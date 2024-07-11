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Using PatchTST Machine Learning Algorithm for Predicting Next 24 Hours of Price Action

Using PatchTST Machine Learning Algorithm for Predicting Next 24 Hours of Price Action

MetaTrader 5Trading |
8 114 15
Shashank Rai
Shashank Rai

Introduction

I first encountered an algorithm called PatchTST when I started to dig into the AI advancements associated with time series predictions on Huggingface.co. As anyone who has worked with large language models (LLMs) would know, the invention of transformers has been a game changer for developing tools for natural language, image, and video processing. But what about time series? Is it something that's just left behind? Or is most of the research simply behind closed doors? It turns out there are many newer models that apply transformers successfully for predicting time series. In this article, we will look at one such implementation.

What's impressive about PatchTST is how quick it is to train a model and how easy it is to use the trained model with MQL. I admit openly that I am new to the concept of neural networks. But going through this process and tackling the implementation of PatchTST outlined in this article for MQL5, I felt like I took a giant leap forward in my learning and understanding of how these complex neural networks are developed, troubleshot, trained, and used. It is like taking a child, who is barely learning to walk, and putting him on a professional soccer team, expecting him to score the winning goal in the World Cup final. 


PatchTST Overview

After discovering PatchTST, I started to look into the paper that explains its design: "A Time Series is Worth 64 Words: Long-term Forecasting with Transformers". The title was interesting. As I started to read more into the paper, I thought wow this looks like an fascinating structure - it has many elements that I have always wanted to learn about. So naturally, I wanted to try it out and see how the predictions work. Here is what made me even more interested in this algorithm:

  • You can predict open, high, low, and close using PatchTST. With PatchTST, I felt that you couldfeed it the entire data as it comes - open, high, low, close, and even volume. You can expect it to find the patterns in the data because all the data is converted to something called "patches". More on what patches are a little later in this article. For now, it is just important to know that patches are appealing and help make predictions better.
  • Minimal data-preprocessing requirements with PatchTST. As I started to dig into the algorithm further, I realized that the authors use something called "RevIn", which is reverse instance normalization. RevIn comes from a paper titled: "REVERSIBLE INSTANCE NORMALIZATION FOR ACCURATE TIME-SERIES FORECASTING AGAINST DISTRIBUTION SHIFT". RevIn attempts to tackle the problem of distribution shift in time-series forecasting. As algorithmic traders, we are all too familiar with the feeling when our trained EA no longer seems to predict the market, and we are forced to re-optimize and update our parameters. Consider RevIn to be a way to do the same thing. 

  • This is method basically takes the data passed into it and normalizes it using the following formula:

    x = (x - mean) / std

    Then, when the model has to make a prediction, it denormalizes the data using the opposite property:

    x = x * std + mean

    RevIn also has another property called affine_bias. In the simplest possible terms, this is a learnable parameter that takes care of the skewness, kurtosis etc. that may be present in the dataset. 

    x = x * affine_weight + affine_bias

    The structure of PatchTST can be summarized as follows: 

    Input Data -> RevIn -> Series Decomposition -> Trend Component -> PatchTST Backbone -> TSTiEncoder -> Flatten_Head -> Trend Forecaster -> Residual Component -> Add Trend and Residual -> Final Forecast

    We understand that our data will be pulled using MT5. We have also discussed how RevIn works.

    Here is how PatchTST works: say you pull 80,000 bars of EURUSD data for the H1 timeframe. That is just around 13 years’ worth of data. With PatchTST, you segment the data into something called “patches”. As an analogy, think of patches as being similar to how Vision Transformers (ViTs) work for images but adapted for time series data. So, for example, if the patch length is 16, then each patch would contain 16 consecutive price values. This is like looking at small chunks of the time series at a time, which helps the model to focus on local patterns before considering the global pattern.

    Next, the patches include positional encoding to preserve the sequence order, which assists the model in remembering the position of each patch in the sequence.

    The transformer passes the normalized and encoded patches through a stack of encoder layers. Each encoder layer contains a multi-head attention layer and a feed-forward layer. The multi-head attention layer allows the model to attend to different parts of the input sequence, while the feed-forward layer allows the model to learn complex non-linear transformations of the data.

    Lastly, we have the trend and the residual components. The same patching, normalization, positional encoding, and transformer layers are applied to both the trend component and the residual component. Then, we add together the outputs of the trend and residual components to produce the final forecast.


    PatchTST Official Repository Issues

    The official repository for PatchTST can be found on GitHub at the following link: PatchTST (ICLR 2023). There are two different versions available - supervised and unsupervised. For this article, we will use the supervised learning approach. As we know, in order to use any model with MQL5, we need a way to convert it to ONNX format. However, the authors of PatchTST did not take this into account. I had to make the following modifications to their base code to make the model work with MQL5: 

    Original Code: 

    class PatchTST_backbone(nn.Module):
    def __init__(self, c_in:int, context_window:int, target_window:int, patch_len:int, stride:int, max_seq_len:Optional[int]=1024, 
                 n_layers:int=3, d_model=128, n_heads=16, d_k:Optional[int]=None, d_v:Optional[int]=None,
                 d_ff:int=256, norm:str='BatchNorm', attn_dropout:float=0., dropout:float=0., act:str="gelu", key_padding_mask:bool='auto',
                 padding_var:Optional[int]=None, attn_mask:Optional[Tensor]=None, res_attention:bool=True, pre_norm:bool=False,                          
                 store_attn:bool=False,
                 pe:str='zeros', learn_pe:bool=True, fc_dropout:float=0., head_dropout = 0, padding_patch = None,
                 pretrain_head:bool=False, head_type = 'flatten', individual = False, revin = True, affine = True, subtract_last = False,
                 verbose:bool=False, **kwargs):
        
        super().__init__()
        
        # RevIn
        self.revin = revin
        if self.revin: self.revin_layer = RevIN(c_in, affine=affine, subtract_last=subtract_last)
        
        # Patching
        self.patch_len = patch_len
        self.stride = stride
        self.padding_patch = padding_patch
        patch_num = int((context_window - patch_len)/stride + 1)
        if padding_patch == 'end': # can be modified to general case
            self.padding_patch_layer = nn.ReplicationPad1d((0, stride)) 
            patch_num += 1
        
        # Backbone 
        self.backbone = TSTiEncoder(c_in, patch_num=patch_num, patch_len=patch_len, max_seq_len=max_seq_len,
                                n_layers=n_layers, d_model=d_model, n_heads=n_heads, d_k=d_k, d_v=d_v, d_ff=d_ff,
                                attn_dropout=attn_dropout, dropout=dropout, act=act, key_padding_mask=key_padding_mask, padding_var=padding_var,
                                attn_mask=attn_mask, res_attention=res_attention, pre_norm=pre_norm, store_attn=store_attn,
                                pe=pe, learn_pe=learn_pe, verbose=verbose, **kwargs)

