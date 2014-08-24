USDСAD Wave analysis and forecast of 22.08 – 29.08: The pair is likely to grow.

Estimated pivot point is at the level of 1.0857.



Our opinion: Buy the pair from correction above the level of 1.0857 with the target of 1.1060.



Alternative scenario: Breakout and consolidation below the level of 1.0857 will make it possible for the price to continue the decline to the level of 1.08 in the second wave.



Analysis: Presumably, the formation of the ascending momentum in the first wave i of 5 of (3) is being completed. Locally, the fifth wave (v) is being formed and nearing completion. If this assumption is correct, it's logical to expect a deep correction to form in the wave ii of 5 of (3) near the level of 1,08.

