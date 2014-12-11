Preparing for a big break following the NZDUSD consolidation

NZDUSD is currently on an hourly consolidation. In this situation, it is appropriate to be changing up the trend-line plotting technique. I have used the DeMark trend lines technique connecting the most recent two lows and highs together. By doing so, we are looking to trade the breakout pattern that is to follow. Currently, this pair is looking rather bearish. If we were to observe the EURUSD and GBPUSD, both pairs have been going through sell-offs and we are adding one more to it.

NZDUSD Hourly

Keep in mind, the breakout could occur in any direction due to the strong up move in the pre-consolidation. It could potentially be a resting period followed by persistent buying.