        # Head
        self.head_nf = d_model * patch_num
        self.n_vars = c_in
        self.pretrain_head = pretrain_head
        self.head_type = head_type
        self.individual = individual

        if self.pretrain_head: 
            self.head = self.create_pretrain_head(self.head_nf, c_in, fc_dropout) # custom head passed as a partial func with all its kwargs
        elif head_type == 'flatten': 
            self.head = Flatten_Head(self.individual, self.n_vars, self.head_nf, target_window, head_dropout=head_dropout)
        
    
    def forward(self, z):                                                                   # z: [bs x nvars x seq_len]
        # norm
        if self.revin: 
            z = z.permute(0,2,1)
            z = self.revin_layer(z, 'norm')
            z = z.permute(0,2,1)
            
        # do patching
        if self.padding_patch == 'end':
            z = self.padding_patch_layer(z)
        z = z.unfold(dimension=-1, size=self.patch_len, step=self.stride)                   # z: [bs x nvars x patch_num x patch_len]
        z = z.permute(0,1,3,2)                                                              # z: [bs x nvars x patch_len x patch_num]
        
        # model
        z = self.backbone(z)                                                                # z: [bs x nvars x d_model x patch_num]
        z = self.head(z)                                                                    # z: [bs x nvars x target_window] 
        
        # denorm
        if self.revin: 
            z = z.permute(0,2,1)
            z = self.revin_layer(z, 'denorm')
            z = z.permute(0,2,1)
        return z

    Code above is the main backbone. As you can see, the code uses a function called Unfold in the line: 

     z = z.unfold(dimension=-1, size=self.patch_len, step=self.stride)                   # z: [bs x nvars x patch_num x patch_len]

    The conversion of Unfold is not supported by ONNX. You will receive an error like: 

    Unsupported: ONNX export of operator Unfold, input size not accessible. Please feel free to request support or submit a pull request on PyTorch GitHub: https://github.com/pytorch/pytorch/issues

    So I had to replace this section of the code with: 

    # Manually unfold the input tensor
    batch_size, n_vars, seq_len = z.size()
    patches = []
    for i in range(0, seq_len - self.patch_len + 1, self.stride):
        patches.append(z[:, :, i:i+self.patch_len])

    Note that the above replacement is a little less efficient because it uses a for loop for training a Neural Network. The inefficiencies can add up over many epochs and over large datasets. But this is necessary because otherwise, the model will simply fail to convert, and we will not be able to use it with MQL5. 

    I specifically addressed this issue. Doing this took the longest. I then put everything together in a file called patchTST.py, which can be found in the zip file attached to this article. This is the file that we will be using for our model training. 


    Requirements to Work with PatchTST in Python

    In this section, I will give you the requirements for working with PatchTST in Python. These requirements can be summarized below: 

    Create a virtual environment: 

    python -m venv myenv

    Activate the virtual environment (Windows)

    .\myenv\Scripts\activate

    Install the requirements.txt file included in the zip file attached to this article: 

    pip install -r requirements.txt

    Specifically, the requirements to run this project are: 

    MetaTrader5
pandas
numpy
torch
plotly
datetime


    Model Training Code Development Step-By-Step

    For the following code, you can follow along with me using a Jupyter notebook that I have included in the zip file: PatchTST Step-By-Step.ipynb. We will summarize the steps below: 

    1. Import Necessary Libraries: Importing the required libraries, including MetaTrader 5, Pandas, Numpy, Torch, and the PatchTST model.

      # Step 1: Import necessary libraries
import MetaTrader5 as mt5
import pandas as pd
import numpy as np
import torch
from torch.utils.data import TensorDataset, DataLoader
from patchTST import Model as PatchTST

    2. Initialize and Fetch Data from MetaTrader 5: Function fetch_mt5_data initializes MT5, fetches the data for the given symbol, timeframe, and number of bars, then returns a data frame with the open, high, low, and close columns.

      # Step 2: Initialize and fetch data from MetaTrader 5
def fetch_mt5_data(symbol, timeframe, bars):
    if not mt5.initialize():
        print("MT5 initialization failed")
        return None

    timeframe_dict = {
        'M1': mt5.TIMEFRAME_M1,
        'M5': mt5.TIMEFRAME_M5,
        'M15': mt5.TIMEFRAME_M15,
        'H1': mt5.TIMEFRAME_H1,
        'D1': mt5.TIMEFRAME_D1
    }

    rates = mt5.copy_rates_from_pos(symbol, timeframe_dict[timeframe], 0, bars)
    mt5.shutdown()

    df = pd.DataFrame(rates)
    df['time'] = pd.to_datetime(df['time'], unit='s')
    df.set_index('time', inplace=True)
    return df[['open', 'high', 'low', 'close']]

# Fetch data
data = fetch_mt5_data('EURUSD', 'H1', 80000)

    3. Prepare Forecasting Data Using Sliding Window: The function prepare_forecasting_data creates the dataset using a sliding window approach, generating sequences of historical data (X) and the corresponding future data (y).

      # Step 3: Prepare forecasting data using sliding window
def prepare_forecasting_data(data, seq_length, pred_length):
    X, y = [], []
    for i in range(len(data) - seq_length - pred_length):
        X.append(data.iloc[i:(i + seq_length)].values)
        y.append(data.iloc[(i + seq_length):(i + seq_length + pred_length)].values)
    return np.array(X), np.array(y)

seq_length = 168  # 1 week of hourly data
pred_length = 24  # Predict next 24 hours

X, y = prepare_forecasting_data(data, seq_length, pred_length)

    4. Split Data into Training and Testing Sets: Splitting the data into training and testing sets, with 80% for training and 20% for testing. 

      # Step 4: Split data into training and testing sets
split = int(len(X) * 0.8)
X_train, X_test = X[:split], X[split:]
y_train, y_test = y[:split], y[split:]

    5. Convert Data to PyTorch Tensors: Converting the NumPy arrays into PyTorch tensors, which are required for training with PyTorch. Sets a manual seed for torch, for reproducibility of results. 

      # Step 5: Convert data to PyTorch tensors
X_train = torch.tensor(X_train, dtype=torch.float32)
y_train = torch.tensor(y_train, dtype=torch.float32)
X_test = torch.tensor(X_test, dtype=torch.float32)
y_test = torch.tensor(y_test, dtype=torch.float32)

torch.manual_seed(42)

    6. Set Device for Computation: Setting the device to CUDA if available, otherwise using the CPU. This is essential for leveraging GPU acceleration during training, especially if it is available. 

