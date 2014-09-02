Video Manual - Martin J. Pring's Classic Trading Rules

- where in doubt stay out
- never invest or trader based on hope
- act on your own judgment or else absolutely and entirely on the judgment of others
- buy low (into weakness), sell high (into strength)
- don't overtrade
- after a successfull and profitable trading campaign, take a trading vacation
- take a periodic mental inventory to check how you are doing
Read more:
Technical Analysis Explained Fifth Edition : Martin Pring
The face of investing has significantly changed in the 30 years since this book's first publication, but one essential component of the markets has not--human behavior. Whether you're trading cornerstone commodities or innovative investment products, observing how investors responded to past events through technical analysis is your key to forecasting when to buy and sell in the future. This fully updated fifth edition shows you how to maximize your profits in today's complex markets by tailoring your application of this powerful tool.
Tens of thousands of individual and professional investors have used the guidance in this book to grow their wealth by understanding, interpreting, and forecasting significant moves in both individual stocks and entire markets. This new edition streamlines its time-honored, profit-driven approach, while updating every chapter with new examples, tables, charts, and comments that reflect the real-world situations you encounter in everyday trading. Required reading among many professionals, this authoritative resource now features:
- Brand-new chapters that analyze and explain secular trends with unique technical indicators that measure investor confidence, as well as an introduction to Pring's new Special K indicator
- Expanded coverage on the profit-making opportunities ETFs create in international markets, sectors, and commodities
- Practical advice for avoiding false, contratrend signals that may arise in short-term time spans
- Additional material on price patterns, candlestick charts, relative strength, momentum, sentiment indicators, and global stock markets
Properly reading and balancing the variety of indicators used in
technical analysis is an art, and no other book better illustrates the
repeatable steps you need to take to master it.
When used with patience and discipline, Technical Analysis Explained, Fifth Edition, will make you a better decision maker and increase your chances of greater profits.