Creating a Trading Administrator Panel in MQL5 (Part IV): Login Security Layer

Contents Table:

Introduction

Security is paramount in any field of expertise, and we cannot afford to overlook its importance. With the persistent threat of unauthorized access, it’s crucial to safeguard our Admin Panel from potential intruders. If unauthorized individuals gain access, they could easily manipulate the panel and jeopardize our communication efforts with the broadcast community. The primary purpose of this system is to facilitate reliable communication, and while we can enhance functionality at the Expert Advisor level, the risks of intrusion remain significant.

An attacker accessing the dashboard could send misleading messages to our users, causing confusion and damaging the reputation of the system administrator. To mitigate these risks, I believe it is essential to implement a security layer that restricts access to key features without the correct credentials. This straightforward approach to security protects our panel and also helps maintain the integrity of our communications and the trust of our community.

Login Panel





Overview of Security in MQL5



MQL5 offers a comprehensive range of security features designed to protect both source code and compiled files (EX5), safeguarding intellectual property and preventing unauthorized use. Key mechanisms include the encryption of compiled files, account-based and time-based licensing, and integration with external DLLs for additional protection. The platform supports digital signatures to verify code authenticity, while MetaQuotes provides code protection through compilation and obfuscation to deter reverse engineering. For products distributed via the MQL5 Market, additional encryption ensures that only licensed users can access and use the software, establishing a robust security framework for developers.

In 2012, Investeo, an author at MQL5, discussed various methods for securing MQL5 programs and code, sharing valuable insights on implementing techniques such as password protection, key generation, single account licensing, time-limit protection, remote licenses, secure license encryption, and advanced anti-decompilation methods. His work serves as a foundational reference for enhancing program security.

Discussion Goal:

Recognizing the importance of security, we aim to discuss the implementation of password protection for accessing the features of the Admin Panel. We will delve into the techniques used to achieve the results demonstrated in the earlier image, focusing on how we can safeguard user access effectively.

Areas of Security Concern in Our Admin Panel:

As our program evolves and incorporates new features, we acknowledge the growing complexity, particularly for novice developers. We identify several key areas of interest regarding security:

Secured Access to the Admin Panel:

To ensure that no unauthorized users can access the Admin Panel without the correct passcode, we implement password protection. Unauthorized access could lead to unintended messages being disseminated to the community of traders who rely on admin insights. Random clicks on quick buttons could occur without genuine intent, making a secure passcode essential. While many applications employ two-factor authentication (2FA) for additional verification, our current focus remains on implementing foundational security features, with plans to incorporate more advanced options as we progress.

Security of Telegram API Messages:

We also prioritize the security of communication via the Telegram API by securely inputting the Chat ID and bot token during program launch. This approach ensures that sensitive data remains protected in the hands of the user. Telegram employs robust security features to safeguard user communications, including transport layer security through the MTProto protocol for standard chats and end-to-end encryption for Secret Chats. Additionally, Telegram supports 2FA, allowing users to manage active sessions and enhance account security. While Telegram's security protocols are strong, users must also ensure their devices are secure, as compromised devices can undermine these protections.





Brief Recap of (Part III)



In our previous discussion, we touched on incorporating methods for theme management. However, we were working with files that are subject to change during updates to the MetaTrader 5 platform. Each time an update is released, it is automatically downloaded and installed upon relaunch. Below is a code snippet that illustrates the errors I encountered when I attempted to compile it after the updates.

'UpdateThemeColors' - undeclared identifier Admin Panel .mq5 390 16 'darkTheme' - some operator expected Admin Panel .mq5 390 34 'SetTextColor' - undeclared identifier Admin Panel .mq5 397 14 'textColor' - some operator expected Admin Panel .mq5 397 27 'SetBackgroundColor' - undeclared identifier Admin Panel .mq5 398 14 'bgColor' - some operator expected Admin Panel .mq5 398 33 'SetBorderColor' - undeclared identifier Admin Panel .mq5 399 14 'borderColor' - some operator expected Admin Panel .mq5 399 29 'SetTextColor' - undeclared identifier Admin Panel .mq5 424 12 'textColor' - some operator expected Admin Panel .mq5 424 25 'SetBackgroundColor' - undeclared identifier Admin Panel .mq5 425 12 'bgColor' - some operator expected Admin Panel .mq5 425 31 'SetBorderColor' - undeclared identifier Admin Panel .mq5 426 12 'borderColor' - some operator expected Admin Panel .mq5 426 27 14 errors, 1 warnings 15 2

