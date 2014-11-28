USDCAD Price Pattern Analysis: flat with possibility to 23.6% Fib expansion at 1.1389

The US Dollar may have begun a significant downward reversal against its Canadian counterpart after prices overcome support guiding the uptrend since September. A daily close below channel support at 1.1167 exposes the 1.1116-42 area marked by a rising trend line set from July and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.





Resistance

Support 1.1328 1.1167 1.1389

1.1116

1.1466

1.1043



Alternatively, a reversal above the 1.1300-28 zone (channel top, trend line support-turned-resistance) opens the door for a challenge of the 23.6% Fib expansion at 1.1389.





The overall USDCAD trend has pointed upward for over two years. As such, we will treat any oncoming weakness as an opportunity to enter long at a more attractive level rather than a short trade setup. In the meantime, we remain flat.