      # Step 6: Set device for computation
device = torch.device("cuda" if torch.cuda.is_available() else "cpu")
print(f"Using device: {device}")

    7. Create Data Loader for Training Data: Creating a data loader to handle the batching and shuffling of the training data.

      # Step 7: Create DataLoader for training data
train_dataset = TensorDataset(X_train, y_train)
train_loader = DataLoader(train_dataset, batch_size=32, shuffle=True)

    8. Define the Configuration Class for the Model: Defining a configuration class Config to store all the hyperparameters and settings required for the PatchTST model.

      # Step 8: Define the configuration class for the model
class Config:
    def __init__(self):
        self.enc_in = 4  # Adjusted for 4 columns (open, high, low, close)
        self.seq_len = seq_length
        self.pred_len = pred_length
        self.e_layers = 3
        self.n_heads = 4
        self.d_model = 64
        self.d_ff = 256
        self.dropout = 0.1
        self.fc_dropout = 0.1
        self.head_dropout = 0.1
        self.individual = False
        self.patch_len = 24
        self.stride = 24
        self.padding_patch = True
        self.revin = True
        self.affine = False
        self.subtract_last = False
        self.decomposition = True
        self.kernel_size = 25

configs = Config()

    9. Initialize the PatchTST Model: Initializing the PatchTST model with the defined configuration and moving it to the selected device.

      # Step 9: Initialize the PatchTST model
model = PatchTST(
    configs=configs,
    max_seq_len=1024,
    d_k=None,
    d_v=None,
    norm='BatchNorm',
    attn_dropout=0.1,
    act="gelu",
    key_padding_mask='auto',
    padding_var=None,
    attn_mask=None,
    res_attention=True,
    pre_norm=False,
    store_attn=False,
    pe='zeros',
    learn_pe=True,
    pretrain_head=False,
    head_type='flatten',
    verbose=False
).to(device)

    10. Define Optimizer and Loss Function: Setting up the optimizer (Adam) and the loss function (Mean Squared Error) for training the model.

      # Step 10: Define optimizer and loss function
optimizer = torch.optim.Adam(model.parameters(), lr=0.001)
loss_fn = torch.nn.MSELoss()
num_epochs = 100

    11. Train the Model: Training the model over the specified number of epochs. For each batch of data, the model performs a forward pass, calculates the loss, performs a backward pass to compute gradients, and updates the model parameters.

      # Step 11: Train the model
for epoch in range(num_epochs):
    model.train()
    total_loss = 0
    for batch_X, batch_y in train_loader:
        optimizer.zero_grad()
        batch_X = batch_X.to(device)
        batch_y = batch_y.to(device)

        outputs = model(batch_X)
        outputs = outputs[:, -pred_length:, :4]

        loss = loss_fn(outputs, batch_y)

        loss.backward()
        optimizer.step()
        total_loss += loss.item()

    print(f"Epoch {epoch+1}/{num_epochs}, Loss: {total_loss/len(train_loader):.10f}")

    12. Save the Model in PyTorch Format: Saving the trained model's state dictionary to a file. We can use this file to make predictions directly in python. 

      # Step 12: Save the model in PyTorch format
torch.save(model.state_dict(), 'patchtst_model.pth')

    13. Prepare a Dummy Input for ONNX Export: Creating a dummy input tensor to use for exporting the model to ONNX format. 

      # Step 13: Prepare a dummy input for ONNX export
dummy_input = torch.randn(1, seq_length, 4).to(device)

    14. Export the Model to ONNX Format: Exporting the trained model to the ONNX format. We will need this file to make predictions with MQL5.  

      # Step 14: Export the model to ONNX format
torch.onnx.export(model, dummy_input, "patchtst_model.onnx",
                  opset_version=13,
                  input_names=['input'],
                  output_names=['output'],
                  dynamic_axes={'input': {0: 'batch_size'},
                                'output': {0: 'batch_size'}})

print("Model trained and saved in PyTorch and ONNX formats.")


    Model Training Results

    Here are the results I obtained from training the model. 