Temporary Solution

To resolve the issue, it's essential to first understand the source of the problem. As previously explained, platform updates reset the libraries we were using to their default states. Consequently, the methods we implemented for theme management are no longer valid, which is why we are now encountering errors. To address this, we need to overwrite the updated files (Dialog.mqh, Edit.mqh, and Button.mqh) with the extended versions that I attached in the previous article. You can locate the folder for the include files as shown in the image below.

Locating the dialog.mqh root folder easily

Permanent Solution:

We can rename the Dialog.mqh and other related files at use to Extended_Dialog.mqh and adjust our code accordingly, but be sure to update any #include statements that reference the old file name to reflect the new name. Additionally, we need to check for any other dependencies that might reference it and update those as needed. After making these changes, we recompile our project to identify if any potential errors and thoroughly test the functionality to ensure everything works correctly. This will save it separately with the new name but retain the original file.

For example, if we have already saved the file as Extended_Dialog.mqh, we can then navigate to our Admin Panel and adjust the code as follows:

#include <Controls\Extended_Dialog.mqh> #include <Controls\Extended_Button.mqh> #include <Controls\Extended_Edit.mqh> #include <Controls\Label.mqh>

Advantages of saving with a different name

It offers the ability to tailor functionality specifically to your needs by adding or adjusting features not present in the built-in version. This customization enables you to create a unique interface that meets your requirements. Additionally, using custom file names helps avoid conflicts with built-in libraries or third-party libraries, reducing the risk of unexpected behaviors due to overlapping names. Isolating your enhancements in a renamed file further protects your customizations from being affected by other inbuilt features that might utilize the original Dialog, ensuring that you can develop and maintain your project without interference from external changes.





Integration of Password Protection on the Admin Panel



In this project, we will implement conditional password protection using a string-type password that can include both letters and numbers, enhancing complexity. While a four-digit PIN may seem simple, it remains difficult to guess. On the Admin Panel, we utilize the Dialog class to prompt the user for a password upon login, with conditions set to display the main panel features only after successful password entry.

As we continue to develop the Admin Panel program, our primary focus is on establishing robust login security to ensure that only authorized users can access sensitive administrative functionalities. We have recognized the critical need to protect our system against unauthorized access and discuss how to implement MQL5 to secure our products.

Authentication Mechanism

To secure the admin panel, we implement a straightforward password-based authentication mechanism that prompts users for a password before granting access to any functionalities. This choice reflects our commitment to validating user identity as a prerequisite for accessing critical components of the program.

bool ShowAuthenticationPrompt() { if (!authentication.Create( ChartID (), "Authentication" , 0 , 100 , 100 , 500 , 300 )) { Print ( "Failed to create authentication dialog" ); return false ; } }

In the ShowAuthenticationPrompt function, we design a user-friendly interface that effectively guides our users through the authentication process. By creating a dedicated dialog for password entry, we ensure that the primary access point to the admin panel remains secure while being intuitive.

To enhance understanding, I’ve outlined the code for dialog creation in the snippet below, complete with comments to explain how it works. If you’d like to refresh your memory on axes and coordinates, please refer to (Part I).

if (!authentication.Create( ChartID (), "Authentication" , 0 , 100 , 500 , 300 ))

Having established the authentication dialog, we proceed to arrange other UI elements similarly, albeit with different values. The process starts with the creation of a password input box where users can type in their credentials, followed by essential buttons. Specifically, we focus on two main buttons: the "Login" button and the "Close" button. The "Login" button is used for submitting the entered password, while the "Close" button provides users with the option to exit the dialog if they do not know the password. Below is a code snippet illustrating the logic for creating these buttons, and the password prompt label.

