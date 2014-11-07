Trading News Events: U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls - NFP to Expand 200+K for Eighth Time in 2014









Why Is This Event Important:



At the same time, Average Hourly Earnings are also expected to uptick to an annualized 2.1% from 2.0% in September, and stronger employment paired with growing wage pressures should heighten the bullish sentiment surrounding the greenback especially as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) moves away from its easing cycle.



How To Trade This Event Risk



Bullish USD Trade: NFPs Exceed Market Expectations



Need red, five-minute candle following the release to consider a short trade on EUR/USD

If market reaction favors a long dollar position, sell EUR/USD with two separate position

Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward

Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit

Bearish USD Trade: Job/Wage Growth Disappoints

Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long EUR/USD trade

Implement same setup as the bullish dollar trade, just in the opposite direction

EUR/USD Daily Chart







Will continue to look for lower highs/lows as the RSI retains the bearish momentum carried over from the end of 2013.

Interim Resistance: 1.2580 (78.6% retracement) to 1.2625 (61.8% expansion)

Interim Support: 1.2290 (100% expansion) to 1.2320 (38.2% expansion)

Impact that the U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report has had on EUR/USD during the previous month



Period Data Released Estimate Actual Pips Change

(1 Hour post event ) Pips Change

(End of Day post event) SEP 2014 10/03/2014 12:30 GMT 215K 248K -76 -83

EURUSD M5 : 68 pips price movement by USD - Non-Farm Employment Change news event







GBPUSD M5 : 54 pips price movement by USD - Non-Farm Employment Change news event







USDCAD M5 : 50 pips price movement by USD - Non-Farm Employment Change news event







U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (NFPs) increased 248K in September after expanding a revised 142K the month prior, while the jobless rate unexpectedly slipped to a six-year low of 5.9% from 6.1% in August. The uptick in hiring certainly highlights an improved outlook for the world’s largest economy, and the bullish sentiment surrounding the U.S. dollar may gather pace over the remainder of the year as the Fed is widely expected to halt its asset-purchase program at the October 29 meeting. Indeed, the better-than-expected prints spurred a bullish dollar reaction, with the EUR/USD slipping below the 1.2550 handle to hit a fresh yearly low of 1.2501.