    Epoch 1/100, Loss: 0.0000283705
Epoch 2/100, Loss: 0.0000263274
Epoch 3/100, Loss: 0.0000256321
Epoch 4/100, Loss: 0.0000252389
Epoch 5/100, Loss: 0.0000249340
Epoch 6/100, Loss: 0.0000246715
Epoch 7/100, Loss: 0.0000244293
Epoch 8/100, Loss: 0.0000241942
Epoch 9/100, Loss: 0.0000240157
Epoch 10/100, Loss: 0.0000236776
Epoch 11/100, Loss: 0.0000233954
Epoch 12/100, Loss: 0.0000230437
Epoch 13/100, Loss: 0.0000226635
Epoch 14/100, Loss: 0.0000221875
Epoch 15/100, Loss: 0.0000216960
Epoch 16/100, Loss: 0.0000213242
Epoch 17/100, Loss: 0.0000208693
Epoch 18/100, Loss: 0.0000204956
Epoch 19/100, Loss: 0.0000200573
Epoch 20/100, Loss: 0.0000197222
Epoch 21/100, Loss: 0.0000193516
Epoch 22/100, Loss: 0.0000189223
Epoch 23/100, Loss: 0.0000186635
Epoch 24/100, Loss: 0.0000184025
Epoch 25/100, Loss: 0.0000180468
Epoch 26/100, Loss: 0.0000177854
Epoch 27/100, Loss: 0.0000174621
Epoch 28/100, Loss: 0.0000173247
Epoch 29/100, Loss: 0.0000170032
Epoch 30/100, Loss: 0.0000168594
Epoch 31/100, Loss: 0.0000166609
Epoch 32/100, Loss: 0.0000164818
Epoch 33/100, Loss: 0.0000162424
Epoch 34/100, Loss: 0.0000161265
Epoch 35/100, Loss: 0.0000159775
Epoch 36/100, Loss: 0.0000158510
Epoch 37/100, Loss: 0.0000156571
Epoch 38/100, Loss: 0.0000155327
Epoch 39/100, Loss: 0.0000154742
Epoch 40/100, Loss: 0.0000152778
Epoch 41/100, Loss: 0.0000151757
Epoch 42/100, Loss: 0.0000151083
Epoch 43/100, Loss: 0.0000150182
Epoch 44/100, Loss: 0.0000149140
Epoch 45/100, Loss: 0.0000148057
Epoch 46/100, Loss: 0.0000147672
Epoch 47/100, Loss: 0.0000146499
Epoch 48/100, Loss: 0.0000145281
Epoch 49/100, Loss: 0.0000145298
Epoch 50/100, Loss: 0.0000144795
Epoch 51/100, Loss: 0.0000143969
Epoch 52/100, Loss: 0.0000142840
Epoch 53/100, Loss: 0.0000142294
Epoch 54/100, Loss: 0.0000142159
Epoch 55/100, Loss: 0.0000140837
Epoch 56/100, Loss: 0.0000140005
Epoch 57/100, Loss: 0.0000139986
Epoch 58/100, Loss: 0.0000139122
Epoch 59/100, Loss: 0.0000139010
Epoch 60/100, Loss: 0.0000138351
Epoch 61/100, Loss: 0.0000138050
Epoch 62/100, Loss: 0.0000137636
Epoch 63/100, Loss: 0.0000136853
Epoch 64/100, Loss: 0.0000136191
Epoch 65/100, Loss: 0.0000136272
Epoch 66/100, Loss: 0.0000135552
Epoch 67/100, Loss: 0.0000135439
Epoch 68/100, Loss: 0.0000135200
Epoch 69/100, Loss: 0.0000134461
Epoch 70/100, Loss: 0.0000133950
Epoch 71/100, Loss: 0.0000133979
Epoch 72/100, Loss: 0.0000133059
Epoch 73/100, Loss: 0.0000133242
Epoch 74/100, Loss: 0.0000132816
Epoch 75/100, Loss: 0.0000132145
Epoch 76/100, Loss: 0.0000132803
Epoch 77/100, Loss: 0.0000131212
Epoch 78/100, Loss: 0.0000131809
Epoch 79/100, Loss: 0.0000131538
Epoch 80/100, Loss: 0.0000130786
Epoch 81/100, Loss: 0.0000130651
Epoch 82/100, Loss: 0.0000130255
Epoch 83/100, Loss: 0.0000129917
Epoch 84/100, Loss: 0.0000129804
Epoch 85/100, Loss: 0.0000130086
Epoch 86/100, Loss: 0.0000130156
Epoch 87/100, Loss: 0.0000129557
Epoch 88/100, Loss: 0.0000129013
Epoch 89/100, Loss: 0.0000129018
Epoch 90/100, Loss: 0.0000128864
Epoch 91/100, Loss: 0.0000128663
Epoch 92/100, Loss: 0.0000128411
Epoch 93/100, Loss: 0.0000128514
Epoch 94/100, Loss: 0.0000127915
Epoch 95/100, Loss: 0.0000127778
Epoch 96/100, Loss: 0.0000127787
Epoch 97/100, Loss: 0.0000127623
Epoch 98/100, Loss: 0.0000127452
Epoch 99/100, Loss: 0.0000127141
Epoch 100/100, Loss: 0.0000127229

    The results can be visualized as follows: 

    Training Progress Over 100 Epochs

    We also get the following output without any errors and warnings, indicating that our model has successfully been converted to ONNX format. 

    Model trained and saved in PyTorch and ONNX formats.


    Generating Predictions using Python Step-By-Step

    Now let us look at the prediction code: 

    1. Step 1. Import Required Libraries: we start by importing all the necessary libraries.
      # Import required libraries
import MetaTrader5 as mt5
import pandas as pd
import numpy as np
import torch
from datetime import datetime, timedelta
import plotly.graph_objects as go
from plotly.subplots import make_subplots
from patchTST import Model as PatchTST
    2. Step 2. Fetch Data from Metatrader 5:  we define a function to fetch data from MetaTrader 5 and convert it into a DataFrame. We fetch 168 prior bars because that is what is required to get a prediction with our model. 
      # Function to fetch data from MetaTrader 5
def fetch_mt5_data(symbol, timeframe, bars):
    if not mt5.initialize():
        print("MT5 initialization failed")
        return None

    timeframe_dict = {
        'M1': mt5.TIMEFRAME_M1,
        'M5': mt5.TIMEFRAME_M5,
        'M15': mt5.TIMEFRAME_M15,
        'H1': mt5.TIMEFRAME_H1,
        'D1': mt5.TIMEFRAME_D1
    }

    rates = mt5.copy_rates_from_pos(symbol, timeframe_dict[timeframe], 0, bars)
    mt5.shutdown()

    df = pd.DataFrame(rates)
    df['time'] = pd.to_datetime(df['time'], unit='s')
    df.set_index('time', inplace=True)
    return df[['open', 'high', 'low', 'close']]

# Fetch the latest week of data
historical_data = fetch_mt5_data('EURUSD', 'H1', 168)
    3. Step 3. Prepare Input Data: we define a function to prepare the input data for the model by taking the last seq_length rows of data. When pulling data, we only require the last 168 hours of 1h data to make predictions for the next 24 hours. This is because that is how we trained the model. 
      # Function to prepare input data
def prepare_input_data(data, seq_length):
    X = []
    X.append(data.iloc[-seq_length:].values)
    return np.array(X)

# Prepare the input data
seq_length = 168  # 1 week of hourly data
input_data = prepare_input_data(historical_data, seq_length)
    4. Step 4. Define Configuration: we define a configuration class to set up the parameters for the model. These settings are the same as the ones we use for training the model. 
      # Define the configuration class
class Config:
    def __init__(self):
        self.enc_in = 4  # Adjusted for 4 columns (open, high, low, close)
        self.seq_len = seq_length
        self.pred_len = 24  # Predict next 24 hours
        self.e_layers = 3
        self.n_heads = 4
        self.d_model = 64
        self.d_ff = 256
        self.dropout = 0.1
        self.fc_dropout = 0.1
        self.head_dropout = 0.1
        self.individual = False
        self.patch_len = 24
        self.stride = 24
        self.padding_patch = True
        self.revin = True
        self.affine = False
        self.subtract_last = False
        self.decomposition = True
        self.kernel_size = 25

# Initialize the configuration
config = Config()
    5. Step 5. Load The Trained Model: we define a function to load the trained PatchTST model. These are the same settings as we used for training the model. 
      # Function to load the trained model
def load_model(model_path, config):
    model = PatchTST(
        configs=config,
        max_seq_len=1024,
        d_k=None,
        d_v=None,
        norm='BatchNorm',
        attn_dropout=0.1,
        act="gelu",
        key_padding_mask='auto',
        padding_var=None,
        attn_mask=None,
        res_attention=True,
        pre_norm=False,
        store_attn=False,
        pe='zeros',
        learn_pe=True,
        pretrain_head=False,
        head_type='flatten',
        verbose=False
    )
    model.load_state_dict(torch.load(model_path))
    model.eval()
    return model

