IMF and US Data at The Centre Stage - Rabobank

Piotr Matys, EM FX Strategist at Rabobank, suggests that the International Monetary Fund will publish its latest World Economic Outlook. Christine Lagarde has already hinted that the IMF may revise lower its economic forecasts.



Key Quotes



“Somewhat less negative view on emerging economies (particularly China) would be an encouraging signal for the markets.



US Small Business Sentiment is expected to improve to 93.5 in March from 92.9 in February. For the first time since June import prices should increase on the monthly basis (Mkt: 1.0% m/m). The market will be looking for fresh clues (or confusion) from Fed speakers including Harker, Williams and Lacker (the last two will speak very late in the evening in European time).”





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

