Gold Prices To Push Higher In Second Half Of 2014

Kitco News readers and some analysts expect gold prices to push higher through the second half of the year, building on its recent momentum.

With the second half of 2014 starting Tuesday, Kitco News queried readers and analysts this week about their year-end price forecast. During the past week, the Kitco News readers’ survey asked visitors where they expected gold prices to end in 2014.

Of the 375 readers who responded, 51% or 193 participants saw gold ending the year in a range between $1,400 and $1,500 an ounce. Some people were even more bullish with 32% or 121 respondents expecting gold to hit $2,000 a ounce or higher; on the neutral side only 11% or 40 people saw gold maintain its current range between $1,200 and $1,300 and only 6% or 21 people were bearish on the yellow metal, expecting prices to end the year at $1,000 or lower.

The survey results are relatively in-line with analysts’ expectations. Out of 11 analysts, six respondents saw gold prices ending the year within the $1,400 and $1,500 an ounce range. Two respondents were neutral, seeing gold end in the $1,200 to $1,300 range; two were bearish expecting prices to end the year around $1,000.

The most bullish response came from Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, who said gold could reach $1,600.

“Sentiment is slowly turning, particularly with a growing sense that the December lows may indeed have been the turning point,” he said. “As gold continues to move up, I suspect we’ll see some of these people capitulate and add a little diversification, particularly if there is any weakness in global stock markets.”

On the downside, Ken Morrison, editor and founder of the newsletter Morrison on The Markets, was the most bearish, expecting prices to end the year at $1,050 an ounce.

“Gold remains in a long-term downtrend since the September 2011 high,” he said. “Although it’s had a couple of impressive intervening rallies, the most recent one to near-$1400, that high was lower than (the) prior peak of the counter-trend rally of September 2013.”

Analysts said the June 18 rally helped shift the perception and created renewed momentum in the gold market. On Friday, Comex August gold settled at $1,320, up more than 9.5% year-to-date. However, prices are down compared to the yearly high of the March 17 closing price of $1,372.90.

“The precious metal market is starting to look more constructive, and I suspect Q2 or Q314 marks the end of this corrective period,” said Jordan Eliseo, chief economist at ABC Bullion in Sydney. “There may be one more test of the $1,200 ounce range ahead of us, and a final wash out below that number can’t be ruled out…”