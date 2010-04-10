MQL5: Analysis and Processing of Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Reports in MetaTrader 5





Introduction



MetaTrader 5 trading terminal, developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp., as one of the trader's tools contains the MQL5 programming language, that supports object-oriented programming. On one hand, MQL5 is not compatible with its previous version - MQL4, on the other - it has a lot of new possibilities of fully-featured object-oriented language. So, traders, who already have skills in MQL4, have to comprehend this (in fact) new language, and I consider them as target audience of this article.

In this article, I will show a solution of the following problem: it's necessary to develop the trader tool, that allows to get and analyze different data of Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Reports. This topic already has been considered in the article Meta COT Project - New Horizons for CFTC Report Analysis in MetaTrader 4, so I will assume that the reader is familiar with concepts, and we will consider the details that aren't described there.



The idea is following: to develop a single indicator, that allows to get data from files, provided by Commission, without intermediate processing and conversion. Further, it can be used for the different purposes: to plot data as an indicator; as data source in other indicators; in scripts for automated analysis; in the Expert Advisors when developing trading strategies.







1.Types of COT reports



There are three types of reports: Current Legacy Report (COT), Supplemental Commodity Index (CIT), Current Disaggregated Report (DCOT), the difference between them is presented in Table 1.



Description

Current Legacy Reports Supplemental Commodity Index Current Disaggregated Reports Short name COT CIT DCOT Refrence title

Current Legacy Reports

Supplemental Commodity Index

Current Disaggregated Reports

Reference to the recent data file deacot2010.zip dea_cit_txt_2010.zip fut_disagg_txt_2010.zip Groups of traders, presented in the report

Noncommercial

Commercial

Non-reportable

Noncommercial

Commercial

Non-reportable

Index Traders

Producer/Merchant/Processor/User

Swap Dealers

Managed Money

Other Reportables

Non-reportable



Table 1. Types of Commitments of Traders reports

Information about traders, who should report their positions on the futures markets, principles of classification and periodicity of reports can be found in the "Trade Stocks and Commodities With the Insiders: Secrets of the COT Report" book and in the Meta COT Project - New Horizons for CFTC Report Analysis in MetaTrader 4 article.



I will consider two reports, that aren't described in these sources.



The CIT acronym stands for Commitments of Index Traders. This report is being published since 2007. The current CIT report web-page is available at https://cftc.gov/dea/options/deaviewcit.htm. The index traders are in a separate group from the hedgers and speculators.



The description of the Supplemental Report can be found at https://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/AbouttheCOTReports/index.htm. All these index traders often open long positions on the markets and roll-over them from contract to contract.

Since 2009 Commission publishes the Disaggregated Commitments of Traders Report, its description can be found in the explanatory notes.



The Disaggregated COT report increases transparency from the legacy COT reports by separating traders into the following four categories of traders: Producer/Merchant/Processor/User; Swap Dealers; Managed Money; and Other Reportables.

Producer/Merchant/Processor/User. A “producer/merchant/processor/user” is an entity that predominantly engages in the production, processing, packing or handling of a physical commodity and uses the futures markets to manage or hedge risks associated with those activities.

A “producer/merchant/processor/user” is an entity that predominantly engages in the production, processing, packing or handling of a physical commodity and uses the futures markets to manage or hedge risks associated with those activities. Swap Dealer. A “swap dealer” is an entity that deals primarily in swaps for a commodity and uses the futures markets to manage or hedge the risk associated with those swaps transactions. The swap dealer's counterparties may be speculative traders, like hedge funds, or traditional commercial clients that are managing risk arising from their dealings in the physical commodity.

A “swap dealer” is an entity that deals primarily in swaps for a commodity and uses the futures markets to manage or hedge the risk associated with those swaps transactions. The swap dealer's counterparties may be speculative traders, like hedge funds, or traditional commercial clients that are managing risk arising from their dealings in the physical commodity. Money Manager. A “money manager,” for the purpose of this report, is a registered commodity trading advisor (CTA); a registered commodity pool operator (CPO); or an unregistered fund identified by CFTC. These traders are engaged in managing and conducting organized futures trading on behalf of clients.

A “money manager,” for the purpose of this report, is a registered commodity trading advisor (CTA); a registered commodity pool operator (CPO); or an unregistered fund identified by CFTC. These traders are engaged in managing and conducting organized futures trading on behalf of clients. Other Reportables. Every other reportable trader that is not placed into one of the other three categories is placed into the “other reportables” category.



The full list of reported instruments is presented in the Appendix 2. There are also columns that reflect the presence of particular instrument in the CIT and DCOT reports.





