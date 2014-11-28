Trading News Events: Canada Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Canada’s 3Q Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report may generate a near-term bounce in USD/CAD as the growth rate is expected to increase an annualized 2.1% following the 3.1% expansion during the three-months through June.



What’s Expected:











Why Is This Event Important:



A marked slowdown in economic activity may undermine the appeal of the Canadian dollar as the Bank of Canada (BoC) remains reluctant to further normalize monetary policy, and the USD/CAD may continue to track higher in December as Governor Stephen Poloz continues to talk down interest rate expectations.



How To Trade This Event Risk



Bearish CAD Trade: 3Q GDP Slows to 2.1% or Lower



Need green, five-minute candle following a dismal GDP report to consider long USD/CAD entry

If the market reaction favors a bearish Canadian dollar trade, establish long USD/CAD with two position

Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from cost; use at least 1:1 risk-to-reward

Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit, set reasonable limit

Bullish CAD Trade: Canada Growth Rate Exceeds Market Forecast

Need red, five-minute candle following the release to look at a short USD/CAD trade

Carry out the same setup as the bearish loonie trade, just in the opposite direction

USD/CAD Daily Chart







Need a break of the bearish trends in price & the RSI to revert back to the approach of looking for opportunities to buy-dips.

Interim Resistance: 1.1370 (23.6% retracement) to 1.1380 (78.6% expansion)

Interim Support: 1.1155 (78.6% retracement) to 1.1165 (23.6% expansion)

Impact that the Canada GDP report has had on CAD during the previous quarter