20 pieces of advice from the world's top 20 market minds. PART 1

Warning, you might get rich!



Biliionaires, a Nobel prize winner, a Founding Father and even a miser - Forbes magazine gathered strategies of the most outstanding market minds of all times to enlighten you on their skills and techniques.

1. Alexander Hamilton

1755-1804

First U.S. Treasury Secretary





Indispensible Wisdom: Sovereign strength begets financial stability

Nickname: Little Lion

Killer internship: Aide-de-camp for George Washington during the Revolution

Bestseller: The $10 bill

Money Quote: "A nation which can prefer disgrace to danger is prepared for a master, and deserves one."

Fundamentals: During the period when America was an emerging market, Hamilton was a tireless advocate for responsible federal finances. He knew that a strong central government was a prerequisite for robust economic growth. Lesson: Don't buy securities in developing countries with dodgy rulers.

Invest Like Hamilton: You can always be a purist and buy U.S. government bonds, but if you want to venture overseas, be sure to do plenty of homework first.





2. Nathan Mayer Rothschild

1777-1836

Founder, N.M. Rothschild & Sons





Indispensable Wisdon: Information is money

Crystal Ball Cred: Thanks to his extensive network of carrier pigeons Rothschild knew that England had defeated France at Waterloo before anyone else in London. As other traders on the stock exchange braced for a British loss, he went long.

Fundamentals: Rothschild's father planted the seeds for the 19th century's greatest banking empire by stationing each of his five sons in different European cities. Nathan got London, but throughout his career he was able to profit from the insights of his brothers in Frankfurt, Paris, Naples and Vienna.

Invest Like Rothschild: Tap into groups with their fingers on the pulse. Consider shares in high-yielding private equity firms like Blackstone Group, Apollo Global Management, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Carlyle Group.





3. Hetty Green

1834-1916

Miser





Indispensable Wisdon: Be opportunistic, focus on income and pinch pennies

Nickname: "The Witch of Wall Street"

Money Quote: "All you have to do is buy cheap and sell dear, act with thrift and shrewdness, and be persistent."

Fundamentals: Green inherited $5 million at age 30, and by the time she died in 1916 she had turned it into $100 million, making her the richest woman in the nation. How? One: She was unbelievably cheap, refusing to use hot water, wash her clothes or provide her son with decent medical care. Two: a flint-eyed instinct for a bargain, favoring income from distressed loans and discounted government bonds. She only bought stocks in financial panics.

Invest Like Green: She endeavored to earn 6% annually, doubling her money every 12 years. Earning 6% today isn't easy. One possibility: BlackRock's Utility & Infrastructure Trust has a 7% yield. Another: Energy Transfer Partners, an MLP yielding 6.6%.





4. Joseph Schumpeter

1883-1950

Economist and Political Scientist





Indispensible Wisdom: Destruction is a mechanism for progress

Bestseller: Capitalism, Socialism and Democracy (1942)

Money Quote: "A depression is for capitalism like a good, cold shower."

Fundamentals: Schumpeter's great insight--which he termed "creative destruction"--was that economic innovation is fueled by entrepreneurs who discover better ways of doing things (the creative part), and their success leads to the collapse of old companies and methods (the destruction). Autos replaced horse-drawn buggies; word processors supplanted typewriters; the Internet killed print ads. The trick is to be on the right side of history.

Invest Like Schumpeter: Small-cap growth funds are great places for finding Schumpeterian disruptors. Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and Wasatch World Innovators Fund were up 57% and 34%, respectively, in 2013.





5. Sir John Templeton

1912-2008

Founder, Templeton Funds





Indispensable wisdom: Buy at the point of maximum pessimism; sell at the point of maximum optimism

Money quote: "If you buy the same securities everyone else is buying, you will have the same results as everyone else."

Fundamentals: Templeton, a committed contrarian, believed the only way to get a bargain in the stock market was to buy when everyone else was selling: At the outbreak of World War II, when everyone else was panicking, he bought shares in every NYSE-listed company that was trading for less than $1--and made money on nearly all of them. He was early to see the benefits of diversifying outside of America; international investing became his signature style. It worked : $10,000 invested in his flagship fund in 1954 grew into $2 million by the time Templeton retired in 1992.

Invest Like Templeton: The Templeton Growth Fund continues to employ Sir John's strategies and has averaged an 18.3% return over the last five years.





