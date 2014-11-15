End Of Week Technicals for EURUSD: Ranging Bullish or Ranging Bearish?

0
508
This trading week ended with some interesting results and setups for some pairs. So, let's describe some of the interesting moments for EURUSD.
EURUSD
D1 price is on primary bearish with market rally started 5 days ago and continuing for now.
H4 price is on breakout started on open bar with the price reversed to the primary bullish (on open bar as well):
- Chinkou Span line crossed the price from below to above for good breakout.
- The price break Senkou Span A line and came to the secondary ranging matket condition within primary bullish. Price is inside Ichimoku cloud/kumo on open bar now.
- The nearest resistance as 1.2541 is going to be broken on open bar.
- Nearest support level is 1.2398
If not so we may see the ranging within primary bearish.
- Recommendation for short: n/a
- Recommendation
to go long: n/a
- Trading Summary: ranging
|Resistance
|Support
|1.2509
|1.2398
|1.2541
|1.2357
|1.2577
|N/A
SUMMARY : bearish or bullish :)