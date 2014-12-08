NZDUSD Technical Analysis 2014, 07.12 - 14.12: Bearish Breakdown

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

2014.12.07

NZD/USD forecast for the week of November 8, 2014, Technical Analysis



The NZD/USD pair tried to rally during the course of the week, and as a result we turned back around and fell rather hard. We tested the 0.77 level, which of course was a significant support barrier. With that, we feel that a break down below the recent lows would be a reason to start selling the New Zealand dollar again, as the Royal Bank of New Zealand continues to work against the value of the Kiwi dollar. After all, they have recently suggested that this pair should be down to the 0.68 level. With that being the case, we feel that the central bank out of Wellington will continue to favor a weaker New Zealand dollar, as they have not only express their opinion verbally, but they have actually stepped into the market in order to sell.

Any rally at this point in time should continue to show weakness eventually. The 0.80 level continues to be the “ceiling” in this market, as it has been so reliable for the sellers recently. Ultimately, we believe the 0.75 level should be tested first, and then possibly down to the 0.70 level. Whether or not we can get down to the 0.68 level is of course a completely different conversation altogether. Ultimately, this should be one of those markets you can sell every time it rallies as the New Zealand dollar certainly is overvalued and is so highly influenced by the commodity markets. The commodity markets look horrible in general, and as a result the US dollar should continue to be favored overall, giving us a bit of a “one-way trade” going forward.

The market has been reliable for some time, and the market consolidating was simply the sellers taking a breather in our opinion. Quite often, you will see markets make impulsive moves like we did a couple of months ago, and then simply grind sideways. Eventually, and the trend continues and we think that’s about to happen going forward in this marketplace. It doesn’t mean they’re ready to go lower yet, but if we make a fresh new low that’s reason enough for us to start selling.



