global economic growth is likely to be slightly above 3 percent this year - International Monetary Fund Chief Christine Lagarde said in an interview

The global economic growth is likely to be slightly above 3 percent this year in the face of geopolitical risks, International Monetary Fund Chief Christine Lagarde said in an interview with the French daily Les Echos.

The growth is likely to be between 3 and 3.5 percent, she said. Growth is uneven as some countries started growing faster than others.



The IMF is set to release its next World Economic Outlook in October. Earlier the Washington-based lender estimated 3.4 percent global growth for this year.



Lagarde noted that geopolitical crisis in Ukraine is likely to impact Germany and other neighboring nations.



Lagarde said France should stick to its deficit reduction measures despite low inflation. She also urged Germany to support public spending on infrastructure which would also help its neighboring nations.