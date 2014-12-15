AUDUSD Technical Analysis 2014, 14.12 - 21.12: Weekly Breakdown Of Key Support Level

D1 price is on primary bearish market condition with trying to break 0.8214 support level:
- The price is located below Ichimoku cloud/kumo with Senkou Span A line as the nearest kumo border
- Nearest support level is 0.8214
- Nearest resistance level is 0.8392
W1 price is on primary bearish market condition with breaking 0.8301 support on open W1 bar for now.
MN price
is on bearish breakdown by breaking 0.8479 support level on W1 close bar.
If D1 price will break 0.8214
support level so the primary bearish will be continuing
If D1 price will break 0.8541 resistance level so the secondary rally may be started within the primary bearish with possible reversal to bullish condition
If not so we may see the ranging within bearish market condition.
- Recommendation for long: watch D1 price to break 0.8541 resistance for possible buy trade
- Recommendation
to go short: watch D1 price to break 0.8214 support level for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: bearish
UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on AUDUSD price movement for this coming week)
2014-12-15 00:30 GMT (or 02:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - New Motor Vehicle Sales]
2014-12-15 01:30 GMT (or 03:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook]
2014-12-16 00:15 GMT (or 02:15 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - RBA Assist Gov Debelle Speech]
2014-12-16 00:30 GMT (or 02:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes]
2014-12-16 01:45 GMT (or 03:45 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - HSBC Flash Manufacturing PMI]
2014-12-16 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Building Permits]
2014-12-17 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - CPI]
2014-12-17 19:00 GMT (or 21:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
2014-12-18 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Philly Fed Manufacturing Index]
Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on AUDUSD price movement
|Resistance
|Support
|0.8392
|0.8226
|0.8541
|0.8214
|0.8795
|N/A
SUMMARY : bearish