# Load the trained model
model_path = 'patchtst_model.pth'
device = torch.device("cuda" if torch.cuda.is_available() else "cpu")
model = load_model(model_path, config).to(device)
    6. Step 6. Make Predictions: we define a function to make predictions using the loaded model and input data. 
      # Function to make predictions
def predict(model, input_data, device):
    with torch.no_grad():
        input_data = torch.tensor(input_data, dtype=torch.float32).to(device)
        output = model(input_data)
    return output.cpu().numpy()

# Make predictions
predictions = predict(model, input_data, device)
    7. Step 7. Post-Processing and Visualization: we process the predictions, create a data frame, and visualize the historical and predicted data using Plotly. 
      # Ensure predictions have the correct shape
if predictions.shape[2] != 4:
    predictions = predictions[:, :, :4]  # Adjust based on actual number of columns required

# Check the shape of predictions
print("Shape of predictions:", predictions.shape)

# Create a DataFrame for predictions
pred_index = pd.date_range(start=historical_data.index[-1] + pd.Timedelta(hours=1), periods=24, freq='H')
pred_df = pd.DataFrame(predictions[0], columns=['open', 'high', 'low', 'close'], index=pred_index)

# Combine historical data and predictions
combined_df = pd.concat([historical_data, pred_df])

# Create the plot
fig = make_subplots(rows=1, cols=1, shared_xaxes=True, vertical_spacing=0.03, subplot_titles=('EURUSD OHLC'))

# Add historical candlestick
fig.add_trace(go.Candlestick(x=historical_data.index,
                             open=historical_data['open'],
                             high=historical_data['high'],
                             low=historical_data['low'],
                             close=historical_data['close'],
                             name='Historical'))

# Add predicted candlestick
fig.add_trace(go.Candlestick(x=pred_df.index,
                             open=pred_df['open'],
                             high=pred_df['high'],
                             low=pred_df['low'],
                             close=pred_df['close'],
                             name='Predicted'))

# Add a vertical line to separate historical data from predictions
fig.add_vline(x=historical_data.index[-1], line_dash="dash", line_color="gray")

# Update layout
fig.update_layout(title='EURUSD OHLC Chart with Predictions',
                  yaxis_title='Price',
                  xaxis_rangeslider_visible=False)

# Show the plot
fig.show()

# Print predictions (optional)
print("Predicted prices for the next 24 hours:", predictions)


    Training and Prediction Code in Python

    If you are not interested in running the code base in a Jupyter notebook, I have provided a couple of files you can run directly in the attachments: 

    • model_training.py
    • model_prediction.py

    You can configure the model as you desire and run it without using Jupyter. 


    Prediction Results

    After training the model and running the prediction code in Python, I got the following chart. The predictions were created right at around 12:30 AM (CEST + 3) time on 7/8/2024. This is right at the Sunday Night/Monday Morning Open. We can see a gap in the chart because EURUSD opened with a gap. The model predicts that EURUSD should experience an uptrend for most of the possibly filling this gap. After the gap has been filled, the price action should turn downwards near the end of the day. 

    Predictions from Python

    We also printed out the raw value of the results, which can be seen below: 

    Predicted prices for the next 24 hours: [[[1.0789319 1.08056   1.0789403 1.0800443]
  [1.0791171 1.080738  1.0791024 1.0802013]
  [1.0792702 1.0807946 1.0792127 1.0802455]
  [1.0794896 1.0809869 1.07939   1.0804181]
  [1.0795166 1.0809793 1.0793561 1.0803629]
  [1.0796498 1.0810834 1.079427  1.0804263]
  [1.0798903 1.0813211 1.0795883 1.0805805]
  [1.0800778 1.081464  1.0796818 1.0806502]
  [1.0801392 1.0815498 1.0796598 1.0806476]
  [1.0802988 1.0817037 1.0797216 1.0807337]
  [1.080521  1.0819166 1.079835  1.08086  ]
  [1.0804708 1.0818571 1.079683  1.0807351]
  [1.0805807 1.0819991 1.079669  1.0807738]
  [1.0806456 1.0820425 1.0796478 1.0807805]
  [1.080733  1.0821087 1.0796758 1.0808226]
  [1.0807986 1.0822101 1.0796862 1.08086  ]
  [1.0808219 1.0821983 1.0796905 1.0808747]
  [1.0808604 1.082247  1.0797052 1.0808727]
  [1.0808146 1.082188  1.0796149 1.0807893]
  [1.0809066 1.0822624 1.0796828 1.0808471]
  [1.0809724 1.0822903 1.0797662 1.0808889]
  [1.0810378 1.0823163 1.0797914 1.0809084]
  [1.0810691 1.0823379 1.0798224 1.0809308]
  [1.0810966 1.0822875 1.0797993 1.0808865]]]


    Bringing the Pretrained Model to MQL5

    In this section, we will create a precursor to an indicator that will help us visualize the predicted price action on our charts. I have deliberately made the script rudimentary and open-ended because our readers may have different goals and different strategies for how to use these complex neural networks. The indicator is developed in the MQL5 Expert Advisor Format. Here is the full script: 

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            PatchTST Predictor    |
//|                                                   Copyright 2024 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"

#resource "\\PatchTST\\patchtst_model.onnx" as uchar PatchTSTModel[]

#define SEQ_LENGTH 168
#define PRED_LENGTH 24
#define INPUT_FEATURES 4

long ModelHandle = INVALID_HANDLE;
datetime ExtNextBar = 0;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
   // Load the ONNX model
   ModelHandle = OnnxCreateFromBuffer(PatchTSTModel, ONNX_DEFAULT);
   if (ModelHandle == INVALID_HANDLE)
   {
      Print("Error creating ONNX model: ", GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
   }

   // Set input shape
   const long input_shape[] = {1, SEQ_LENGTH, INPUT_FEATURES};
   if (!OnnxSetInputShape(ModelHandle, ONNX_DEFAULT, input_shape))
   {
      Print("Error setting input shape: ", GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
   }

   // Set output shape
   const long output_shape[] = {1, PRED_LENGTH, INPUT_FEATURES};
   if (!OnnxSetOutputShape(ModelHandle, 0, output_shape))
   {
      Print("Error setting output shape: ", GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
   }

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
   if (ModelHandle != INVALID_HANDLE)
   {
      OnnxRelease(ModelHandle);
      ModelHandle = INVALID_HANDLE;
   }
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
   if (TimeCurrent() < ExtNextBar)
      return;

   ExtNextBar = TimeCurrent();
   ExtNextBar -= ExtNextBar % PeriodSeconds();
   ExtNextBar += PeriodSeconds();

   // Prepare input data
   float input_data[];
   if (!PrepareInputData(input_data))
   {
      Print("Error preparing input data");
      return;
   }

