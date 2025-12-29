Reverse Trade Duplicator for MetaTrader 5 – Smart Reversal Mode









Reverse trading is a powerful technique used to invert trading strategies.

It allows traders to execute opposite positions automatically.





This MT5 trade duplicator includes a built-in smart reversal mode.

When enabled, BUY trades from the Master are copied as SELL trades on the Slave.





SELL trades are automatically converted into BUY trades.

All position parameters are recalculated in real time.





Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are adjusted correctly after reversal.

Risk management rules remain fully respected.





Reverse mode works with both market and pending orders.

Execution speed remains ultra-fast even in reversal operations.





This feature is ideal for hedge strategies and strategy testing.

Traders can evaluate inverse performance without modifying the Master strategy.





Reverse trading can also be used for risk diversification.

Different Slaves can follow different directional logic simultaneously.





The dashboard clearly displays when reverse mode is active.

No confusion between normal and reversed accounts.





Reverse mode integrates seamlessly with lot management settings.

Balance-based and fixed-lot calculations are fully supported.





This functionality requires no additional configuration complexity.

A single switch activates full trade inversion.





Reverse trading adds flexibility to multi-account environments.

It transforms the duplicator into a strategic experimentation tool.





