🔴 3 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Price Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout Now

The Trader You Become When You Stop Executing Manually.

There is a version of you that does not spend Sunday night dreading the week of trades ahead. That does not replay the session in your head after closing, counting the pips left on the table. That does not feel the specific frustration of watching a move play out exactly as predicted, from the sidelines, because the entry was missed by thirty seconds.

That version of you is not more disciplined. Not more analytical. Not more experienced. That version of you automated the execution.

What Changes When The Machine Executes

The strategy stays yours. The market analysis, the session selection, the risk parameters you set, all of that is still your work. What changes is the moment between signal and trade. Instead of that moment being filled with hesitation, doubt, and the processing overhead of a human nervous system under pressure, it is filled with nothing. The condition triggers. The trade opens.

The sessions you sleep through are covered identically to the sessions you watch. The emotional state you are in when you sit down at the chart is irrelevant to execution quality. The last trade being a loss has no effect on whether the next trade opens at the right moment.

Consistency becomes structural instead of aspirational.

Two Systems. Two Markets. Three Days Left To Get Both At $99.

Nova GOLD Breakout covers XAUUSD M1 with three stage logic that runs without you. Nova DNA Trader covers seven major forex pairs with a slow, steady portfolio approach that also runs without you.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout on MQL5 and Nova DNA Trader comes free. Message me on MQL5 after buying and I will add it to your account personally. Worth $199 on its own.

After July 1 the price goes to $249. The offer stays but the entry cost doubles. Three days to build this foundation at the lower number.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout on MQL5, then message me directly on MQL5 to claim your free Nova DNA Trader bonus.