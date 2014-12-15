Fundamental Weekly Forecasts for US Dollar, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD and GOLD

0
US Dollar Forecast– Dollar’s Six-Month Bull Trend Rides on FOMC
The Dow Jones FXCM Dollar Index (ticker = USDollar) dropped this past week for the first time since the mid-October, market-wide slump.
British Pound Forecast – British Pound May Finally Mount a Sustained Recovery versus USD
The British Pound finished the week modestly higher but continued to trade in a tight range versus the US Dollar.
Japanese Yen Forecast – USD/JPY Outlookto Remain Bullish on Fed, BoJ Policy Divergence
The near-term outlook for USD/JPY remains mired by Japan’s December 14 snap election, but the ongoing deviation in the policy outlook should continue to produce a further advance in the exchange rate as a growing number of Fed officials show a greater willingness to normalize monetary policy in 2015.
Australian Dollar Forecast – Australian Dollar May Drop Out of Range on FOMC, RBA Minutes
The Australian Dollar may break out downward as the FOMC policy announcement and minutes from December’s RBA meeting fuel policy divergence bets.
Gold Forecast – Gold Rally Vulnerable to Hawkish FOMC - $1237 Key Resistance
Gold prices are markedly higher this week with the precious metal rallying 2.5% to trade at $1222 ahead of the New York close on Friday.
