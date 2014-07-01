USD/JPY forecast for the week of June 30, 2014, Technical Analysis

The USD/JPY pair fell during the majority of the week, testing the 101 region. There is a significant amount of support just above that number, so we would look for some type of supportive candle in order to start buying, but quite frankly we do not see the ability to trade this market for any real length of time, so we believe that short-term traders will be attractive this market while long-term traders will stay away. On a move above the 103 level however, that would be very enticing for longer-term traders, sending this market to the 105 level.