   // Make prediction
   float predictions[];
   if (!MakePrediction(input_data, predictions))
   {
      Print("Error making prediction");
      return;
   }

   // Draw hypothetical future bars
   DrawFutureBars(predictions);
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Prepare input data for the model                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool PrepareInputData(float &input_data[])
{
   MqlRates rates[];
   ArraySetAsSeries(rates, true);
   int copied = CopyRates(_Symbol, PERIOD_H1, 0, SEQ_LENGTH, rates);
   
   if (copied != SEQ_LENGTH)
   {
      Print("Failed to copy rates data. Copied: ", copied);
      return false;
   }

   ArrayResize(input_data, SEQ_LENGTH * INPUT_FEATURES);
   for (int i = 0; i < SEQ_LENGTH; i++)
   {
      input_data[i * INPUT_FEATURES + 0] = (float)rates[SEQ_LENGTH - 1 - i].open;
      input_data[i * INPUT_FEATURES + 1] = (float)rates[SEQ_LENGTH - 1 - i].high;
      input_data[i * INPUT_FEATURES + 2] = (float)rates[SEQ_LENGTH - 1 - i].low;
      input_data[i * INPUT_FEATURES + 3] = (float)rates[SEQ_LENGTH - 1 - i].close;
   }

   return true;
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Make prediction using the ONNX model                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool MakePrediction(const float &input_data[], float &output_data[])
{
   ArrayResize(output_data, PRED_LENGTH * INPUT_FEATURES);

   if (!OnnxRun(ModelHandle, ONNX_NO_CONVERSION, input_data, output_data))
   {
      Print("Error running ONNX model: ", GetLastError());
      return false;
   }

   return true;
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw hypothetical future bars                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DrawFutureBars(const float &predictions[])
{
   datetime current_time = TimeCurrent();
   for (int i = 0; i < PRED_LENGTH; i++)
   {
      datetime bar_time = current_time + PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_H1) * (i + 1);
      double open = predictions[i * INPUT_FEATURES + 0];
      double high = predictions[i * INPUT_FEATURES + 1];
      double low = predictions[i * INPUT_FEATURES + 2];
      double close = predictions[i * INPUT_FEATURES + 3];

      string obj_name = "FutureBar_" + IntegerToString(i);
      ObjectCreate(0, obj_name, OBJ_RECTANGLE, 0, bar_time, low, bar_time + PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_H1), high);
      ObjectSetInteger(0, obj_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, close > open ? clrGreen : clrRed);
      ObjectSetInteger(0, obj_name, OBJPROP_FILL, true);
      ObjectSetInteger(0, obj_name, OBJPROP_BACK, true);
   }

   ChartRedraw();
}

    To run the script above, please take note of how the following line is defined: 

    #resource "\\PatchTST\\patchtst_model.onnx" as uchar PatchTSTModel[]

    This means that inside the Expert Advisor Folder, we will need to create a sub-folder titled PatchTST. Inside the PatchTST sub-folder, we will need to save the ONNX file from model training. However, the main EA will be stored in the root folder itself. 

    The parameters we used to train our model are also defined at the top of the script:

    #define SEQ_LENGTH 168
#define PRED_LENGTH 24
#define INPUT_FEATURES 4

    In our case, we want to use 168 previous bars, feed them into the ONNX model, and get a prediction for the next 24 bars in the future. We have 4 input features: open, high, low, and close. 

    Also, please note the following code inside the OnTick() function: 

    if (TimeCurrent() < ExtNextBar)
   return;

ExtNextBar = TimeCurrent();
ExtNextBar -= ExtNextBar % PeriodSeconds();
ExtNextBar += PeriodSeconds();

    Since ONNX models are intensive on the processing power of a computer, this code will ensure that a new prediction will only be generated once per bar. In our case, since we are working with hourly bars, predictions will be updated once an hour. 

    Finally, in this code, we will be drawing the futures bars on the screen, through the use of the MQL5 drawing features: 

    void DrawFutureBars(const float &predictions[])
{
   datetime current_time = TimeCurrent();
   for (int i = 0; i < PRED_LENGTH; i++)
   {
      datetime bar_time = current_time + PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_H1) * (i + 1);
      double open = predictions[i * INPUT_FEATURES + 0];
      double high = predictions[i * INPUT_FEATURES + 1];
      double low = predictions[i * INPUT_FEATURES + 2];
      double close = predictions[i * INPUT_FEATURES + 3];

      string obj_name = "FutureBar_" + IntegerToString(i);
      ObjectCreate(0, obj_name, OBJ_RECTANGLE, 0, bar_time, low, bar_time + PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_H1), high);
      ObjectSetInteger(0, obj_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, close > open ? clrGreen : clrRed);
      ObjectSetInteger(0, obj_name, OBJPROP_FILL, true);
      ObjectSetInteger(0, obj_name, OBJPROP_BACK, true);
   }

   ChartRedraw();
}

    After implementing this code in MQL5, compiling the model, and placing the resulting EA on the H1 timeframe, you should see some extra bars added in the future on your chart. In my case, this looks as follows: 


    Please note that if you do not see the newly drawn bars to the right, you may need to click the "Shift end of chart from right border" button.

    Conclusion

    In this article, we took a step-by-step approach to training the PatchTST model, which was introduced in 2023. We got a general sense of how the PatchTST algorithm works. The base code had some issues, related to ONNX conversion. Specifically, the "Unfold" operator is not supported, so we resolved this issue to make the code more ONNX-friendly. We also kept the purpose of the article trader-friendly by focusing on the basics of the model, pulling the data, training the model, and getting a prediction for the next 24 hours. Then we implemented the prediction in MQL5, so we can use the fully trained model with our favorite indicators and expert advisors. I am delighted to share all my code with the MQL community in the attached zip file. Please let me know if you have any questions or comments. 


    Attached files |
    Download ZIP
    PatchTST.zip (4876.35 KB)

    Warning: All rights to these materials are reserved by MetaQuotes Ltd. Copying or reprinting of these materials in whole or in part is prohibited.

    This article was written by a user of the site and reflects their personal views. MetaQuotes Ltd is not responsible for the accuracy of the information presented, nor for any consequences resulting from the use of the solutions, strategies or recommendations described.

    Shashank Rai
    Shashank Rai

    Other articles by this author

    Last comments | Go to discussion (15)
    Thomas Sawyer
    Thomas Sawyer | 20 Jan 2025 at 04:46
    I often find that the predicted results of this model are not quite consistent with the actual situation. I haven't made any changes to the code of this model. Could you please give me some guidance? Thank you.
    Shashank Rai
    Shashank Rai | 20 Jan 2025 at 09:56
    Thomas Sawyer #:
    I often find that the predicted results of this model are not quite consistent with the actual situation. I haven't made any changes to the code of this model. Could you please give me some guidance? Thank you.