if (!passwordInputBox.Create( ChartID (), "PasswordInputBox" , 0 , 20 , 70 , 260 , 95 )) { Print ( "Failed to create password input box" ); return false ; } authentication.Add(passwordInputBox); if (!passwordPromptLabel.Create( ChartID (), "PasswordPromptLabel" , 0 , 20 , 20 , 260 , 20 )) { Print ( "Failed to create password prompt label" ); return false ; } passwordPromptLabel.Text( "Enter password: Access Admin Panel" ); authentication.Add(passwordPromptLabel); if (!loginButton.Create( ChartID (), "LoginButton" , 0 , 20 , 120 , 100 , 140 )) { Print ( "Failed to create login button" ); return false ; } loginButton.Text( "Login" ); authentication.Add(loginButton); if (!closeAuthButton.Create( ChartID (), "CloseAuthButton" , 0 , 120 , 120 , 200 , 140 )) { Print ( "Failed to create close button for authentication" ); return false ; } closeAuthButton.Text( "Close" ); authentication.Add(closeAuthButton); authentication.Show(); ChartRedraw (); return true ; }

Password Management

Currently, we used a simple hard-coded password for initial testing, which allows us to prototype functionality rapidly. However, we fully understand that this approach carries risks, such as vulnerability to brute force attacks if the code is compromised.

string Password = "2024" ;

While we recognize that using a hard-coded password expedites our development, we need to transition towards a more secure solution in future updates—specifically, implementing encrypted configuration files or utilizing a more sophisticated user account management system to enhance security.

Handling User Input

void OnLoginButtonClick() { string enteredPassword = passwordInputBox.Text(); if (enteredPassword == Password) { authentication.Destroy(); Print ( "Authentication successful." ); adminPanel.Show(); } else { Print ( "Incorrect password. Please try again." ); passwordInputBox.Text( "" ); } }

To bolster security, we need to ensure that the password input field is clearly defined in the authentication dialog. By guiding users to enter their passwords and validating those inputs against the stored password, we aim for a seamless and secure login experience.

In the OnLoginButtonClick function, the program checks whether the entered password matches the stored password. Upon successful entry, it hided the authentication dialog and present the admin panel to the user. If the password is incorrect, it clears the input field and prompt the user to try again, ensuring they clearly understand the process while feeling secure during their login.

We also have a handler for the "Close" button, which is responsible for the exit logic. When this button is clicked, it closes the authentication dialog and also completely removes the expert from the chart, ensuring that there is no lingering access to the admin functionalities. This action reinforces security and provides a clear exit pathway for users who choose not to proceed with authentication. Here’s how the handler is defined:

void OnCloseAuthButtonClick() { authentication.Destroy(); ExpertRemove (); Print ( "Authentication dialog closed." ); }

In this handler, the authentication. Destroy() method effectively closes the dialog, while ExpertRemove() ensures that the expert advisor is completely removed from view, enhancing the overall security of the application

Fully incorporated into the main program:

