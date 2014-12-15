Fundamental Weekly Forecasts for US Dollar, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD and GOLD

The Dow Jones FXCM Dollar Index (ticker = USDollar) dropped this past week for the first time since the mid-October, market-wide slump.







The British Pound finished the week modestly higher but continued to trade in a tight range versus the US Dollar







The near-term outlook for USD/JPY remains mired by Japan’s December 14 snap election, but the ongoing deviation in the policy outlook should continue to produce a further advance in the exchange rate as a growing number of Fed officials show a greater willingness to normalize monetary policy in 2015.







The Australian Dollar may break out downward as the FOMC policy announcement and minutes from December’s RBA meeting fuel policy divergence bets.







Gold prices are markedly higher this week with the precious metal rallying 2.5% to trade at $1222 ahead of the New York close on Friday.





