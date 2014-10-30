EURUSD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - After FOMC Breakdown

0
242
H4 price
is on breakdown trying to cross 1.2615 support level from above to below on close H4 bar.
- Chinkou Span line crossed the price from above to below for good breakdown
- The price is located below Ichimoku cloud/kumo which is indicating the primary bearish market condition
- The nearest support level for H4 price is 1.2615
|Resistance
|Support
|1.2750
|1.2615
|1.2770
|N/A
If
H4 price will break 1.2615 support level on close H4 bar so the primary bearish with secondary breakdown will be continuing.
If not so we may see the ranging market condition or matrket rally within primary bearish.
- Recommendation for short: watch H4 price to break 1.2615 support for possible sell trade
- Recommendation
to go long: N/A
- Trading Summary: breakdown
SUMMARY : bearish
TREND : breakdown