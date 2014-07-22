MetaQuotes Software Is the Sponsor of the Brazilian Trading Championship Campeonato de Traders 1ª Edição

The largest Brazilian broker XP Investimentos is holding its first trading championship - Campeonato de Traders 1ª Edição. The event is arranged with the help of MetaQuotes Software Corp. XP Investimentos has recently started offering MetaTrader 5 trading platform to 80 000 of their clients.

The competition is open to everyone. Participants are required to sign up, open a trading account with XP Investimentosand deposit 5 000 Brazilian reais to it. According to the contest rules, participants will trade BM&FBovespa mini-indexes within 4 weeks. The traders with the highest profit from initial deposit win the contest.





You can register as a participant of Campeonato de Traders from the 14th of July until the 5th of August. The championship is to be held from the 11th of August to the 5th of September.

The winners will be awarded the following prizes:

First place - a trip to Las Vegas, $3 000 worth of credits on the MQL5.com account from MetaQuotes, 1 year of free brokerage service for trading mini-indexes, 8 hours of online coaching on MetaTrader 5 from Rogerio Figurelli, 7 000 Brazilian reais as a money certificate for XP Educação training courses, and 1 year of free online courses from Leandro & Stormer





You can find the competition rules here.

Download MetaTrader 5, sign up for the Championship and compete for a trip to Las Vegas!