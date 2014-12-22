EURUSD Technical Analysis 2014, 21.12 - 28.12: Bearish Breakdown

D1 price is on primary bearish market condition with trying to break 1.2265 support level:

The price is located below Ichimoku cloud/kumo with Senkou Span A line as the nearest kumo border

Chinkou Span line broke the price for breakdown on D1 timeframe



Nearest support level is 1.2265

Nearest resistance level is 1.2569

W1 price is on primary bearish market condition with breaking 1.2247 support on open W1 bar for now.

MN price is on bearish breakdown by breaking 1.2357 support level with Chinkou Span line of Ichimoku indicator crossing the price from above to below.



If D1 price will break 1.2265 support level so the primary bearish breadown will be continuing

If D1 price will break 1.2569 resistance level so the possible reversal to bullish condition may started

If not so we may see the ranging within bearish market condition.



Recommendation for long: watch D1 price to break 1.2569 resistance for possible buy trade

Recommendation to go short: watch D1 price to break 1.2265 support level for possible sell trade



Trading Summary: bearish



UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on EURUSD price movement for this coming week)

2014-12-22 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Existing Home Sales]

2014-12-23 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - GDP]

2014-12-23 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - New Home Sales]

2014-12-24 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Unemployment Claims]

Resistance

Support 1.2569

1.2357

1.2599

1.2265

1.2839

1.2247



SUMMARY : bearish



TREND

: breakdown