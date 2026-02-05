How I increased my deposit 13 times in 4 months and how to continue earning in the future

After headlines like these, it wouldn't be a bad idea to demonstrate something. This really isn't clickbait. And it's not even a martingale.

All the following discussions are based on the results and statistics of this account .

















My 3 Steps to 13X



Created a completely new concept of data interpretation. I wrote an expert using it. Didn't interfere with the expert's work (although sometimes he really wanted to). In principle, I have always traded with a good profit over the long term, but this is the first time I have achieved such amazing results.



How to continue earning in the future

This is the most fundamental question in algorithmic trading. Indeed, any system, no matter how perfect it may seem historically, faces the future, which always contains an element of the unknown. Shocks are inevitable. But this is where the real work begins—the work of transforming a successful experiment into a sustainable method. Here are the main thoughts that came to mind on this issue... The Discipline of Non-Interference vs. the Discipline of Development: I've already mentioned the most difficult psychological barrier—"I didn't interfere, even though I really wanted to." This is the golden rule. However, "not interfering" doesn't mean "ignoring."

Real-time diagnostics: Regular analysis of not only profits but also trade quality: drawdown-to-profit ratio, volatility changes, and the frequency and nature of losing streaks. This provides signals not for manual intervention, but for potential fine-tuning of parameters.

Capital management as a survival system: This is where 90% of the answer to the question "how to continue" lies. Capital is the only resource that allows a system to survive a period of inefficiency.

This is where 90% of the answer to the question "how to continue" lies. Capital is the only resource that allows a system to survive a period of inefficiency. Symbiosis of man and algorithm : The future of profitability lies not in searching for the "perfect system," but in building an adaptive symbiosis. An algorithm is a powerful but limited tool, working perfectly within the framework of its established paradigm. The creator is a strategist, and they must develop and adapt. this paradigm.

The astonishing 13x result isn't the finish line , but rather a significant starting point for a much more important race—the race for resilience. Shocks aren't a threat to a properly prepared system, but a source of data for its next evolutionary leap.



And the first shock happened very quickly...

The sharp spike in volatility on January 29, 2026, initially yielded excellent profits, followed by a similar series of losses. The size of the hourly ranges increased the drawdown by almost 1.5 times.

A new balance peak was reached just a week later. However, such a series of losses is alarming, and it's imperative to try to avoid similar situations in the future.



From theory to practice



Based on all of the above, I have come to the following plan of action:

1) Reduce the aggressiveness of capital management.

2) Develop a volatility filter to stop trading when abnormally strong movements occur. 3) Again, be patient and do not interfere with the GoldBaron system.



