VIDEO LESSON - Multi Time Frame Analysis





We should now have a good understanding of how to spot trends in the forex market, stock market, and futures market. Now lets tie everything together we have learned thus far with the final concept of this series, Multi Time frame analysis.



No matter what time frame you end up using as a trader or what time frame a particular strategy calls for, it is important always to have a big picture overview of what is happening in the market. Although there are exceptions, in general most traders will tell you that if your trade setup or analysis lines up on multiple time frames, then the odds of being correct are greatly increased.