-24 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Unemployment Claims]Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on EURUSD price movement
|Resistance
|Support
|1.2569
|1.2357
|1.2599
|1.2265
|1.2839
|1.2247
SUMMARY : bearish