USDJPY Price Pattern Analysis - RSI divergence is insufficient to identify reversal without added confirmation

US Dollar may be vulnerable to a correction downward against Japanese Yen as negative RSI divergence points to fading upward momentum. Nearest support is at 116.30, the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion, with a break below that on a daily closing basis exposing the 14.6% level at 115.37. Alternatively, a push above the 38.2% Fib at 117.82 opens the door for a test of the 50% expansion at 119.05.The mere presence of RSI divergence is insufficient to identify reversal without added confirmation. As such, we will continue to stand aside for now and wait for a more compelling setup to present itself before committing to a position.