2. Writing a COT indicator, that uses external data from CSV files



The indicator will work as follows. The type of report (one of the listed in Table 1), the type of data and the group of traders are defined in the input parameters of the indicator.

The type of data may be following:



net longs



net longs rate in open interest



Williams Index, calculated for net longs



open interest



The list of possible data types isn't complete, it can be easily extended further to include most essential data, that I use. For the current symbol, the specified data is requested from data files (downloading and unpacking them is described below). We will use the CCFTCReport class for data access and downloading them from these files.



The indicator has the following structure:



2.1. Constants

enum cot_type_report { COT, DCOT, CIT };

To define constants the enum data type is used. The report types, supported by indicator, are following:

Groups of traders:

enum cot_type_traders { noncommercial, commercial, nonreportable, index, producer, swapdealers, managedmoney, otherreportables };

Data types, that can be used in indicator:

enum cot_type_data { netlongs, netlongsrate, willams_index, openinterest };

2.2. Classes

To store different objects within a single variable it's possible to use structures and classes. However, it's not possible to assign two variables of structure type, if they contain dynamic arrays or values of a string type. That's why we have used class instead of structure to store COT record, and method for data assignment.

class cot_record { public : datetime COT_DATE; double COT_OPENINTEREST; double COT_LONGNONCOM; double COT_SHORTNONCOM; double COT_LONGCOM; double COT_SHORTCOM; double COT_LONGNONREPORTABLE; double COT_SHORTNONREPORTABLE; double COT_LONGINDEX; double COT_SHORTINDEX; double COT_LONGPRODUCER; double COT_SHORTPRODUCER; double COT_LONGSWAPDEALERS; double COT_SHORTSWAPDEALERS; double COT_LONGMANAGEDMONEY; double COT_SHORTMANAGEDMONEY; double COT_LONGOTHERREPORTABLES; double COT_SHORTOTHERREPORTABLES; string COT_ID; string COT_NAME; void copyvar( const cot_record & from ) { COT_ID = from .COT_ID; COT_NAME = from .COT_NAME; COT_DATE = from .COT_DATE; COT_OPENINTEREST = from .COT_OPENINTEREST; COT_LONGNONCOM = from .COT_LONGNONCOM; COT_SHORTNONCOM = from .COT_SHORTNONCOM; COT_LONGCOM = from .COT_LONGCOM; COT_SHORTCOM = from .COT_SHORTCOM; COT_LONGNONREPORTABLE = from .COT_LONGNONREPORTABLE; COT_SHORTNONREPORTABLE = from .COT_SHORTNONREPORTABLE; COT_LONGINDEX = from .COT_LONGINDEX; COT_SHORTINDEX = from .COT_SHORTINDEX; COT_LONGPRODUCER = from .COT_LONGPRODUCER; COT_SHORTPRODUCER = from .COT_SHORTPRODUCER; COT_LONGSWAPDEALERS = from .COT_LONGSWAPDEALERS; COT_SHORTSWAPDEALERS = from .COT_SHORTSWAPDEALERS; COT_LONGMANAGEDMONEY = from .COT_LONGMANAGEDMONEY; COT_SHORTMANAGEDMONEY = from .COT_SHORTMANAGEDMONEY; COT_LONGOTHERREPORTABLES = from .COT_LONGOTHERREPORTABLES; COT_SHORTOTHERREPORTABLES = from .COT_SHORTOTHERREPORTABLES; }; };

From now I will assume that reader is familiar with CSV format of COT reports, that is considered in the Meta COT Project - New Horizons for CFTC Report Analysis in MetaTrader 4 article. The class instance of this type will be used to store a single line of the COT report. An array of these class instances will allow to use them for storage and convenient access to fields of the COT records. The CCFTCReport class has been developed for data storage and access:

class CCFTCReport { private : cot_type_report type; cot_record data[]; int sizedata; string idsymbol; string terminalsymbol; public : void ~CCFTCReport(){ sizedata= 0 ; }; bool Init( cot_type_report passedtype, string sym= "" ); bool LoadFile( string filename ); string Name(); bool Type(cot_type_report passedtype); cot_type_report Type(){ return (type);}; bool TestGroup( cot_type_traders type_trader ); bool DefineIdSymbol(); bool GetString( int handle, cot_record& arr ); string GetFieldCommaDelimited( string &str); double At( datetime time,cot_type_traders type_trader,cot_type_data typedata=netlongs); };

Instance of CCFTCReport class contains the whole report for a single symbol, the type of report may be COT, CIT or DCOT. The enumerations and classes are listed in the "cot.mqh" included file.

