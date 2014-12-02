Price Pattern Analysis for US Dollar, S&P 500, Gold and Grude Oil - S&P 500 Probes Support, Gold at Low, Crude Oil Hits Levels Unseen Since 2009

Buyers are back on the offensive, with prices pushing to a new five-year high. A daily close above the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion at 11391 exposes the 38.2% level at 11457.

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices are probing below support at the bottom of a rising channel set from early November (2061.70), with a breach of this barrier on a daily closing basis exposing the 14.6% Fibonacci retracement at 2038.40.

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices turned lower as expected, completing a Rising Wedge chart pattern. A daily close below the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion at 1156.94 exposes the 1125.55-1130.10 area (November 7 low, 38.2% level).

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices continue to face heavy selling pressure, dropping to the weakest level in five years. A daily close below the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion at 66.71 exposes the 50% level at 62.12.



