The Most Active MQL5.community Members Have Been Awarded iPhones!

We have long been planning to encourage the most active MQL5.com participants contributing to the Community development. Therefore, the new rating system has been implemented on the website. Articles, Code Base programs, Service Desk requests - all types of activity increase a user's rating. Thus, the contribution of each Community member has been visualized.
After we decided to reward the most outstanding MQL5.com
participants, we have selected the key criteria to determine each
participant's contribution to the Community development. As a result, we
have the following champions who published the greatest amount of
articles on the website - investeo (11 articles) and victorg (10 articles), and who submitted their programs to Code Base – GODZILLA (340 programs), Integer (61 programs) and abolk (21 programs).
«My acquaintance with mql5.com was plain enough. I performed my first
deal via MT4 terminal on December 1, 2006. Using the "Help – About..."
command of the terminal menu I got to the terminal developers' website
and then to MQL4 Forum.
As one popular idiom says, the devil is in the details. It is impossible to understand something without taking a look inside. I was not interested in the automated trading at the time, though I actively traded on the real account manually. So, I visited the Forum rarely (may be, once in a quarter) without registering on it. This forum is a highly specialized one and I am an application programmer by training. I've never had problems in mastering programming languages since the days when programming was studied using machine codes and learning PL/I within a half-year with an exam in the end was a common thing.
Eventually someone mentioned "the fifth forum". I could not understand
what he meant for quite a long time, until I finally found the link. It
happened in summer 2010. I entered mql5.com and found the "Jobs"
service. Well, I think many of you are familiar with working on the
Internet. All that web surfing and other nonsense can turn even the most
smooth-tempered people into skeptics. I don't remember why but I
decided to try the "Jobs" service.
MQL4.com website has documentation on MQL4 language. I registered and spent about a month in a remarkable forum topic devoted to helping the newcomers answering their questions. At that time I received the first job order in the "Jobs" service. I have executed more than 500 job orders since then. Unfortunately, the system of ratings and Top developers was implemented later. Therefore, many of the job orders were executed outside the website service.In autumn 2010 Rosh created 5 orders for writing articles. I started writing one. It took a good deal of time to finish it and, as a result, the final version consisted of about 100 printed pages and 21 indicators. But the most important thing is that this article systematized my understanding of MQL5 and MQL4 languages.
Thus, I actively visit mql5.com and examine its materials for 2 years already».
«My first trading terminal was simple enough: the list of symbols, charts, a few indicators. I needed more functional application to perform more in-depth technical analysis. I spent about a year experimenting with such a technical basis.
While searching strategies on the Internet, I came across MetaТrader 4 terminal. I was immediately impressed: what a limited space I had before MetaTrader 4! I just can't describe it in words!
I was able to implement any idea. More importantly, I could ensure stable operation of my idea in real environment because of the reliable connection with a trading server when performing such trading operations as opening, closing or modifying an order. Even though MetaTrader 4 terminal possibilities are virtually unlimited, MetaQuotes has not stopped and developed the new MetaTrader 5 terminal having even more features.
When you develop an Expert Advisor in MQL4, there is a feeling that you
build it using blocks, while programming in MQL5 gives you a feeling of
using a soft and flexible modelling clay. After familiarizing myself
with MetaQuotes terminals, I still tracked the events in the world of
trading platforms for some time but finally realized that MetaTrader
terminal has no decent competitors. So, MetaTrader is my choice now and
forever».
«Actually, the advent of mobile versions of MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5
has simplified the very idea of trading for newcomers as much as
possible. Now, all you have to do is to get your smartphone out of the
pocket, launch the trading terminal and start performing trading
operations in financial markets wherever you want - in a traffic jam, at
a sports stadium, during a picnic or even while sunbathing on a beach!
Wherever there are cellular communications, there is a possibility to do
active trading.
I guess, if you start learning MQL5 from the most simple things not
trying to complicate tasks too early, you will surely get a thorough
understanding of the language. Today MQL5.com has all
necessary materials even in much larger quantities than it is needed for
the detailed study of MQL5 language of trading strategies».
«Like many of us, I came to mql5.com from mql4.com. For many years I have regularly followed the publications on mql4.com though I have not registered on it so far. All that time I was writing various scripts and indicators trying to build a profitable Expert Advisor. I have not managed to find the "Grail" yet but I liked the process of searching information and checking various ideas using MQL. When MetaTrader 5 and MQL5.com appeared, I immediately tried the new language. From that moment all my programming experiments moved to MQL5.