    Thank you for sharing your experience with the model. You raise a valid point about prediction consistency. The PatchTST model works best when integrated into a comprehensive trading approach that considers multiple market factors. Here's how I recommend using the model's predictions more effectively:

    1. Time Window Optimization:
    • Focus on trading during peak hours (6:00 AM to 10:00 AM US Central Time). 
    • Use the model's predictions primarily during these hours when market movements are more predictable
    • Pay special attention to deviations around previous daily and weekly highs/lows. These are your primary supply and demand zones. 
    1. Model Integration Strategy:
    • Use the predictions as part of a broader analysis, not as standalone signals
    • Look for Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) in the predicted price ranges. I have given the code for an indicator that I use for FVGs in MQL5 below. 
    • Combine predictions with technical patterns like flags, wedges, and horizontal consolidations. 
    • Consider the predictions in context of daily, weekly, and monthly price locations
    1. Risk Management:
    • Implement wider stops (e.g., 10-point or 100 pips stop-loss for Gold, 50 pips for EURUSD, 65 pips of USDJPY, 60 pips of GBPUSD, 30 pips for AUDUSD/NZDUSD, 40 pips for USDCAD, 0.80 points Oil, 25 points US500, 75 points NQ, 200 points US30)
    • Use modest take-profits for partial (i.e., 1:1 risk reward for first partial (70% of the initial position), leave a runner (30% of initial position)
    • Scale positions based on market conditions - good trades with lots of confluence, 2 - 3x base position size. 
    • Avoid trading during high-impact news events
    1. Context Building:
    • Analyze market structure across multiple timeframes: utilize 5 minutes and 15 minutes - there is likely an optimal candle/bar/closing price to enter within the 1 hour where the model predicts entry in your trading direction. 
    • Consider current market state (trending/ranging/consolidating/choppy/reversing) - utilize this information to pre-plan your optimal trading hour. If what you anticipate is not playing out, look for the next available opportunity that the model is giving you. 
    • Look for pattern confirmations in the predicted price ranges
    • Focus on directional bias and major support/resistance levels
    1. Entry Refinement:
    • Wait for structural confirmations before entering trades. Structures to know the best: double tops/bottoms, wedges, bull/bear flags, MTR tops/bottoms, climaxes, especially around key support and resistance areas/FVGs. 
    • Do not enter if you anticipate a trend channel. Trend channels are your worst enemies. Even if you find a trend channel on a higher timeframe like 4 hours or one day, DO NOT COUNTERTREND! 
    • Look for consolidation patterns within predicted ranges - play every reversal. This model really shines with reversals. 
    • Consider scaling into positions rather than taking full-size entries. 25% initial size - scale in as price goes in your favor up to full position size. Do not scale-in against your position, i.e., if the position goes against you. 

    Some Additional Personal Observations: 

    • You have to be looking and anticipating certain things with this model: Reversals around key areas are the most profitable. 
      • So say the model predicts a change of color for a particular bar or time-frame. That's the time to start paying attention. Look for 1 extra confluence prior to entry. If you don't get that confluence, wait until you get it, even if the color has shifted, the trade may still work. My point is, this is a good "timing" model from the standpoint of "when" you need to start caring and paying attention. 
    • This model does give a lot of false positives, but a few big wins wipe out all bad losses. 
    • Start with 1 pair and add another pair every week. Scale your models up to 10 pairs total.
    • Your will get 2 - 3 big trades every week. 
    • Anticipate a weekly gain of about 0.5% - 1.5%. You are risking about 1.0% - 2.5% every week across all the different pairs. In other words, you trade small, stay diversified across multiple uncorrelated instruments, and focus on specific time-ranges. You will get around 3 - 6 instruments right consistently and that will make most of your money. So don't get hung up on any one trade or over analyze any one data point. 
    • If the predicted change is around a news event, skip it and focus on another pair or wait for the next change of color signal. 
    • Trend channels are your worst enemy - if you even suspect them - forget about the pair for that day. Alternatively, do the opposite of what the model is telling you because otherwise you will get caught up counter-trending lose. 
    • Trading this model is "uncomfortable" - you really don't ever trust it and it always feels like "this trade will never work, it's so counterintuitive," but there in lies the beauty. It makes you do what you don't want to do, which is the right thing to do (the thing you don't want to do, but you should do because it's the right thing to do in that situation). 
    • Concept of Inversions Occurs ~20 - 30% of the time: this is when the model is giving you one color (red or green), but the market seems to always be doing the opposite. This is an inversion scenario - nothing is wrong with the model and nothing is wrong with your trading either. You just have to realize an inversion has occurred and start doing the opposite or skip the pair altogether until the expectations re-align. This generally takes around 6 - 10 sessions (around 2 - 4 days) for an inversion to fix itself. Easiest way to identify an inversion with this model is to use the python script I gave you for the model predictions - pull the data for sequentially for the past 6 sessions (so don't pull the latest data - do a lookback). See if the predictions are matching the actual. If they are not - inversion has occurred. 

    The model's predictions should be used as one component of your analysis rather than the sole decision-maker. By incorporating these elements, you can potentially improve the consistency of your trading results when using the PatchTST model.

    I hope this helps.

    Fair Value Gap (FVG) Script that I mentioned (these gaps work very much like supply and demand zones, in my experience): 

    #property copyright "© ShashankRai1"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict
#property indicator_chart_window

input bool ShowMidpoint = false; // Show Midpoint Line
input color UpFVGColor = clrGreen;  // Up FVG Color
input color DownFVGColor = clrRed;  // Down FVG Color

int OnInit()
{
    IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME, "Show FVG");
    return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}

void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
    ObjectsDeleteAll(0, "FVG_");
}

