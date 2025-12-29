Whitelisting required for the Networking feature to work

GomerAI EA Network Connectivity - URL Whitelisting Guide

Last Updated: December 29, 2025

**Applies To:** All GomerAI EAs (WAS EA, Beta versions, Marketplace downloads)





Why URL Whitelisting is Required

MetaTrader 5 blocks all external URLs by default for security. To enable your GomerAI EA to:

- Validate your license

- Send telemetry for AI optimization

- Receive updated trading parameters

- Connect to the GomerAI network





You must **whitelist** (allow) specific URLs in your MT5 terminal settings.





**⚠️ Without whitelisting, your EA cannot function properly.**





Required Whitelisted URLs

Copy these URLs exactly as shown and add them to MT5:

```

**Optional (for future features):**

```

```

## Step-by-Step Whitelisting Instructions





### Step 1: Open MT5 Settings





1. Launch your MetaTrader 5 terminal

2. Click **Tools** → **Options** (or press `Ctrl+O`)

3. Navigate to the **Expert Advisors** tab





### Step 2: Enable WebRequest for Listed URLs





1. Locate the section: **"Allow WebRequest for listed URL:"**

2. Check the checkbox ☑ **"Allow WebRequest for listed URL"**





### Step 3: Add GomerAI URLs





For **each URL** in the list above:





1. Click the **"Add"** button

2. Type (or paste) the URL **exactly** as shown:

```

```

3. Click **OK**

4. Repeat for the next URL





### Step 4: Verify Your Settings

After adding all URLs, your list should look like this:

☑ Allow WebRequest for listed URL:





```





### Step 5: Apply and Restart





1. Click **OK** to save settings

2. **Restart MetaTrader 5** (important!)

3. Re-attach your GomerAI EA to your chart





## Verification: Check EA is Connected

After restarting MT5 and re-attaching the EA:

### Check 1: Expert Tab (No Errors)

1. Open the **Expert** tab (bottom of MT5)

2. Look for messages from your EA

3. **Success indicators:**

```

GomerAI EA initialized successfully

License validation: SUCCESS

Connected to GomerAI network

```

4. **Error indicators (means whitelisting failed):**

```

WebRequest to [URL] failed with error 4014

Cannot connect to GomerAI network

License validation failed

```





### Check 2: EA Shows "Connected" Status

Look for the EA's status display on your chart. It should show:

- ✅ License: Active

- ✅ Network: Connected

- ✅ AI Optimization: Enabled





## Common Issues and Solutions

### Issue 1: "WebRequest Error 4014"

**Cause:** URL not whitelisted or MT5 not restarted

**Solution:**

1. Double-check URLs are **exactly** as shown (no typos)

2. Verify checkbox is **checked** ☑

3. **Restart MT5 completely** (close and reopen)

4. Re-attach EA to chart

\

### Issue 2: "Cannot connect to GomerAI network"





**Causes:**

- URL whitelisting not completed

- Firewall blocking connections

- VPS firewall blocking outbound HTTPS





**Solution:**

1. Complete URL whitelisting steps above

2. Check your VPS/computer firewall allows **outbound HTTPS** (port 443)

3. If using VPS, contact your VPS provider to allow outbound connections to:

- `gomerai.com`

- `*.run.app` (Google Cloud Run)





### Issue 3: "License validation failed"





**Causes:**

- Whitelisting not completed

- GomerAI_ID field is blank (MT5 Marketplace downloads)

- Invalid credentials





**Solution:**

1. Complete URL whitelisting steps

2. Verify your **GomerAI_ID** field in EA settings is not blank

3. If downloaded from MT5 Marketplace and GomerAI_ID is blank:

- The EA will auto-register on first run (no action needed)

