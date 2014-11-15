End Of Week Technicals for EURUSD: Ranging Bullish or Ranging Bearish?
15 November 2014, 03:00
Sergey Golubev
This trading week ended with some interesting results and setups for some pairs. So, let's describe some of the interesting moments for EURUSD.

------------------

EURUSD

D1 price is on primary bearish with market rally started 5 days ago and continuing for now.



H4 price is on breakout started on open bar with the price reversed to the primary bullish (on open bar as well):

  • Chinkou Span line crossed the price from below to above for good breakout.
  • The price break Senkou Span A line and came to the secondary ranging matket condition within primary bullish. Price is inside Ichimoku cloud/kumo on open bar now.
  • The nearest resistance as 1.2541 is going to be broken on open bar.
  • Nearest support level is 1.2398
If H4 price will break 1.2541 resistance level on close bar so we may see the ranging market condition within primary bullish - H4 price will be reversed from bearish to the bullish market condition.

If not so we may see the ranging within primary bearish.



  • Recommendation for short: n/a
  • Recommendation to go long: n/a
  • Trading Summary: ranging
Resistance
 Support
1.2509
1.2398
1.2541
1.2357
1.2577
N/A

SUMMARY : bearish or bullish :)

TREND : ranging