2.3. Input parameters

The input parameters are defined by input variables. These parameters allow to specify group of traders, data type and necessary COT report type:



input cot_type_traders type_trader = noncommercial; input cot_type_data type_data = netlongs; input cot_type_report type_report = COT;

2.4. OnInit function

An indicator has the OnInit function, that is used for the following purposes: to download data from the report file, to check input parameters, to assign indicator's buffers.



The buffer, initialized with the INDICATOR_DATA property, contains data that are plotted on chart. The buffer, initialized with the INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS property, contains intermediate calculations.



SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , BufferData, INDICATOR_DATA ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,indname); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 , BufferCalculations, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS );

2.5. OnCalculate function

This function is used for selection of necessary data, calculation of requested data and their plotting.



Let's consider its work in details. The second form of call is used:



int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &Time[], const double &Open[], const double &High[], const double &Low[], const double &Close[], const long &TickVolume[], const long &Volume[], const int &Spread[]){

Let's determine bars for calculation and plotting.



int pos=rates_total-prev_calculated- 1 ; if ( pos >= rates_total- 1 )pos--;

Let's specify that elements must be indexed like timeseries.



ArraySetAsSeries(Time, true ); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferData, true ); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferCalculations, true );

After some experiments, I have found that it's better to use timeseries indexation for all arrays, that are related to indicator's buffers. The same is convenient for arrays, that are passed to the OnCalculate function as parameters, the last (recent) element has an index, equal to 0.



The calculation loop is looks as follows:

for ( int i=pos;i>= 0 ;i--) { cot_type_data passed = type_data; if (type_data==netlongs || type_data==netlongsrate || type_data==willams_index) { passed = netlongs; } double res = Report.At(Time[i], type_trader, type_data ); BufferCalculations[i] = res; BufferData[i] = CalcData( type_data, i, Time ); }

The BufferCalculations array is used to store primary data, selected from the COT report.



The BufferData array contains data ready for plotting on chart. It may be the values from report (net longs, open interest) as well as calculated values (longs rate, Williams Index). I would like to outline the following point, for which I haven't found an elegant solution. Arrays, passed to the OnCalculate function, may be required at subsequent levels, and we can access them only if they are passed in these calls, so I think that it clutters the code.

The CalcData function call:

BufferData[i] = CalcData( type_data, i, Time );

The CalcData function calls the CalcIndex function:



double CalcData( cot_type_data type_data, int i, const datetime & Time[] ) { if ( type_data == netlongsrate ) return ( BufferCalculations[ i ] / Report.At( Time[i], type_trader, openinterest )); if ( type_data == willams_index ) return ( CalcIndex( i, Time, BufferCalculations ) ); return (BufferCalculations[i]); }

I needed access to the Time array inside the CalcIndex function, so I was forced to pass it according the calls hierarchy. Just imagine how the code will look, if we need to use all 8 arrays.







3. Downloading Data Files



All files links are presented in Table 1. There is a separate file for the each year, the year number is present in file name. For example, the https://www.cftc.gov/sites/default/files/files/dea/history/deacot2010.zip file contains report for 2010 year, the https://www.cftc.gov/sites/default/files/files/dea/history/deacot2009.zip file - for 2009, etc.



It's necessary to download all these files and unpack them into \MQL5\files\ folder of Client Terminal install directory. For each year it's necessary to create its own separate folder with a name deacotXXXX, where XXXX corresponds to a year. As a result, we will get the following folder structure.



Fig.1. Folders structure for the reports.



The process of the data preparation can be simplified. All the following operations (checking for the updates on CFTC web-site, downloading and unpacking to the appropriate folders) are performed by "Cotdownloader" script. The script kernel (data downloading) is based on WININET_TEST script. I have used the CProgressBar class, published in the The Price Histogram (Market Profile) and its implementation in MQL5 article. External applications are executed using Windows API, which is described in the Automated Optimization of a Trading Robot in Real Trading article.



Using a script is simple: just attach it to any chart. When working, it reports information about data downloading as a progress bar on the chart and as text messages on the Experts tab.



Fig.2. Data downloading process.







4. Example of Use



To run an indicator, it's necessary to attach it to the chart of chosen symbol and specify the input parameters.







Fig. 3 Input parameters of cot indicator

Note that now you can specify user-friendly representation instead of variable names and values of enumerated data types. It's done as follows: to replace the variable name, you should specify a comment when you declare an input variable:



input cot_type_traders type_trader = noncommercial; input cot_type_data type_data = netlongs; input cot_type_report type_report = COT;

The same is for values - it's necessary to specify the description in comments when declaring the enumerated values:



enum cot_type_data { netlongs, netlongsrate, willams_index, openinterest };

If the input parameters have been specified correctly and the files have been downloaded and unpacked, then indicator will appear in a separate window:







Fig. 4 COT indicator

In the case of errors, they will be printed in "Experts" tab of the "Toolbox" window.



