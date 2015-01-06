Hong Kong's Hang Seng Stock Index 2015 Forecast

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Stock Index Forecast Index Values Average of Month.
|Month
|Date
|Forecast
Value
|50%
Correct +/-
|80%
Correct +/-
|0
|Nov 2014
|23,830.5
|+/-0
|+/-0
|1
|Dec 2014
|24,093
|+/-435
|+/-827
|2
|Jan 2015
|23,394
|+/-574
|+/-1,091
|3
|Feb 2015
|22,014
|+/-675
|+/-1,283
|4
|Mar 2015
|22,300
|+/-757
|+/-1,439
|5
|Apr 2015
|20,984
|+/-828
|+/-1,573
|6
|May 2015
|20,858
|+/-891
|+/-1,692
HSI was started on November 24, 1969, and is currently compiled and maintained by Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hang Seng Bank, one of the largest banks registered and listed in Hong Kong in terms of market capitalisation. It is responsible for compiling, publishing and managing the Hang Seng Index and a range of other stock indexes, such as Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng China AH Index Series, Hang Seng China H-Financials Index, Hang Seng Composite Index Series, Hang Seng China A Industry Top Index, Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series and Hang Seng Total Return Index Series. Hang Seng in turn, despite being a public company, is held in majority by British financial firm HSBC.