NZDUSD Technical Analysis 2014, 07.12 - 14.12: Bearish Breakdown

D1 price is on primary bearish market condition breakdown with trying to break 0.7728 support level:
- The price is located below Ichimoku cloud/kumo with Senkou Span A line as the nearest kumo border
- Nearest support level is 0.7728
- Nearest resistance level is 0.7910
W1 price is on primary bearish market condition with breaking 0.7659 support.
MN price is on bearish breakout by breaking 0.7659 support level with Chinkou Span line of Ichimoku indicator crossing the price from above to below.
If D1 price will break 0.7728
support level so the primary bearish will be continuing
If D1 price will break 0.7910 resistance level so the price will be reversed from the primary bearish to the primary bullish withs econdary ranging market condition
If not so we may see the ranging market condition.
- Recommendation for long: N/A
- Recommendation
to go short: watch D1 price to break 0.7728 support level on close D1 bar for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: bearish
UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on NZDUSD price movement for this coming week)
2014-12-07 21:45 GMT (or 23:45 MQ MT5 time) | [NZD - Manufacturing Sales]
2014-12-10 01:30 GMT (or 03:30 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - CPI]
2014-12-10 19:00 GMT (or 21:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Federal Budget Balance]
2014-12-10 20:00 GMT (or 22:00 MQ MT5 time) | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]
2014-12-11 00:10 GMT (or 02:10 MQ MT5 time) | [NZD - RBNZ Gov Wheeler Speech]
2014-12-11 21:30 GMT (or 23:30 MQ MT5 time) | [NZD - Business NZ Manufacturing Index]
2014-12-12 05:30 GMT (or 07:30 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - Industrial Production]
2014-12-12 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - PPI]
2014-12-12 14:55 GMT (or 16:55 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - UoM Consumer Sentiment]
Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on NZDUSD price movement
|Resistance
|Support
|0.7910
|0.7728
|0.7925
|0.7659
|0.8033
|N/A
SUMMARY : bearish