Fig. 5 Error message





5. Release Notes



The indicator isn't positioned as a fully-featured finished product. It's an example that shows how we can get results, that can be used further, by writing of a simple code. For example, we haven't developed the module, allowing to customize the type of the COT report data with Client Terminal settings, provided by a certain broker. This feature is implemented inside the DefineIdSymbol function. Here are the first few lines of:



bool CCFTCReport::DefineIdSymbol() { idsymbol= "" ; if (terminalsymbol== "USDLFX" || terminalsymbol== "DX_CONT" || StringFind (terminalsymbol, "DX" )== 0 )idsymbol= "098662" ; if ( terminalsymbol == "FC_CONT" || StringFind ( terminalsymbol, "FC" )== 0 )idsymbol = "061641" ; if ( terminalsymbol == "LC_CONT" || StringFind ( terminalsymbol, "LC" )== 0 )idsymbol = "057642" ; if ( terminalsymbol == "QM_CONT" || StringFind ( terminalsymbol, "QM" )== 0 )idsymbol = "067651" ;

If you need to assign a symbol from report to a symbol of client terminal, you should do it manually by modifying this code. I've used settings from BrocoTrader4 terminal. For examples in this article, I've used demo-accounts, opened on Metaquotes-Demo and Alpari-Demo servers. There are only 2 instruments available for DCOT reports: XAUUSD (gold), XAGUSD (silver).

Currently CIT reports are not supported, because there is no financial instruments on these servers. When they will appear, it's easy to include their support just by uncommenting and modifying some lines in code.







6. How to Use the COT Indicator via iCustom



I don't use indicator in a form, presented at Fig.3. The MQL5 language has the possibility to reuse of the custom indicators using the iCustom function.



6.1. Creating new indicator

There are many ways of COT reports visual analyses. One of them is a histogram, that shows positions of different traders groups with different colors.



Let's consider the following task: to create a COTnet indicator, that plots positions of different traders groups (commercial and non-commercial from COT reports), as a histogram. User must have a possibility to choose the type of data: net longs, net longs rate, Williams Index.



The process can be simplified by MQL5 Wizard, considered in the MQL5: Create Your Own Indicator article. As a result, the code of indicator (drawing styles have been created by MQL5 Wizard) looks as follows:



#property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "Noncommercial" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color1 Blue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 5 #property indicator_label2 "Commercial" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color2 Red #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 5

#include <cot.mqh> input cot_type_data type_data = netlongs; double NoncommercialBuffer[]; double CommercialBuffer[]; int handlecomm, handlenoncomm;

Input variables, global variables and preprocessor directive to include the library with classes look as follows:

The code of the OnInit function is following:



int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,NoncommercialBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,CommercialBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); cot_type_traders td = commercial; cot_type_report tr = COT; handlecomm = iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "cot" , td, type_data, tr ); td = noncommercial; handlenoncomm = iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "cot" , td, type_data, tr ); return ( 0 ); }

NULL – current symbol in the client terminal

0 – current timeframe

" cot " – file name (note, that it is specified without extension) of our custom indicator



t d = commercial (group of traders that we need)

type_data = type of the indicator, it specified in the input parameters

tr = COT – type of report



Let's consider how to use custom indicators (on example of non-commercial traders). After the first call of the iCustom function, the following parameters (necessary for our report) are passed to the function:

As a result, we have a handle, that will be used further to get the data of the indicator.



if ( BarsCalculated (handlecomm)<rates_total || BarsCalculated (handlenoncomm)<rates_total) return ( 0 ); int to_copy = clctocopy(rates_total, prev_calculated ); if ( !copycotbuf(handlecomm, CommercialBuffer, to_copy ) ) { Print ( "Error in data of commercial traders" ); return ( 0 ); } if ( !copycotbuf(handlenoncomm, NoncommercialBuffer, to_copy ) ) { Print ( "Error in data of non-commercial traders" ); return ( 0 ); } return (rates_total);

The getting of the data from the indicator is performed in the function OnCalculate

We spent some time, wrote a short code and got the result:







Fig. 6 The cotnet indicator



6.2. iCustom can also be used in scripts



Let's consider the following task: creating the cotsignals script to calculate statistical estimations.



The sign of non-commercial traders' net longs are the same as the candle color: if it's positive, the weekly trend is bullish, if it's negative, the trend is bearish.

The candle color (white/black) is related directly with increasing/decreasing of non-commercial traders' net longs.

The candle color is black or white depending on the Williams Index value, calculated on the non-commercial traders' net longs. If it is overbought (more than 75%), then the color is black, if it is oversold (less than 25%) - the candle color is white.



