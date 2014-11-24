All Blogs / My Trading / Charts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Charts Jurnal Trading Pakar Forex AUD/JPY 24 Nov 2014 24 November 2014, 05:22 pakarforex 0 242 Peluang ada di AUD/JPY. Pola Bearish Triangle terbentuk dengan sinyal Bearish 0.618 Retracement, Ambil posisi Sell di titik B dengan target profit di 101.979 dan pasang stoploss di 102.709. Goodluck #chart, strategi trading Source To add comments, please log in or register Examination of the powerful RSI indicator Trading Strategies 692 0 3 use of convergence & divergence in MACD Trading Strategies 420 0 1 the effect of time frame on transactions Charts 281 0 1 Overview of the MACD indicator Trading Strategies 383 0 2 RadioPhase - Pictorial Period Phase Profiler Other 483 0 2 The IndicatorCounter function explained (drawing on window chart) Analytics & Forecasts 289 0 1 Trading day 2017-05-24 My Trading 273 0 Trading day 2017-05-22 My Trading 264 0 OandaX Orderbook Chart Multi Version Trading Systems 1013 1 4 USDJPY H1 Chart Charts 285 0 5 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 3 0 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 26 0 FastAi Expert Trading Strategies 20 0 Quality Over Quantity: Why More Trading Setups Don’t Mean More Opportunity Trading Strategies 29 0 1 BTCUSD — the same indicator reads 377 times larger on one timeframe than another Statistics 36 0 What is the best day of the week to trade Apple? Statistics 31 0 Something's Changing Soon Trading Strategies 28 0 1 Confluence Beats Complexity: Why More Indicators Don’t Always Mean Better Trades Trading Strategies 34 0 $150 Today | And Something Else Is Coming Trading Strategies 30 0 1 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 3 0 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 16 0 The Arithmetic of a 95% Win Rate: Why High-Winrate EAs Still Blow Up Trading Systems 21 0 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) Analytics & Forecasts 18 0 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) Analytics & Forecasts 29 0 1 195 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 52 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 29 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB