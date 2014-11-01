GENERALISED FOREX FORECAST FOR 03–07 NOVEMBER 2014

Generalising the opinions of 35 analysts from leading work banks and broker firms and forecasts based on the most different methods of technical analysis collected in a table, the following can be said:

- from the 3rd to the 7th of November we can predict for the EUR/USD pair sideways movement with a sliding downwards to the level of 1.2470÷1.2480;

- approximately the same can be said about the GBP/USD pair. The levels of support will be 1.5940 and 1.5880;

- after an impressive growth last Friday the USD/JPY pair is likely to experience a break in its sideways trend;

- USD/CHF will also be in a sideways trend, although in the medium term the pair may rise to the level of 0.9703.

***

As for last week’s forecast:

- regarding the EUR/USD pair, the forecast showed a sideways trend with a fall and a growth of 50% by 50%. This is what actually happened – for the first half of the week the pair fell and for the second half it grew.

- the forecast for the GBP/USD pair was confirmed by all 100% - the pair showed a black weekly candle, having fallen from the level of 1.6083 to 1.5940.

- the dollar displayed a steady growth in relation to the Japanese yen, and so fully justified the forecast.

- and finally the USD/CHF pair was predicted a sideways trend with slight growth. Which is what happened.

Roman Butko, NordFX & Sergey Ershov