Let's check what statistical advantage we'll get, using different data from COT reports. The simplest way is to estimate the probability of correct determination of weekly candle color. Consider the following hypotheses:

We will use data from COT report. Using these examples you can develop your own methods of COT data interpretation and get advantage of it. In your case we will check for 150 weekly bars of history, that corresponds to a period of 3 years. Before writing a script, we have to define the necessary data types and classes:



Enumeration for possible types of statistics is:



enum cot_type_statistics { speculantsign, speculantchange, willamszones };

To get the statistics for the specified symbol, let's create special class:



class CCOTStatistic { private : int bars ; string symbol; double netlongsspeculantsdata[]; double willamsindexspeculantsdata[]; cot_type_statistics liststatistic[]; public : void Init( string symbol_passed, cot_type_statistics& listpassed[] ); int GetCotSignalDirection( int ibar, cot_type_statistics type_stat ); bool Get( double & probably[] ); };

The requested statistics are returned by the Get method, let's describe how it works. First, the necessary arrays are filled with data using custom indicator. We need non-commercial (speculators) traders' net longs values and Williams Index values:



if (!LoadDataFromCOTIndicator(symbol, PERIOD_W1, noncommercial, netlongs, COT, netlongsspeculantsdata, bars)) return ( false ); if (!LoadDataFromCOTIndicator(symbol, PERIOD_W1, noncommercial, willams_index, COT, willamsindexspeculantsdata, bars)) return ( false );

The code for statistics calculation (we have only one parameter to be calculated - it is a forecast probability for the color of weekly candle) looks as follows:



for ( int istat = 0 ; istat < ArraySize (liststatistic); istat++) { int cntsignals = 0 ; int cntsucsess = 0 ; for ( int i=bars- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { double colorcandle=iClose(symbol, PERIOD_W1 ,i)-iOpen(symbol, PERIOD_W1 ,i); if (symbol== "USDCHF" || symbol== "USDCAD" || symbol== "USDJPY" ) colorcandle=-colorcandle; double cotdirection=GetCotSignalDirection(i,liststatistic[istat]); if (cotdirection== 0 ) continue ; cntsignals++; if (cotdirection*colorcandle> 0 ) cntsucsess++; } if (cntsignals!= 0 ) probably[istat]= 1 .*cntsucsess/cntsignals; Print ( "Calculation complete for " ,symbol,GetStringTypeStatistic(liststatistic[istat]), " the correct forecast probability=" , DoubleToString (probably[istat], 2 )); Print ( "Total signals:" ,cntsignals, "success:" ,cntsucsess); }

bool LoadDataFromCOTIndicator( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, cot_type_traders type_trader, cot_type_data type_data , cot_type_report type_report, double & loadto[], int nbars ) { int cothandle; nbars+= 10 ; cothandle = iCustom ( symbol , timeframe, "cot" , type_trader, type_data, type_report );

The LoadDataFromCOTIndicator function is complicated, because it's necessary to perform numerous of checks to get data from indicator, so let's consider it in detail:

In the last line we get the handle of custom indicator, that can be used to get data from buffers.



We have to check that the indicator has been created successfully:



if ( cothandle == INVALID_HANDLE ){ Print ( "Error in indicator creation for symbol " , symbol ); return (false); }

Checking for history data, that we need:



int n = BarsSinh( symbol, timeframe ); if ( n < nbars ) {

If there is not enough history data, let's load it:



Print ( "Loading history for " , symbol ); CheckLoadHistory( symbol ,timeframe, loadtm ); n = BarsSinh( symbol, timeframe ); if ( n < nbars ) { Print ( "Not enough history for the " +symbol, " total " , n, "bars" ); return (false); } }

The BarsSinh (returns the number of bars, available on the specified symbol and timeframe) and CheckLoadHistory (downloading of the history) function are based on the script code from the MQL5 Reference.



Before using data from the indicator's buffer, we have to check, that data has been prepared, because just the presence of a handle doesn't guarantee that calculation has been finished.



The next call performs this check and waits when calculations are finished:



if ( !WaitForCalculcateIndicator( cothandle ) ){ Print( "Timeout for the COT indicator calculation" ); return ( false ); }

The data are ready, we have to copy them:



int res = CopyBuffer (cothandle, 0 , 0 , nbars, loadto );

Next we're checking, that data has been copied successfully:



if ( res != nbars ){ Print ( "Error in obtaining the data, " , MyErrorDescription( _LastError ) ); return (false); }

And finally:



return (true);

We've got the data and return them into array, passed by function parameter.

