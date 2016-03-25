France Q4 GDP Growth Unrevised

French economy expanded in the three months ended in December, in line with the second estimate, final figures from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



Gross domestic product rose 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter, but slower than the 0.4 percent growth in the previous quarter, which was revised from a 0.3 percent climb reported earlier.



In 2015, GDP advanced 1.2 percent, corrected from the 1.1 percent rise initially estimated. It was much faster than the 0.2 percent rise seen in 2014.



On the expenditure side, gross fixed capital formation accelerated at a pace of 0.7 percent in the December quarter, following a 0.1 percent slight gain in the third quarter.



At the same time, household consumption expenditure dropped 0.1 percent, reversing a 0.4 percent spike in the prior three- month period.



Exports rebounded and imports growth quickened during the period. As a result, the external balance contributed negatively to the activity.





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