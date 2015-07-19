H5OS vs Android and Apple

Hong Kong-based mobile operating system company Acadine Technologies is to make room for itself among the ubiquitous of Android and iOS devices.



The company says it received USD100 million in its first round financing from China-based Tsinghua Unigroup International.



H5OS is a completely web-centric operating system and eliminates the native APIs that give the conventional mobile OS owners full business control over other mobile industry participants. Acadine Technologies is based in Hong Kong, with operations in Beijing, Taipei, Palo Alto, and London.