The resulted statistics will be printed into CSV file, the CCOTOutFile class is developed for this purpose:



class CCOTOutFile { private : string filename; int handle; public : bool Init( string passedname ); void PutString( string symbol, double & probably[] ); void PutHeader( cot_type_statistics& arrheaders[] ) ; void ~CCOTOutFile(){ FileClose (handle); } };

It creates the file with output data, writes strings in .csv format, forms the header and closes file while destruction of class instance.



The code of the script will be short, because all necessary libraries have been written.



The Input parameters and included libraries:



input int NBars = 150 ; #include <common.mqh> #include <cot.mqh>

The list of symbols for analysis:



string listsymbols[] = { "EURUSD" , "GBPUSD" , "USDCHF" , "USDCAD" , "USDJPY" , "AUDUSD" , "XAUUSD" };

The object initialization:



void OnStart () { CCOTOutFile outfile; if ( !outfile.Init( "cotw1signals.csv" ) ) return ;

The list of statistics for calculation:



cot_type_statistics list_statistic[]= { speculantsign, speculantchange, willamszones };

Writing CSV file header:



outfile.PutHeader( list_statistic );

In the main loop we get statistics for each symbol and signal, and write results to file:



for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (listsymbols); i++ ) { Print ( "Analysis for " +listsymbols[i] ); CCOTStatistic stat; stat.Init( listsymbols[i ], list_statistic ); double probably[]; if ( !stat.Get( probably ) ) { Print ( "Error in statistics calculation for the symbol " , listsymbols[i] ); return ; } outfile.PutString( listsymbols[i], probably ); } Print ( "Calculation complete." ); }

The script has been tested on Alpari-Demo server. If you will run it on MetaQuotes-Demo server, it will print the message "Error in statistics calculation for the XAUUSD symbol", because this symbol is not available now.



As a result of script execution we will get the file, that looks as follows:







To make it more clear, let's open it Excel, calculate the average values and create a histogram of probabilities:



Fig. 8 Forecast probability



0.54 – non-commercial traders sign;

0.50 – volume changes in net longs of non-commercial traders;

0.48 – overbought/oversold zones of Williams Index.

The forecast results are the same for all symbols. The averaged values of correct forecast probability for different types of signals are:

As we see, we have got the best forecast results for the non-commercial traders' net longs. The worst result is for the zones of Williams Index. The value 0.48 means that the probability for white candle is equal to 0.52, even if Williams Index is overbought, and black color for the case, if it is oversold. So, its use in the form, presented by Williams, isn't rational. Maybe, the results can be improved using larger timeframes: month, or maybe larger. We have used all the symbols that are available on the demo servers and in the COT reports.





Conclusion

The indicators with complicated algorithms, that are used to access external data sources;

Its reuse in other indicators, scripts and Expert Advisors;

The implementation of own algorithms of statistical and quantitative analysis.

Object-oriented programming greatly reduces time spent for debugging.



Debugger.



It's easy to migrate from MQL4 to MQL5.



Implementation of object-oriented model is successful, it's easy to use it.



Documentation is well organized.



Integration with W indows API extends the platform, for example it allows to work with Internet pages.

MQL5 is a tool, that allows you to program the whole cycle of tasks, necessary to develop a trading system:

Cons:

Lack of necessary primitive functions to access timeseries (as Time[], Open[], Close[] and others in MQL4)

When accessing data, it's necessary to perform a numerous checks of their accessibility, it's necessary to understand their details.



The main trouble for me was the access to historical data:

There is a debugger, but it hasn't many useful features: there no indicators debugging, also it's impossible to perform checks of complicated objects, like arrays and classes. The list of the pros and cons isn't comprehensive, I have listed only what I've came across while preparing this article.







Appendix 1 . List of files

All files are located in Client Terminal folder. Unpack the files from sources.zip to Client Terminal folder.

№ File name

Description

1 MQL5\Files\unzip.exe

Windows application for unpacking of .zip archives

2 MQL5\Include\Cdownloader.mqh

Class, that downloads CFTC archives from the Internet

3 MQL5\Include\ClassProgressBar.mqh

Class CProgressBar, that is used to show the downloading process in the chart window

4 MQL5\Include\common.mqh

Common functions and constants, that used in all indicators and scripts

5 MQL5\Include\cot.mqh

Class CCFTCReport, that selects the data from cot reports

6 MQL5\Include\ErrorDescription.mqh

Error Description library

7 MQL5\Indicators\cot.mq5

The base indicator cot

8 MQL5\Indicators\cotnet.mq5

The indicator cotnet, a simple example of use of cot.mq5 as custom user indicator

