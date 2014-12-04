WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, November 23 - 30 for Neural Networks in Trading & Everywhere

Optimal construction of day feature in neural networks

============

Any prediction can fail but if it is combined with well-tested buy-sell rules, the result is much better. Addaptron Software provides predictions of major ETFs prices (Open, High, Low, Close) for the next day. This article describes one of the simplest algorithms to use one-day candle prediction data.







============

USDRUB: planned correction

mql5 review

============

Algo Trading: Up To 9.25% Return in 1 Month

============

The Steve Jobs dilemma: digital advocacy vs low-tech parenting

As one of the architects of our technological present, Steve Jobs was undeniably a champion of new media, but like many of us in the industry he was also mindful of the effects that the digital world would have on his children and sought to be a lo-fi parent.

We’ve known for years that allowing our children to watch television is ruining them. The American Association of Paediatrics warned us all as early as 1999 of the dangers. Observing our little ones in front of the TV it is clear they are in a state of hypnotic transfixion, the moving pixels of the screen perniciously invading their impressionable minds, causing important neural networks to be interrupted and corrupted by the hyper-visual stimulation of SpongeBob and his malicious square pants.









