Introduction to SENTINEL Heikin-Ashi

Introduction

SENTINEL Heikin-Ashi is an expert advisor designed to optimize decision-making in algorithmic trading. It uses Heikin-Ashi candle signals reinforced by momentum and trend readings for its entries, and the SENTINEL module for comprehensive risk, order, and position management.

Inputs Tab Scheme:

Heikin-Ashi Signal

Filters

SENTINEL Module

Volume, Risk and Spread

Stop Loss and Trailing Stop

Take Profit and Trailing Take Profit

Heikin-Ashi Signal

The expert identifies entry opportunities using Heikin-Ashi trend reversals. The entry signal is triggered when a Heikin-Ashi reversal passes the configured filters. The Strategy Direction field allows trading in both directions, or just one. Heikin-Ashi Reinforcement activated requires a second confirmation candle after the Heikin-Ashi reversal. The Moving Average Crossover menu has six different settings to determine the trend through the crossover of two moving averages, which are combined with the three options in the Crossover Confirmation menu. For momentum, the RSI Signal Filter menu includes four configurations, one of which dynamically adjusts overbought and oversold levels.





SENTINEL Module

The SENTINEL module offers advanced risk management options, including position size management and multiple ways to define and adjust stop loss and take profit levels.





Volume, Risk and Spread

Unless the trader chooses a fixed amount, the volume of each order is calculated based on risk management, which can be based on floating equity or balance. The trader sets the risk percentage for each trade, and SENTINEL determines the order's volume. To do this, it considers the entry stop loss and performs the necessary calculations so that the amount at risk does not exceed the defined percentage of equity (or balance) set by the trader.





Stop Loss and Trailing Stop

SENTINEL calculates an initial stop loss for each entry. Stop Loss Type can be set so that the stop loss level is based on a candlestick retrospective or a fixed distance. Additionally, the Trailing Stop Option offers three different tracking options. A volatility-based plus can be added to the stop loss level with the Volatility Buffer.







Take Profit and Trailing Take Profit SENTINEL also calculates an initial take profit for each entry and optionally updates it using the same criteria as the initial calculation. There are two options for Take Profit Type: Fixed Distance and Based on Stop Loss, which calculates take profit as a multiple or fraction of the stop loss. Notably, the Partial Profits menu offers six different configurations.



SENTINEL Heikin-Ashi, enhanced by the SENTINEL module, offers a variety of configurations that allow traders to fully customize their risk management approach and exit strategies. With advanced options to adjust stop loss, take profit, and position sizes, the advisor adapts to both conservative and aggressive strategies. This flexibility enables the trader to optimize their trading in different market conditions while always maintaining control over risk. The following links provide more information, allow you to try the EA, and download a set of optimized parameters.