6. Jack Bogle

Age: 85

Founder, Vanguard





Indispensible Wisdom: It's the fees, stupid

Nicknames: Jack, Saint Jack (used by supporters and detractors alike)

Money Quote: "Don't let the miracle of long-term compounding of returns be overwhelmed by the tyranny of long-term compounding of costs."

Fundamentals: When he launched the first retail stock index fund, the Vanguard 500, in 1976, it was derided by some as "Bogle's Folly." But thanks to a 1996 heart transplant, Bogle has lived to see widespread acceptance of his disruptive idea--that since you can't beat the market, low costs are all that matter. The Vanguard Group is now the world's largest mutual fund family, with $2.6 trillion under management.

Invest Like Bogle: Allocate between Vanguard Total Stock Market Index and Vanguard Total Bond Market Index according to your age and risk tolerance. Automate your contributions, and stop thinking about stocks. You have better things to do.





7. Warren Buffett

Age: 83

Chairman and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway





Indispensible Wisdom: Only invest in what you understand and at the right price

Nickname: Oracle of Omaha

Bestseller: Berkshire's annual letter to shareholders

Money Quote: "Whether socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down."

Fundamentals: Buffett's mentor, Ben Graham, taught his disciples that you weren't buying stocks, you were buying businesses. And sometimes "Mr. Market" was willing to sell those businesses for less than they were really worth. That was the signal to buy. Buffett has adhered to this value-investing philosophy since the 1950s, and it's the basis of his $65 billion fortune. Some big hits: American Express, Disney, Washington Post, Capital Cities/ABC, Coca-Cola and Geico.

Invest Like Buffett: Why not just buy Berkshire Hathaway and have Warren invest for you? The "Baby Berkshire" B shares, at $126, are more accessible than the $190,000 A shares.





8. Sam Zell

Age: 72

Chairman, Equity Group Investments





Indispensible Wisdom: Losers can be lucrative, too

Nickname: The Grave Dancer

Money Quote: "Look for good companies with bad balance sheets and understand your downside."

Fundamentals: Zell looks for down-on-their-luck companies that he can buy cheaply, and he is not afraid of debt. It's the anti-Buffett approach: Find poorly managed companies with shoddy balance sheets and you'll have lots of upside if they turn around. In the late 1960s Zell also pioneered the residential REIT structure, which allowed ordinary investors to buy shares in apartment buildings, bringing Wall Street-style liquidity to the real estate markets. A rare miss: His 2007 purchase of newspaper publisher Tribune Co. ended in bankruptcy.

Invest Like Zell: Many of his largest holdings--Starwood Hotels, Anixter International and Equity Residential--are traded publicly.





9. Peter Lynch

Age: 70

Manager, Fidelity Magellan Fund (1977-90)





Indispensable Wisdom: Buy what you know

Bestseller: One Up on Wall Street (1989)

Money Quote: “Everyone has the brainpower to follow the stock market. If you made it through fifth grade math, you can do it.”

Fundamentals: Lynch turned Fidelity’s Magellan Fund into one of the world’s largest mutual funds in the 1980s by logging a compounded average annual return of 29%. His secret sauce: stocks with historically low price/earnings multiples, avoiding companies with hypergrowth and ignoring market forecasts. His commonsense picks worked brilliantly and spawned a generation of boots-on-the-ground DIY analysts. After his amazing 13-year market-beating streak ended in 1990 with a 4.5% loss, he retired.

Invest Like Lynch: Don’t buy Twitter or Amazon, but do buy these suggested by AAII.com and Validea.com (both have Peter Lynch-inspired stock screens): NetApp, Barrett Business Services, Honda and Alliance Fiber Optic.





10. David Tepper

Age: 56

Founder, Appaloosa Management





Indispensible Wisdom: The end is not nigh: people and markets adapt to even the worst circumstances

Influenced By: Robert Rubin

Crystal Ball Cred: During panic of early 2009 bet heavily on Bank of America, Citigroup and AIG

Money Quote: "I am the animal at the head of the pack. ... I either get eaten, or I get the good grass."

Fundamentals: Quit Goldman Sachs in 1992 to found his own hedge fund. As a distressed-bond investor he has a record of making clearheaded moves in environments of fear and misinformation. Tepper paid attention to Treasury department statements promising to backstop the big financial firms and in the five years after Lehman's collapse generated annualized net returns of nearly 40%.

Invest Like Tepper: Watch the central bankers and fiscal policymakers closely. Own Google and Citigroup -he does.