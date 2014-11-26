Absolutely New Version of MetaTrader 5 for Android: New Design, Depth of Market, Tick Chart and Financial News (VIDEO)

Trading in MetaTrader 5 from your Android powered device is now even more convenient and easy. The new build of the application features a new design which is entirely consistent with the Google Style Guide - our specialists have significantly updated the software interface.









In addition to the new design, the application now provides updated content: the new features of the application make it even closer to the desktop version:

The application now supports the Depth of Market. The option is available for the exchange execution based symbols.





Trading from a tick chart is now available in the application.





The new system Journal keeps information about the terminal events including executed trade operations.





The application now features financial news. Right from the terminal you can read all the important messages about the market situation to keep abreast of the latest updates. Editors select news to provide "only really useful trading information, no hash, no advertising."





In addition, the W1 (weekly) and MN (monthly) timeframes, as well as trade sounds are available in the new application build. The two new languages of the interface are Greek and Portuguese. Of course, bugs of previous versions were corrected.

"Mobile" in relation to MetaTrader 5 Android now does not mean "lite" - the application is very close to the features of the desktop version. Download the latest build and enjoy the new functionality. Your feedback is welcomed - the updated button for rating the application is now available in its About tab.

Note: Support for devices with older versions of the Android operating system (below 4.0) is terminated. However, the previous MetaTrader 5 Android build is still available and can be downloaded from Google Play or official MetaTrader 5 website.

The same drastic change to be coming soon for MetaTrader 4 Android, which will be released within the next month. Follow the news.





DOWNLOAD THE NEW METATRADER 5 ANDROID WITH THE DEPTH OF MARKET AND NEWS