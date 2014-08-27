NZDUSD Technical Analysis - Dragonfly Doji Emerging

NZDUSD is struggling to reclaim lost ground with an absence of bullish candlesticks casting doubt on a recovery. A Dragonfly Doji is emerging on the daily, which may offer a sign of hope to the bulls. Yet the key reversal pattern awaits confirmation from the close of the current candle and a successive up-period before being confirmed. This leaves the spotlight on the pair’s late February lows near 0.8260.

Struggles To Reclaim Lost Ground With Downtrend Intact



A similar narrative to the daily is present in intraday trade on the four hour chart. Buying interest at 0.8312 has halted the pair’s descent for now as a Bullish Engulfing pattern emerges. A leap over the nearby 0.8343 hurdle would be required to signal the potential for an intraday bounce to 0.8420.



Bullish Pattern Emerging In Intraday Trade