Dollar drops after weak U.S. data

The latest U.S. consumer spending data released on Thursday fell short of expectations. The revision prompted some analysts to cut their forecasts for U.S. growth, and reinforced a view that the U.S. Federal Reserve should be in no hurry to tighten policy.

Against the yen, the dollar slipped about 0.3 percent to 101.42 yen after falling as low as 101.315 yen, its lowest since May 21.

The U.S. dollar edged down against a basket of major currencies. The dollar index traded at 80.115, down about 0.1 percent and on track for a modest fall this week.

The euro drifted up about 0.1 percent to $1.3627, moving back toward Thursday's high of $1.3652, though sluggish growth and low yields in Europe capped the single currency's upside.

The pound crept up about 0.1 percent to $1.7038, edging closer to the peak of $1.7064 set on June 19.