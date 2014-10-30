EURUSD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - After FOMC Breakdown

H4 price is on breakdown trying to cross 1.2615 support level from above to below on close H4 bar.



Chinkou Span line crossed the price from above to below for good breakdown



The price is located below Ichimoku cloud/kumo which is indicating the primary bearish market condition

The nearest support level for H4 price is 1.2615

Resistance

Support

1.2750

1.2615

1.2770

N/A



If H4 price will break 1.2615 support level on close H4 bar so the primary bearish with secondary breakdown will be continuing.

If not so we may see the ranging market condition or matrket rally within primary bearish.



Recommendation for short: watch H4 price to break 1.2615 support for possible sell trade

Recommendation to go long: N/A



Trading Summary: breakdown



SUMMARY : bearish



TREND : breakdown

