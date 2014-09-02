Video Manual - Martin J. Pring's Classic Trading Rules

where in doubt stay out

never invest or trader based on hope

act on your own judgment or else absolutely and entirely on the judgment of others

buy low (into weakness), sell high (into strength)

don't overtrade

after a successfull and profitable trading campaign, take a trading vacation

take a periodic mental inventory to check how you are doing

Since entering the financial markets in 1969, Martin J. Pring has become a leader in the global investor community. He is the chairman of a conservative money management firm, Pring Turner Capital. He is known for developing economic indicators and also well known for his contribution in educating traders and investors. In fact some of his books are requirements for those seeking the CMT (Chartered Market Technician) designation. In one of these books, Investment Psychology Explained -- Classic Strategies to Beat the Markets, he lists 19 classic trading rules. Below is a summary and my interpretation of his rules and how I think they can be applied. Rule 1-10 are psychological management rules while 11-19 are risk management rules.





