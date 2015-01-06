Hong Kong's Hang Seng Stock Index 2015 Forecast

Month Date Forecast

Value 50%

Correct +/- 80%

Correct +/- 0 Nov 2014 23,830.5 +/-0 +/-0 1 Dec 2014 24,093 +/-435 +/-827 2 Jan 2015 23,394 +/-574 +/-1,091 3 Feb 2015 22,014 +/-675 +/-1,283 4 Mar 2015 22,300 +/-757 +/-1,439 5 Apr 2015 20,984 +/-828 +/-1,573 6 May 2015 20,858 +/-891 +/-1,692

The Hang Seng Index (abbreviated: HSI) is a freefloat-adjusted market capitalization-weighted stock market index in Hong Kong. It is used to record and monitor daily changes of the largest companies of the Hong Kong stock market and is the main indicator of the overall market performance in Hong Kong. These 48 constituent companies represent about 60% of capitalisation of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.Hong Kong's Hang Seng Stock Index Forecast Index Values Average of Month.









HSI was started on November 24, 1969, and is currently compiled and maintained by Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hang Seng Bank, one of the largest banks registered and listed in Hong Kong in terms of market capitalisation. It is responsible for compiling, publishing and managing the Hang Seng Index and a range of other stock indexes, such as Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng China AH Index Series, Hang Seng China H-Financials Index, Hang Seng Composite Index Series, Hang Seng China A Industry Top Index, Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series and Hang Seng Total Return Index Series. Hang Seng in turn, despite being a public company, is held in majority by British financial firm HSBC.