9 MQL5\Scripts\cotdownloader.mq5

Script cotdownloader, it downloads the archive files from the Internet

10 MQL5\Scripts\cotsignals.mq5

Script cotsignals, example of statistical analysis of COT reports





Table 2. List of files

Appendix 2. List of symbols, available in COT reports



№

Symbol name

ID on exchange ID in Client Terminal Present in CIT Present in DCOT 1 WHEAT - CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE 001602 ZW x x 2 WHEAT - KANSAS CITY BOARD OF TRADE 001612 x x 3 WHEAT - MINNEAPOLIS GRAIN EXCHANGE 001626 x 4 CORN - CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE 002602 ZC x x 5 OATS - CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE 004603 ZO x 6 SOYBEANS - CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE 005602 ZS x x 7 MINI SOYBEANS - CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE 005603 x 8 SULFUR FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT - CHICAGO CLIMATE FUTURES EXCHANGE 006261 x 9 CARBON FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT - CHICAGO CLIMATE FUTURES EXCHANGE 006268 x 10 RGGI CO2 ALLOWANCE 2009 - CHICAGO CLIMATE FUTURES EXCHANGE 00626U x 11 SOYBEAN OIL - CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE 007601 ZL x x 12 U.S. TREASURY BONDS - CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE 020601 ZB 13 LONG-TERM U.S. TREASURY BONDS - CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE 020604 14 GULF # 6 FUEL 3.0% SULFUR SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 02165A x 15 NY RES FUEL 1.0% SULFUR SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 02165B x 16 EUR 1% FUEL OIL NWE CAL SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 02165C x 17 EUR 3.5% FUEL OIL RTD CAL SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 02165E x 18 SING FUEL OIL 180 CAL SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 02165G x 19 EAST WEST FUEL OIL SPR SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 02165I x 20 NY 1% V GULF 3% FUEL OIL SPR - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 02165T x 21 NO. 2 HEATING OIL 022651 x 22 SING GASOIL SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 02265J x 23 SING GASOIL/RDAM GASOIL SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 02265T x 24 NYMEX HEATING OIL/RDAM GASOIL - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 02265U x 25 GASOIL (ICE) SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 02265V x 26 UP DOWN GC ULSD VS HO SPR SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 022A13 x 27 SING GASOIL BALMO SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 022A22 x 28 NATURAL GAS ICE HENRY HUB - ICE OTC 023391 x 29 NATURAL GAS - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 023651 QG x 30 MICHCON BASIS SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 02365A x 31 M-3 BASIS SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 02365C x 32 TCO BASIS SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 02365D 33 NGPL TEXOK BASIS SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 02365G x 34 NGPL MIDCON BASIS SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 02365K x 35 WAHA BASIS SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 02365O x 36 HOUSTON SHIP CH INDEX SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 023A10 x 37 CBT ETHANOL - CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE 025601 x 38 CHICAGO ETHANOL SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 025651 x 39 SOYBEAN MEAL - CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE 026603 ZM x 40 JAPAN C&F NAPTHA SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 03265C x 41 COTTON NO. 2 - ICE FUTURES U.S. 033661 CT x x 42 HENRY HUB BASIS SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 035652 x 43 HOUSTON SHIP CH BASIS SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 035653 x 44 NW PIPE ROCKIES BASIS SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 035654 x 45 PANHANDLE BASIS SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 035655 x 46 HENRY HUB SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 03565B 47 HENRY HUB PENULTIMATE GAS SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 03565C x 48 ROUGH RICE - CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE 039601 ZR x 49 FRZN CONCENTRATED ORANGE JUICE - ICE FUTURES U.S. 040701 JO x 50 2-YEAR U.S. TREASURY NOTES - CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE 042601 51 10-YEAR U.S. TREASURY NOTES - CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE 043602 ZN 52 5-YEAR U.S. TREASURY NOTES - CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE 044601 53 30-DAY FEDERAL FUNDS - CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE 045601 ZQ 54 MILK Class III - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 052641 x 55 LEAN HOGS - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 054642 HE x x 56 LIVE CATTLE - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 057642 LC x x 57 RANDOM LENGTH LUMBER - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 058643 LB x 58 FEEDER CATTLE - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 061641 FC x x 59 PJM ELECTRICITY MONTHLY - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 064657 x 60 ISO NEW ENGLAND LMP SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 06465H x 61 PJM CAL MONTH OFF PK LMP SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 06465M x 62 ISO NEW ENG OFF PK LMP SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 06465S x 63 CINERGY CAL MONTH LMP SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 064A01 x 64 CINERGY OFF PEAK LMP SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 064A02 65 PJM N ILL PEAK DAY AHEAD - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 064A34 x 66 PJM JCPL PEAK DAY AHEAD - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 064A48 x 67 PJM PEPCO PEAK DAY AHEAD - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 064A50 x 68 PJM PSEG PEAK DAY AHEAD - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 064A54 x 69 PJM WESTERN PEAK DAY AHEAD - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 064A56 70 PJM WESTERN PEAK REAL TIME - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 064A58 x 71 PJM WESTERN OFF PEAK REAL TIME - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 064A59 x 72 ISO NEW ENG INT HUB PEAK SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 064A60 x 73 MW IND TRANS PEAK SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 064A62 x 74 NYISO ZONE 5 MW PEAK SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 064A66 75 ISO NEW ENG HUB OFF PEAK SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 064A78 76 MT BELVIEU PROPANE 5 DEC SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 06665O 77 MT BELVIEU ETHANE 5 DEC SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 06665P x 78 MT BELV NORM BUTANE 5 DEC SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 06665Q x 79 MT BELV NAT GASOLINE 5 DEC SWP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 06665R x 80 CRUDE OIL LIGHT SWEET - ICE FUTURES EUROPE LIGHT SWEET - ICE FUTURES EUROPE 067411 x 81 CRUDE OIL, LIGHT SWEET - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 067651 QM x 82 WTI CRUDE OIL CALENDAR SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 06765A x 83 DUBAI CRUDE OIL CALENDAR SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 06765G x 84 WTI CRUDE OIL FINANCIAL - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 06765I x 85 BRENT FINANCIAL - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 06765J x 86 BRENT (ICE) CALENDAR SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 06765N x 87 BRENT-DUBAI SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 06765O x 88 COCOA - ICE FUTURES U.S. 073732 CC x x 89 PALLADIUM - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 075651 PA x 90 PLATINUM - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 076651 PL x 91 SUGAR NO. 11 - ICE FUTURES U.S. 080732 SB x x 92 COFFEE C - ICE FUTURES U.S. 083731 KC x x 93 SILVER - COMMODITY EXCHANGE INC. 084691 SI,XAGUSD,ZI x 94 COPPER-GRADE #1 - COMMODITY EXCHANGE INC. 085692 HG x 95 GOLD - COMMODITY EXCHANGE INC. 088691 GC,GOLD,XAUUSD x 96 RUSSIAN RUBLE - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 089741 USDRUB,USDRUR 97 CANADIAN DOLLAR - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 090741 6C,USDCAD 98 SWISS FRANC - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 092741 6S,USDCHF 99 MEXICAN PESO - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 095741 100 BRITISH POUND STERLING - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 096742 6B,GBPUSD 101 JAPANESE YEN - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 097741 6J,USDJPY 102 U.S. DOLLAR INDEX - ICE FUTURES U.S. 098662 DX 103 EURO FX - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 099741 6E,EURUSD 104 GASOLINE BLENDSTOCK (RBOB) - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 111659 XRB x 105 RBOB CALENDAR SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 11165K x 106 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 112741 6N,NZDUSD 107 VIX FUTURES - CBOE FUTURES EXCHANGE 011700 108 DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE - CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE 124601 109 3-MONTH EURODOLLARS - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 132741 110 S&P 500 STOCK INDEX - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 138741 111 E-MINI S&P 500 STOCK INDEX - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 13874A ES,SPX 112 NASDAQ-100 STOCK INDEX - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 209741 NQ 113 NASDAQ-100 STOCK INDEX (MINI) - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 209742 114 DOW JONES UBS EXCESS RETURN - CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE 221602 115 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 232741 6A,AUDUSD 116 RUSSELL 2000 MINI INDEX FUTURE - ICE FUTURES U.S. 23977A 117 NIKKEI STOCK AVERAGE - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 240741 118 NIKKEI STOCK AVERAGE YEN DENOM - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 240743 119 E-MINI MSCI EAFE - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 244741 120 E-MINI MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 244742 121 INTEREST RATE SWAPS 10YR - CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE 246602 122 INTEREST RATE SWAPS 5YR - CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE 247602 123 S&P GSCI COMMODITY INDEX - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 256741 124 SING JET KERO SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 26265D 125 E-MINI S&P 400 STOCK INDEX - CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 33874A 126 GULF JET NY HEAT OIL SPR SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 86465A x 127 SING JET KERO GASOIL SPR SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 86465C x 128 JET CIF NWE/GASOIL FUT - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 86465D x 129 GULF # 6 FUEL OIL CRACK SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 86565A x 130 3.5% FUEL OIL RDAM CRACK SPR - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 86565C x 131 NAPTHA CRACK SPR SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 86665A x 132 GASOIL CRACK SPR SWAP - NEW YORK MERCANTILE EXCHANGE 86765C x





Table 3. List of symbols, available in COT reports



