Weekly digest Sept 29-Oct 3: Trader's cup of tea!

0
368
Top News of the Week: how harmful will Hong Kong turmoils be for the markets in the long-term?
- Bloomberg: What Hong Kong Means for the Global Economy
- The Washington Times: Hong Kong unrest has some companies exploring Singapore as alternative
- MQL5 Blogs: Yen, aussie weaken on Friday; Hong Kong protests watched
- Bloomberg: Hong Kong Protests Impact Markets as Asian Stocks Fall
- MQL5 Blogs: Hong Kong disorders: short-term pain, long-term danger for business hub
- Barron's: Hong Kong Isn't Beijing
- Financial Mirror: Are Hong Kong’s democracy protests affecting markets?
- MarketWatch: Macau suffers from smoking rules, labor strike, Hong Kong protests
- Business Day live: Markets should be wary of lurking risks
Forex news:
- FXStreet: Forex Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/RUB, Gold
- Bloomberg: Asian Currencies Drop for Fifth Week as U.S. Rate Increases Loom
- MarketWatch: Pound continues to slide after BOE's Broadbent comments
- DailyFX: US Dollar Technical Analysis: Topping May Be in Progress
- Investing: GBP/USD drops to 3-1/2 week lows on U.K. PMI
- FXEmpire: DAX Forecast October 3, 2014, Technical Analysis
- Reuters: FOREX-Dollar edges up as BOJ's Kuroda endorses benefits of weak yen
- Forbes: What A Stronger Dollar Means For Stocks
- FXEmpire: Gold Prices October 3, 2014, Technical Analysis
- Forbes: Russia Government 'Will Intervene' In Currency Market To Save Ruble
The most relevant this week:
- The Washington Post: JPMorgan says 76 million households were affected by cyber breach
- The Economist: Monetary policy, the economy and the markets. The new trinity: Janet, Mario and Mark
- Reuters: Asian stocks shake off early blues, USD pins hopes on jobs data
- Investing: European stocks recover from ECB statement, eyes on data; Dax closed
- MarketWatch: Opinion: PayPal may be a stronger bidder without eBay
- MQL5 Blogs: Argentine Central Bank Chief - Four Signs Hyperinflation On the Way
- MarketWatch: The financial industry’s biggest cyber fears
- Bloomberg: Khodorkovsky Sees 1917-Like Crisis Nearing Under Putin
- The Economist: Economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa: The right kind of interventionism
Trader's self-development:
- ProTraderStrategies: (Video) New And Advanced Ways To Trade With Bollinger Bands
- MQL5 Blogs: "The best financial advice I´ve ever received or given." The most successful investors share their wisdom with us. Part 1
- YouTube: Stochastic Momentum Index Indicator
- The Economist: Regulating debit cards: Plastic stochastic
- MarketWatch: You may still be able to cut last year’s tax bill
- MQL5 Blogs: HOW TO TRADE: The Crab Pattern and The Deep Crab Pattern - Harmonic Ratios and Explanation
- Barron's: Getting Ready for Rising Rates
- USAGold: What you need to know before you buy your first ounce of gold