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, Clemence Benjamin" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/billionaire2024/seller" #property version "1.19" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Controls\Dialog.mqh> #include <Controls\Button.mqh> #include <Controls\Edit.mqh> #include <Controls\Label.mqh> input string QuickMessage1 = "Updates" ; input string QuickMessage2 = "Close all" ; input string QuickMessage3 = "In deep profits" ; input string QuickMessage4 = "Hold position" ; input string QuickMessage5 = "Swing Entry" ; input string QuickMessage6 = "Scalp Entry" ; input string QuickMessage7 = "Book profit" ; input string QuickMessage8 = "Invalid Signal" ; input string InputChatId = "Enter Chat ID from Telegram bot API" ; input string InputBotToken = "Enter BOT TOKEN from your Telegram bot" ; CDialog adminPanel; CDialog authentication; CButton sendButton, clearButton, changeFontButton, toggleThemeButton, loginButton, closeAuthButton; CButton quickMessageButtons[ 8 ], minimizeButton, maximizeButton, closeButton; CEdit inputBox, passwordInputBox; CLabel charCounter, passwordPromptLabel; bool minimized = false ; bool darkTheme = false ; int MAX_MESSAGE_LENGTH = 4096 ; string availableFonts[] = { "Arial" , "Courier New" , "Verdana" , "Times New Roman" , "Britannic Bold" , "Dubai Medium" , "Impact" , "Ink Tree" , "Brush Script MT" }; int currentFontIndex = 0 ; string Password = "2024" ; int OnInit () { if (!ShowAuthenticationPrompt()) { Print ( "Authorization failed. Exiting..." ); return INIT_FAILED ; } if (!adminPanel.Create( ChartID (), "Admin Panel" , 0 , 30 , 30 , 500 , 500 )) { Print ( "Failed to create admin panel dialog" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } if (!CreateControls()) { Print ( "Control creation failed" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } adminPanel.Hide(); Print ( "Initialization complete" ); return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; } bool ShowAuthenticationPrompt() { if (!authentication.Create( ChartID (), "Authentication" , 0 , 100 , 100 , 500 , 300 )) { Print ( "Failed to create authentication dialog" ); return false ; } if (!passwordInputBox.Create( ChartID (), "PasswordInputBox" , 0 , 20 , 70 , 260 , 95 )) { Print ( "Failed to create password input box" ); return false ; } authentication.Add(passwordInputBox); if (!passwordPromptLabel.Create( ChartID (), "PasswordPromptLabel" , 0 , 20 , 20 , 260 , 20 )) { Print ( "Failed to create password prompt label" ); return false ; } passwordPromptLabel.Text( "Enter password: Access Admin Panel" ); authentication.Add(passwordPromptLabel); if (!loginButton.Create( ChartID (), "LoginButton" , 0 , 20 , 120 , 100 , 140 )) { Print ( "Failed to create login button" ); return false ; } loginButton.Text( "Login" ); authentication.Add(loginButton); if (!closeAuthButton.Create( ChartID (), "CloseAuthButton" , 0 , 120 , 120 , 200 , 140 )) { Print ( "Failed to create close button for authentication" ); return false ; } closeAuthButton.Text( "Close" ); authentication.Add(closeAuthButton); authentication.Show(); ChartRedraw (); return true ; } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (sparam == "LoginButton" ) { OnLoginButtonClick(); } else if (sparam == "CloseAuthButton" ) { OnCloseAuthButtonClick(); } } switch (id) { case CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK : if (sparam == "SendButton" ) OnSendButtonClick(); else if (sparam == "ClearButton" ) OnClearButtonClick(); else if (sparam == "ChangeFontButton" ) OnChangeFontButtonClick(); else if (sparam == "ToggleThemeButton" ) OnToggleThemeButtonClick(); else if (sparam == "MinimizeButton" ) OnMinimizeButtonClick(); else if (sparam == "MaximizeButton" ) OnMaximizeButtonClick(); else if (sparam == "CloseButton" ) OnCloseButtonClick(); else if ( StringFind (sparam, "QuickMessageButton" ) != - 1 ) { long index = StringToInteger ( StringSubstr (sparam, 18 )); OnQuickMessageButtonClick(index - 1 ); } break ; case CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT : if (sparam == "InputBox" ) OnInputChange(); break ; } } void OnLoginButtonClick() { string enteredPassword = passwordInputBox.Text(); if (enteredPassword == Password) { authentication.Destroy(); Print ( "Authentication successful." ); adminPanel.Show(); } else { Print ( "Incorrect password. Please try again." ); passwordInputBox.Text( "" ); } } void OnCloseAuthButtonClick() { authentication.Destroy(); ExpertRemove (); Print ( "Authentication dialog closed." ); } bool CreateControls() { long chart_id = ChartID (); if (!inputBox.Create(chart_id, "InputBox" , 0 , 5 , 25 , 460 , 95 )) { Print ( "Failed to create input box" ); return false ; } adminPanel.Add(inputBox); if (!charCounter.Create(chart_id, "CharCounter" , 0 , 380 , 5 , 460 , 25 )) { Print ( "Failed to create character counter" ); return false ; } charCounter.Text( "0/" + IntegerToString (MAX_MESSAGE_LENGTH)); adminPanel.Add(charCounter); if (!clearButton.Create(chart_id, "ClearButton" , 0 , 235 , 95 , 345 , 125 )) { Print ( "Failed to create clear button" ); return false ; } clearButton.Text( "Clear" ); adminPanel.Add(clearButton); if (!sendButton.Create(chart_id, "SendButton" , 0 , 350 , 95 , 460 , 125 )) { Print ( "Failed to create send button" ); return false ; } sendButton.Text( "Send" ); adminPanel.Add(sendButton); if (!changeFontButton.Create(chart_id, "ChangeFontButton" , 0 , 95 , 95 , 230 , 115 )) { Print ( "Failed to create change font button" ); return false ; } changeFontButton.Text( "Font<>" ); adminPanel.Add(changeFontButton); if (!toggleThemeButton.Create(chart_id, "ToggleThemeButton" , 