Jurnal Trading Pakar Forex AUD/JPY 24 Nov 2014
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Jurnal Trading Pakar Forex AUD/JPY 24 Nov 2014

24 November 2014, 05:22
pakarforex
pakarforex
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Peluang ada di AUD/JPY. Pola Bearish Triangle terbentuk dengan sinyal Bearish 0.618 Retracement, Ambil posisi Sell di titik B dengan target profit di 101.979 dan pasang stoploss di 102.709. Goodluck
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