- Or visit: https://gomerai.com/activate for manual registration





### Issue 4: URLs Won't Save / Keep Disappearing





**Cause:** MT5 permissions issue or incorrect URL format





**Solution:**

1. Run MT5 **as Administrator** (Windows: right-click → Run as administrator)

2. Add URLs again

3. Ensure URLs start with `https://` (not `http://`)

4. Ensure no extra spaces before/after URLs





### Issue 5: VPS Blocks Outbound Connections





**Cause:** Many VPS providers block outbound connections by default





**Solution:**

1. Contact your VPS support

2. Request they allow **outbound HTTPS connections** (port 443) to:

- `gomerai.com`

- `*.googleapis.com`

- `*.run.app`





**Common VPS providers:**

- **Vultr:** Usually open by default

- **AWS/Azure:** Check security group rules

- **Forex VPS:** May require support ticket

## Security Note

**Q: Is it safe to whitelist these URLs?**

**A:** Yes. These URLs are:

- ✅ Encrypted HTTPS connections (secure)

- ✅ Owned and operated by GomerAI LLC

- ✅ Only used for license validation and telemetry

- ✅ Do NOT access your trading account or broker

- ✅ Read-only access to market data from MT5





Your EA **cannot:**

- ❌ Access your broker account credentials

- ❌ Withdraw funds

- ❌ Make unauthorized trades

- ❌ Share your personal information





GomerAI only receives:

- Symbol prices and indicator values

- EA performance metrics (win rate, profit)

- Terminal ID (for license validation)





## Testing Your Connection

### Quick Connection Test

1. Attach EA to **any chart** (even a demo account)

2. Open **Expert** tab

3. Look for: `"Connected to GomerAI network"`

4. Check EA status display shows: `Network: Connected`

### Advanced Test (for technical users)

Open MT5 **MetaEditor** → **Tools** → **MQL5 Storage** → **Journal**

Look for log entries like:

```If you see `"failed with error 4014"` → whitelisting incomplete





## Still Having Issues?

### Before Contacting Support

1. ✅ Verified URLs are **exactly** as shown (copy-paste recommended)

2. ✅ Restarted MT5 **completely** after adding URLs

3. ✅ Re-attached EA to chart after restart

4. ✅ Checked firewall/VPS allows outbound HTTPS

5. ✅ Ran MT5 as Administrator (Windows)





### Contact Support

If issues persist after completing all steps:

**Email:** support@gomerai.com

**Include in your support request:**

1. Screenshots of:

- MT5 Options → Expert Advisors tab (showing whitelisted URLs)

- Expert tab showing error messages

2. Your GomerAI_ID (from EA settings)

3. Broker name and account type (demo/live)

4. VPS provider (if using VPS)

## FAQ





**Q: Do I need to whitelist URLs for every MT5 terminal?**

**A:** Yes. Each MT5 installation (computer, VPS, demo, live) needs whitelisting.





**Q: Will this affect my other EAs?**

**A:** No. Whitelisting only allows specific URLs. Other EAs are unaffected.





**Q: Do I need to re-whitelist after MT5 updates?**

**A:** Usually no, but verify your settings persist after major MT5 updates.





**Q: Can I use IP addresses instead of URLs?**

**A:** No. MT5 requires full HTTPS URLs. IP addresses won't work.





**Q: What if my broker blocks certain URLs?**

**A:** Contact your broker. They may allow whitelisting or provide alternative connectivity.





**Q: I'm behind a corporate firewall. Will this work?**

**A:** If your firewall allows outbound HTTPS (port 443), yes. Contact your IT department if needed.





---





## Quick Reference Card





**Copy this and keep it handy:**





**Document Version:** 1.0

**Last Updated:** December 29, 2025

**Applies To:** All GomerAI EAs









## Attaching the EA to a Chart





1. Open a chart for the symbol you want to trade

2. Use a supported timeframe (default settings are safe)

3. Drag the EA onto the chart

4. Enable:

- **Algo Trading**

- **Allow automated trading**

Click **OK** to activate.

- This is a beta release

- No performance guarantees are provided

- Behavior may evolve as the system learns

## Need Help?