0 , 5 , 95 , 90 , 115 )) { Print ( "Failed to create toggle theme button" ); return false ; } toggleThemeButton.Text( "Theme<>" ); adminPanel.Add(toggleThemeButton); if (!minimizeButton.Create(chart_id, "MinimizeButton" , 0 , 375 , - 22 , 405 , 0 )) { Print ( "Failed to create minimize button" ); return false ; } minimizeButton.Text( "_" ); adminPanel.Add(minimizeButton); if (!maximizeButton.Create(chart_id, "MaximizeButton" , 0 , 405 , - 22 , 435 , 0 )) { Print ( "Failed to create maximize button" ); return false ; } maximizeButton.Text( "[ ]" ); adminPanel.Add(maximizeButton); if (!closeButton.Create(chart_id, "CloseButton" , 0 , 435 , - 22 , 465 , 0 )) { Print ( "Failed to create close button" ); return false ; } closeButton.Text( "X" ); adminPanel.Add(closeButton); return CreateQuickMessageButtons(); } bool CreateQuickMessageButtons() { string quickMessages[ 8 ] = { QuickMessage1, QuickMessage2, QuickMessage3, QuickMessage4, QuickMessage5, QuickMessage6, QuickMessage7, QuickMessage8 }; int startX = 5 , startY = 160 , width = 222 , height = 65 , spacing = 5 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < 8 ; i++) { if (!quickMessageButtons[i].Create( ChartID (), "QuickMessageButton" + IntegerToString (i + 1 ), 0 , startX + (i % 2 ) * (width + spacing), startY + (i / 2 ) * (height + spacing), startX + (i % 2 ) * (width + spacing) + width, startY + (i / 2 ) * (height + spacing) + height)) { Print ( "Failed to create quick message button " , i + 1 ); return false ; } quickMessageButtons[i].Text(quickMessages[i]); adminPanel.Add(quickMessageButtons[i]); } return true ; } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { adminPanel.Destroy(); Print ( "Deinitialization complete" ); } void OnSendButtonClick() { string message = inputBox.Text(); if (message != "" ) { if (SendMessageToTelegram(message)) Print ( "Custom message sent: " , message); else Print ( "Failed to send custom message." ); } else { Print ( "No message entered." ); } } void OnClearButtonClick() { inputBox.Text( "" ); OnInputChange(); Print ( "Input box cleared." ); } void OnQuickMessageButtonClick( int index) { string quickMessages[ 8 ] = { QuickMessage1, QuickMessage2, QuickMessage3, QuickMessage4, QuickMessage5, QuickMessage6, QuickMessage7, QuickMessage8 }; string message = quickMessages[index]; if (SendMessageToTelegram(message)) Print ( "Quick message sent: " , message); else Print ( "Failed to send quick message." ); } void OnInputChange() { int currentLength = StringLen (inputBox.Text()); charCounter.Text( IntegerToString (currentLength) + "/" + IntegerToString (MAX_MESSAGE_LENGTH)); ChartRedraw (); } void OnToggleThemeButtonClick() { darkTheme = !darkTheme; UpdateThemeColors(); Print ( "Theme toggled: " , darkTheme ? "Dark" : "Light" ); } void UpdateThemeColors() { adminPanel.UpdateThemeColors(darkTheme); color textColor = darkTheme ? clrWhite : clrBlack ; color buttonBgColor = darkTheme ? clrDarkSlateGray : clrGainsboro ; color borderColor = darkTheme ? clrSlateGray : clrGray ; color bgColor = darkTheme ? clrDarkBlue : clrWhite ; inputBox.SetTextColor(textColor); inputBox.SetBackgroundColor(bgColor); inputBox.SetBorderColor(borderColor); UpdateButtonTheme(clearButton, textColor, buttonBgColor, borderColor); UpdateButtonTheme(sendButton, textColor, buttonBgColor, borderColor); UpdateButtonTheme(toggleThemeButton, textColor, buttonBgColor, borderColor); UpdateButtonTheme(changeFontButton, textColor, buttonBgColor, borderColor); UpdateButtonTheme(minimizeButton, textColor, buttonBgColor, borderColor); UpdateButtonTheme(maximizeButton, textColor, buttonBgColor, borderColor); UpdateButtonTheme(closeButton, textColor, buttonBgColor, borderColor); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (quickMessageButtons); i++) { UpdateButtonTheme(quickMessageButtons[i], textColor, buttonBgColor, borderColor); } charCounter.Color(textColor); ChartRedraw (); } void UpdateButtonTheme(CButton &button, color textColor, color bgColor, color borderColor) { button.SetTextColor(textColor); button.SetBackgroundColor(bgColor); button.SetBorderColor(borderColor); } void OnChangeFontButtonClick() { currentFontIndex = (currentFontIndex + 1 ) % ArraySize (availableFonts); inputBox.Font(availableFonts[currentFontIndex]); clearButton.Font(availableFonts[currentFontIndex]); sendButton.Font(availableFonts[currentFontIndex]); toggleThemeButton.Font(availableFonts[currentFontIndex]); changeFontButton.Font(availableFonts[currentFontIndex]); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (quickMessageButtons); i++) { quickMessageButtons[i].Font(availableFonts[currentFontIndex]); } Print ( "Font changed to: " , availableFonts[currentFontIndex]); ChartRedraw (); } void OnMinimizeButtonClick() { minimized = true ; adminPanel.Hide(); minimizeButton.Hide(); maximizeButton.Show(); closeButton.Show(); Print ( "Panel minimized." ); } void OnMaximizeButtonClick() { if (minimized) { adminPanel.Show(); minimizeButton.Show(); maximizeButton.Hide(); closeButton.Hide(); Print ( "Panel maximized." ); } } void OnCloseButtonClick() { ExpertRemove (); Print ( "Admin Panel closed." ); } bool SendMessageToTelegram( string message) { string url = "https://api.telegram.org/bot" + InputBotToken + "/sendMessage" ; string jsonMessage = "{\"chat_id\":\"" + InputChatId + "\", \"text\":\"" + message + "\"}" ; char post_data[]; ArrayResize (post_data, StringToCharArray (jsonMessage, post_data, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ) - 1 ); int timeout = 5000 ; char result[]; string responseHeaders; int res = WebRequest ( "POST" , url, "Content-Type: application/json\r

" , timeout, post_data, result, responseHeaders); if (res == 200 ) { Print ( "Message sent successfully: " , message); return true ; } else { Print ( "Failed to send message. HTTP code: " , res, " Error code: " , GetLastError ()); Print ( "Response: " , CharArrayToString (result)); return false ; } }





Testing and Results



Our code compiled successfully, and upon launching the application, we observed that the panel's full features remain inaccessible until the correct PIN is entered. This behavior ensures that only authorized users can access the administrative functions. At this stage, we are proud of our progress, yet we recognize that we have not yet reached the limits of our development. We understand that our security measures still need enhancement, as they may be vulnerable to advanced hackers. We know that every step we take is an opportunity to learn more about implementing the MQL5 language, and as we advance in our skills, we can achieve more robust security levels. Below is an image showcasing the launch of the application along with the desired outcome.

Panel Launch





Conclusion

In this project, the implementation of a login authentication mechanism significantly enhanced the security of the Admin Panel, which is vital for protecting sensitive functionalities. By requiring a password before granting access to the admin features, the program mitigates unauthorized use and ensures that only verified users can manage crucial settings and operations. The design is fortified by a clearly defined global password and a user-friendly interface for entering credentials.

As we advance our Admin Panel, we will focus on critical improvements such as transitioning from hard-coded passwords to securely managed credentials to prevent vulnerabilities, incorporating multifactor authentication for added security, and continuously optimizing the login experience.

On the other hand, we recognize that once the code is compiled, it becomes challenging for anyone without access to the source code to gain entry, thanks to the anti-decompilation security features offered by MQL5. This added layer of protection helps safeguard our application from unauthorized access and reverse engineering.

Please don't hesitate to try it out in your projects! I welcome comments and feedback, as your insights can help us improve and refine our work. Your perspectives are valuable to us as we continue to develop and enhance our applications. Check the attachment below.

Back to Content Page