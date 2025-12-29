Whitelisting required for the Networking feature to work

0
35
GomerAI EA Network Connectivity - URL Whitelisting Guide
Last Updated: December 29, 2025
**Applies To:** All GomerAI EAs (WAS EA, Beta versions, Marketplace downloads)
Why URL Whitelisting is Required
MetaTrader 5 blocks all external URLs by default for security. To enable your GomerAI EA to:
- Validate your license
- Send telemetry for AI optimization
- Receive updated trading parameters
- Connect to the GomerAI network
You must **whitelist** (allow) specific URLs in your MT5 terminal settings.
**⚠️ Without whitelisting, your EA cannot function properly.**
Required Whitelisted URLs
Copy these URLs exactly as shown and add them to MT5:
```
**Optional (for future features):**
```
```
## Step-by-Step Whitelisting Instructions
### Step 1: Open MT5 Settings
1. Launch your MetaTrader 5 terminal
2. Click **Tools** → **Options** (or press `Ctrl+O`)
3. Navigate to the **Expert Advisors** tab
### Step 2: Enable WebRequest for Listed URLs
1. Locate the section: **"Allow WebRequest for listed URL:"**
2. Check the checkbox ☑ **"Allow WebRequest for listed URL"**
### Step 3: Add GomerAI URLs
For **each URL** in the list above:
1. Click the **"Add"** button
2. Type (or paste) the URL **exactly** as shown:
```
```
3. Click **OK**
4. Repeat for the next URL
### Step 4: Verify Your Settings
After adding all URLs, your list should look like this:
☑ Allow WebRequest for listed URL:
```
### Step 5: Apply and Restart
1. Click **OK** to save settings
2. **Restart MetaTrader 5** (important!)
3. Re-attach your GomerAI EA to your chart
## Verification: Check EA is Connected
After restarting MT5 and re-attaching the EA:
### Check 1: Expert Tab (No Errors)
1. Open the **Expert** tab (bottom of MT5)
2. Look for messages from your EA
3. **Success indicators:**
```
GomerAI EA initialized successfully
License validation: SUCCESS
Connected to GomerAI network
```
4. **Error indicators (means whitelisting failed):**
```
WebRequest to [URL] failed with error 4014
Cannot connect to GomerAI network
License validation failed
```
### Check 2: EA Shows "Connected" Status
Look for the EA's status display on your chart. It should show:
- ✅ License: Active
- ✅ Network: Connected
- ✅ AI Optimization: Enabled
## Common Issues and Solutions
### Issue 1: "WebRequest Error 4014"
**Cause:** URL not whitelisted or MT5 not restarted
**Solution:**
1. Double-check URLs are **exactly** as shown (no typos)
2. Verify checkbox is **checked** ☑
3. **Restart MT5 completely** (close and reopen)
4. Re-attach EA to chart
\
### Issue 2: "Cannot connect to GomerAI network"
**Causes:**
- URL whitelisting not completed
- Firewall blocking connections
- VPS firewall blocking outbound HTTPS
**Solution:**
1. Complete URL whitelisting steps above
2. Check your VPS/computer firewall allows **outbound HTTPS** (port 443)
3. If using VPS, contact your VPS provider to allow outbound connections to:
- `gomerai.com`
- `*.run.app` (Google Cloud Run)
### Issue 3: "License validation failed"
**Causes:**
- Whitelisting not completed
- GomerAI_ID field is blank (MT5 Marketplace downloads)
- Invalid credentials
**Solution:**
1. Complete URL whitelisting steps
2. Verify your **GomerAI_ID** field in EA settings is not blank
3. If downloaded from MT5 Marketplace and GomerAI_ID is blank:
- The EA will auto-register on first run (no action needed)
- Or visit: https://gomerai.com/activate for manual registration
### Issue 4: URLs Won't Save / Keep Disappearing
**Cause:** MT5 permissions issue or incorrect URL format
**Solution:**
1. Run MT5 **as Administrator** (Windows: right-click → Run as administrator)
2. Add URLs again
