End Of Week Technicals for EURUSD: Ranging Bullish or Ranging Bearish?

This trading week ended with some interesting results and setups for some pairs. So, let's describe some of the interesting moments for EURUSD.



EURUSD



D1 price is on primary bearish with market rally started 5 days ago and continuing for now.







H4 price is on breakout started on open bar with the price reversed to the primary bullish (on open bar as well):

Chinkou Span line crossed the price from below to above for good breakout.

The price break Senkou Span A line and came to the secondary ranging matket condition within primary bullish. Price is inside Ichimoku cloud/kumo on open bar now.



The nearest resistance as 1.2541 is going to be broken on open bar.



Nearest support level is 1.2398



If H4 price will break 1.2541

resistance level on close bar so we may see the ranging market condition within primary bullish - H4 price will be reversed from bearish to the bullish market condition.

If not so we may see the ranging within primary bearish.







Recommendation for short: n/a

Recommendation to go long: n/a



Trading Summary: ranging



Resistance

Support 1.2509

1.2398

1.2541

1.2357

1.2577

N/A



SUMMARY : bearish or bullish :)



TREND

: ranging











