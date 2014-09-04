Global Bitcoin Summit to Be Held in November at Hong Kong

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In a press release the organizers of the Global Bitcoin Summit say that the event will be held in Hong Kong from November 28 to 29 this year. The 2014 Internet Finance Innovation CEO Summit (IFICS) is expected to provide comprehensive opportunities for Bitcoin stakeholders, investors, companies, regulators, etc. to learn and explore.
The announcement says that gathered in Hong Kong, the knowledgeable experts in Internet Finance and Digital Currency will again diagnose the situation and provide the attendees with the latest information about domestic and overseas regulations, trading platforms, digital currency trends, offshore financial services and innovative financial solutions.
According to the organizing committee the call for papers for the upcoming summit is open from now until September 30. It further announces that the prospective speakers are encouraged to submit their ideas for lectures, roundtables, and panels for the event. Speakers will be given thirty minutes to put their views on various issues.
Comprehensive Range of Topics to Be covered
The organizing committee informs that lectures are issue-oriented and expected to provide concrete examples, and contain both practical and theoretical information to help attendees explore then nuances well. Also, the 30 minutes long lecture will include answering questions from the audience.
The announcement says that gathered in Hong Kong, the knowledgeable experts in Internet Finance and Digital Currency will again diagnose the situation and provide the attendees with the latest information about domestic and overseas regulations, trading platforms, digital currency trends, offshore financial services and innovative financial solutions.
According to the organizing committee the call for papers for the upcoming summit is open from now until September 30. It further announces that the prospective speakers are encouraged to submit their ideas for lectures, roundtables, and panels for the event. Speakers will be given thirty minutes to put their views on various issues.
Comprehensive Range of Topics to Be covered
The organizing committee informs that lectures are issue-oriented and expected to provide concrete examples, and contain both practical and theoretical information to help attendees explore then nuances well. Also, the 30 minutes long lecture will include answering questions from the audience.
Topics
- Internet Finance Innovation
- Digital Currency Innovation
- Digital Asset Management
- Digital Currency Security
- Mining Equipment R&D
- Innovation and Regulation
- Digital Currency Offshore Trade and Exchange
- Digital Currency Payment
- New Model for Crowdfunding and P2P
- Mobile Payment
- Big Data for Financial Services
- Internet Credit