3. Ensure URLs start with `https://` (not `http://`)
4. Ensure no extra spaces before/after URLs
### Issue 5: VPS Blocks Outbound Connections
**Cause:** Many VPS providers block outbound connections by default
**Solution:**
1. Contact your VPS support
2. Request they allow **outbound HTTPS connections** (port 443) to:
- `gomerai.com`
- `*.googleapis.com`
- `*.run.app`
**Common VPS providers:**
- **Vultr:** Usually open by default
- **AWS/Azure:** Check security group rules
- **Forex VPS:** May require support ticket
## Security Note
**Q: Is it safe to whitelist these URLs?**
**A:** Yes. These URLs are:
- ✅ Encrypted HTTPS connections (secure)
- ✅ Owned and operated by GomerAI LLC
- ✅ Only used for license validation and telemetry
- ✅ Do NOT access your trading account or broker
- ✅ Read-only access to market data from MT5
Your EA **cannot:**
- ❌ Access your broker account credentials
- ❌ Withdraw funds
- ❌ Make unauthorized trades
- ❌ Share your personal information
GomerAI only receives:
- Symbol prices and indicator values
- EA performance metrics (win rate, profit)
- Terminal ID (for license validation)
## Testing Your Connection
### Quick Connection Test
1. Attach EA to **any chart** (even a demo account)
2. Open **Expert** tab
3. Look for: `"Connected to GomerAI network"`
4. Check EA status display shows: `Network: Connected`
### Advanced Test (for technical users)
Open MT5 **MetaEditor** → **Tools** → **MQL5 Storage** → **Journal**
Look for log entries like:
WebRequest to https://gomerai.com/wp-json/gomerai/v1/validate-license - OK
WebRequest to https://bridge-dlt-1071940882039.us-central1.run.app/ingest - OK
```If you see `"failed with error 4014"` → whitelisting incomplete
## Still Having Issues?
### Before Contacting Support
1. ✅ Verified URLs are **exactly** as shown (copy-paste recommended)
2. ✅ Restarted MT5 **completely** after adding URLs
3. ✅ Re-attached EA to chart after restart
4. ✅ Checked firewall/VPS allows outbound HTTPS
5. ✅ Ran MT5 as Administrator (Windows)
### Contact Support
If issues persist after completing all steps:
**Email:** support@gomerai.com
**Website:** https://gomerai.com/support
**Include in your support request:**
1. Screenshots of:
- MT5 Options → Expert Advisors tab (showing whitelisted URLs)
- Expert tab showing error messages
2. Your GomerAI_ID (from EA settings)
3. Broker name and account type (demo/live)
4. VPS provider (if using VPS)
## FAQ
**Q: Do I need to whitelist URLs for every MT5 terminal?**
**A:** Yes. Each MT5 installation (computer, VPS, demo, live) needs whitelisting.
**Q: Will this affect my other EAs?**
**A:** No. Whitelisting only allows specific URLs. Other EAs are unaffected.
**Q: Do I need to re-whitelist after MT5 updates?**
**A:** Usually no, but verify your settings persist after major MT5 updates.
**Q: Can I use IP addresses instead of URLs?**
**A:** No. MT5 requires full HTTPS URLs. IP addresses won't work.
**Q: What if my broker blocks certain URLs?**
**A:** Contact your broker. They may allow whitelisting or provide alternative connectivity.
**Q: I'm behind a corporate firewall. Will this work?**
**A:** If your firewall allows outbound HTTPS (port 443), yes. Contact your IT department if needed.
---
## Quick Reference Card
**Copy this and keep it handy:**
**Document Version:** 1.0
**Last Updated:** December 29, 2025
**Applies To:** All GomerAI EAs
## Attaching the EA to a Chart
1. Open a chart for the symbol you want to trade
2. Use a supported timeframe (default settings are safe)
3. Drag the EA onto the chart
4. Enable:
- **Algo Trading**
- **Allow automated trading**
Click **OK** to activate.
- This is a beta release
- No performance guarantees are provided
- Behavior may evolve as the system learns
## Need Help?