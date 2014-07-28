How to lose no more than 15₀ points a week

I think it's fair to demonstrate every aspect of trading, including potential problems (that may be hidden, intentionally or accidentally, by authors of other trading strategies). This will help us to understand the alrogithm better and to handle similar situations in future.
Just as a brief reminder, I repeat that the strategy is used here for trading Forex majors, though the indicators may process any tickers. The best signal is to buy the currency at the top and sell the currency at the bottom. And here is the signals discovered during the last week from 21-th to 25-th of July (all times are CET).
- 21 July 14:00-22 July 2:00 buy EURJPY +15o
- 22 July 2:00-15:00 buy NZDJPY 0
- 22 July 15:00-23 July 21:00 sell AUDCHF -45o (shown on the screenshot)
- 23 July 21:00-24 July 00:00 buy EURAUD +25o
- 24 July 00:00-5:00 (add)-25 July 22:00 sell AUDNZD -10o
Second, we collected signals from the single timeframe H1. Of course, this is not as relialble as trading by signals from several timeframes. You may find a good analogy with Elder's "triple screen" approach. And this is why MarketMeter shows 3 columns of signals by default: every column for appropriate timeframe - H1, H4, D1. Using signals that are confirmed at all timeframes we can expect better profit factor.