By that time, I already wanted to share some of my ideas (I can't call them definite results). I hoped they could help some of my fellow programmers in their own researches or just add a new idea or may be show some promising direction. Therefore, I registered in MQL5.com and published several indicators. At the same time, I offered for publishing some of my articles. Since then, it has turned into a tradition: if I manage to arrange some of my ideas in the form of an article, I offer it for publication.
It is difficult for me to judge, how useful or interesting my articles
are. And I could not even imagine that they will attract so much
attention. I am really taken aback by this reward. I am very grateful to
MetaQuotes for such a high appreciation of my work. I certainly feel
pleased to receive an award from such a large and well-known company.
Thank you!»
«After I graduated from the university, I took a daytime job to secure my financial stability as most young people. The job I chose allowed me to travel a lot, therefore I worked in a few countries around Europe and Asia and spent a lot of time in hotels. That is why I had some time to think about my financial future.
Being a computer addict and seeing my
peers spending long hours in front of a monitor playing computer games, I
thought that this is just a waste of time. Why not try to make the same
and earn some cash by playing some other - financial games. Yes, I do
think that stock exchanges and forex markets are in fact the biggest
multiplayer games in the world. And all guys suck money from
each other. I see no harm in this as long as you are aware of that when
you begin to play. That is why I decided to pursue trading career.
During my travels I read hundreds of books on trading techniques, trading psychology, markets, economy, forex-for-dummies series, forex magazines. After a few months I prepared a detailed trading plan and started to invest at NewConnect - Polish exchange for startup companies. Little I realised at that time that this kind of market is a special one. The guys that print stocks are the winners. There is no short trading there, and all you need for success is a bunch of traders playing a hot-potato (pump and dump) strategy. I got a tough lesson from my manual trading, threw all long-term investing books to a dust bin and started looking for a good automated trading platform.
MQL5 was just starting to appear and seemed perfect. Object-oriented
trading language was just what I needed. I thought that the company
developing the product is successful, as their former platform
MetaTrader 4 was a
great success. Therefore, it was safe to start investing my time in
MQL5.
And I did not make wrong assumption.
The platform will be a great success. After MetaQuotes introduced "Articles" and "Jobs" sections, I knew that I should try to write some articles. I always learn by doing and this time I learned by teaching. Yes, this is true, I learned a lot while writing the articles!I am very thankful for the MQL5 community for publishing all the articles and I always like to read what other people have on their mind. Therefore, I am very pleased with the prize for the articles. And my last advice to all people in here - keep reading!»
Take Part in the Life of MQL5.com - That Will Pay Off!Our winners are not just the most active MQL5.com community members -
their activity is beneficial to all traders. It was a matter of honor
for us to encourage them. We would like to note that this was not the
last distribution of awards on MQL5.com. Since the new rating system has
been introduced, your participation cannot remain unnoticed, while
rewarding the most useful MQL5.community members is about to become a
good tradition.
Study the secrets of developing trading robots,
delve into various aspects of strategies automation, write articles and
create programs for Code Base – all this can eventually result in
getting a decent prize!
Your activity on MQL5.com will be rewarded. You have our word!
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/451
Warning: All rights to these materials are reserved by MetaQuotes Ltd. Copying or reprinting of these materials in whole or in part is prohibited.
In my opinion, the resource should give everyone opportunities, like the slogan of communism: "From each according to his abilities, to each according to his needs".
There's an article section for "real worthy work". Also paid.
And Codabase should be a shelter for everyone who has written code and wants to share it. And the filter of publications in Codabase should be one: "Own code/other people's code". For filters by quality and "worthiness", firstly, "who are the judges?", and secondly, you can create lists of "worthy codes" on the forum according to the opinion of "the most worthy evaluators and judges of all and everything without measure and fatigue". Besides, for each code in Codabase there is a scale "Evaluation/rating" and forum-comments.
And Codabase should be a shelter for everyone who has written code and wants to share it. And the filter of publications in Codabase should be one: "Own code/other people's code". For filters by quality and "worthiness", firstly, "who are the judges?", and secondly, you can create lists of "worthy codes" on the forum according to the opinion of "the most worthy evaluators and judges of all and everything without measure and fatigue".
Six months ago it was asked to port the surgeon's equity indicator. And someone called the asker a nag.
Meanwhile, this indicator is probably among the leaders in terms of its usefulness for MT4.
Meanwhile, the base is replenished with arrowheads, which are not intended for anything but draining the deposit.
That's what I'm talking about.
Maybe the MT5 trading fraternity has not arrived in a normal amount?
Absolutely pointless discussion.
You have written the code, you are happy, you want to earn money - to the Market.
You have written the code, you don't need money, you want to share it - to the Base.
The rest is greed and envy.
