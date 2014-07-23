NZDUSD: What Charts Are Saying Ahead Of RBNZ

July 23 2014



I have been talking about NZDUSD two days back and highlighted a three wave rally away from 0.8646 low to our members. This move is still in play with missing wave (c), final leg of a zigzag that may reach 0.8720/0.8750 resistance area from where a new sell-off would be expected. NZD rates decision are today at 21.00GMT (expect. is 0.25bp increase) so if you are looking for any trade here, then I suggest you to wait on the reaction first and then look for a set-up. I will definitely review the charts in days ahead for possible shorts. To me swings are more important than anything else. Grega



NZDUSD 1h