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
{
    int start;
    if(prev_calculated == 0)
    {
        start = rates_total - 1;  // Process all available data
    }
    else
    {
        start = prev_calculated - 1;  // Process only new bars
    }

    for (int i = start; i >= 2; i--)  // Ensure we have at least 3 bars
    {
        drawFVG(i, rates_total, time, open, high, low, close);
    }

    return(rates_total);
}

void drawFVG(int index, int total, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[])
{
    if (index < 2 || index >= total) return; // Ensure we have enough bars

    if (close[index - 1] > open[index - 1] && high[index - 2] < low[index])
    {
        // Up close candle condition and gap exists
        string boxName = StringFormat("FVG_Box_Up_%d", index);
        if(ObjectCreate(0, boxName, OBJ_RECTANGLE, 0, time[index - 2], high[index - 2], time[index], low[index]))
        {
            ObjectSetInteger(0, boxName, OBJPROP_COLOR, UpFVGColor);
            ObjectSetInteger(0, boxName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, UpFVGColor);
            ObjectSetInteger(0, boxName, OBJPROP_BACK, true);
            ObjectSetInteger(0, boxName, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1);
            ObjectSetInteger(0, boxName, OBJPROP_FILL, true);
            Print("Created Up FVG box at index ", index);
        }
        else
        {
            Print("Failed to create Up FVG box at index ", index, ". Error: ", GetLastError());
        }

        if (ShowMidpoint)
        {
            string lineName = StringFormat("FVG_Line_Up_%d", index);
            double midpoint = (high[index - 2] + low[index]) / 2;
            if(ObjectCreate(0, lineName, OBJ_TREND, 0, time[index - 2], midpoint, time[index], midpoint))
            {
                ObjectSetInteger(0, lineName, OBJPROP_COLOR, UpFVGColor);
                ObjectSetInteger(0, lineName, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_DASH);
                ObjectSetInteger(0, lineName, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1);
                Print("Created Up FVG midline at index ", index);
            }
            else
            {
                Print("Failed to create Up FVG midline at index ", index, ". Error: ", GetLastError());
            }
        }
    }
    else if (close[index - 1] < open[index - 1] && low[index - 2] > high[index])
    {
        // Down close candle condition and gap exists
        string boxName = StringFormat("FVG_Box_Down_%d", index);
        if(ObjectCreate(0, boxName, OBJ_RECTANGLE, 0, time[index - 2], low[index - 2], time[index], high[index]))
        {
            ObjectSetInteger(0, boxName, OBJPROP_COLOR, DownFVGColor);
            ObjectSetInteger(0, boxName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, DownFVGColor);
            ObjectSetInteger(0, boxName, OBJPROP_BACK, true);
            ObjectSetInteger(0, boxName, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1);
            ObjectSetInteger(0, boxName, OBJPROP_FILL, true);
            Print("Created Down FVG box at index ", index);
        }
        else
        {
            Print("Failed to create Down FVG box at index ", index, ". Error: ", GetLastError());
        }

        if (ShowMidpoint)
        {
            string lineName = StringFormat("FVG_Line_Down_%d", index);
            double midpoint = (high[index] + low[index - 2]) / 2;
            if(ObjectCreate(0, lineName, OBJ_TREND, 0, time[index - 2], midpoint, time[index], midpoint))
            {
                ObjectSetInteger(0, lineName, OBJPROP_COLOR, DownFVGColor);
                ObjectSetInteger(0, lineName, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_DASH);
                ObjectSetInteger(0, lineName, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1);
                Print("Created Down FVG midline at index ", index);
            }
            else
            {
                Print("Failed to create Down FVG midline at index ", index, ". Error: ", GetLastError());
            }
        }
    }
}
    ceejay1962
    ceejay1962 | 20 Jan 2025 at 11:29
    Shashank Rai #:

    Thank you for your interest! Yes, those changes to the parameters would work in principle, but there are a few important considerations when switching to M1 data:

    1. Data Volume: Training with 10080 minutes (1 week) of M1 data means handling significantly more data points than with H1. This will:

    • Increase training time substantially
    • Require more memory
    • Potentially need GPU acceleration for efficient training

    2. Model Architecture Adjustments: In Step 8 of model training and Step 4 of prediction code, you might want to adjust other parameters to accommodate the larger input sequence:

    3. Prediction Quality: While you'll get more granular predictions, be aware that M1 data typically contains more noise. You might want to experiment with different sequence lengths and prediction windows to find the optimal balance.

    Thanks for the insight. My computer is reasonably capable, with 256GB and 64 physical cores. It could do with a better GPU though.

    Once I've updated the GPU, I will try the updated config settings.

    Thomas Sawyer
    Thomas Sawyer | 20 Jan 2025 at 13:55
    Shashank Rai #:

    Thank you for sharing your experience with the model. You raise a valid point about prediction consistency. The PatchTST model works best when integrated into a comprehensive trading approach that considers multiple market factors. Here's how I recommend using the model's predictions more effectively:

    1. Time Window Optimization:
    • Focus on trading during peak hours (6:00 AM to 10:00 AM US Central Time). 
    • Use the model's predictions primarily during these hours when market movements are more predictable
    • Pay special attention to deviations around previous daily and weekly highs/lows. These are your primary supply and demand zones. 
    1. Model Integration Strategy:
    • Use the predictions as part of a broader analysis, not as standalone signals
    • Look for Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) in the predicted price ranges. I have given the code for an indicator that I use for FVGs in MQL5 below. 
    • Combine predictions with technical patterns like flags, wedges, and horizontal consolidations. 
    • Consider the predictions in context of daily, weekly, and monthly price locations
    1. Risk Management:
    • Implement wider stops (e.g., 10-point or 100 pips stop-loss for Gold, 50 pips for EURUSD, 65 pips of USDJPY, 60 pips of GBPUSD, 30 pips for AUDUSD/NZDUSD, 40 pips for USDCAD, 0.80 points Oil, 25 points US500, 75 points NQ, 200 points US30)
    • Use modest take-profits for partial (i.e., 1:1 risk reward for first partial (70% of the initial position), leave a runner (30% of initial position)
    • Scale positions based on market conditions - good trades with lots of confluence, 2 - 3x base position size. 
    • Avoid trading during high-impact news events
    1. Context Building:
    • Analyze market structure across multiple timeframes: utilize 5 minutes and 15 minutes - there is likely an optimal candle/bar/closing price to enter within the 1 hour where the model predicts entry in your trading direction. 
    • Consider current market state (trending/ranging/consolidating/choppy/reversing) - utilize this information to pre-plan your optimal trading hour. If what you anticipate is not playing out, look for the next available opportunity that the model is giving you. 
    • Look for pattern confirmations in the predicted price ranges
    • Focus on directional bias and major support/resistance levels
    1. Entry Refinement:
    • Wait for structural confirmations before entering trades. Structures to know the best: double tops/bottoms, wedges, bull/bear flags, MTR tops/bottoms, climaxes, especially around key support and resistance areas/FVGs. 
    • Do not enter if you anticipate a trend channel. Trend channels are your worst enemies. Even if you find a trend channel on a higher timeframe like 4 hours or one day, DO NOT COUNTERTREND! 
    • Look for consolidation patterns within predicted ranges - play every reversal. This model really shines with reversals. 
    • Consider scaling into positions rather than taking full-size entries. 25% initial size - scale in as price goes in your favor up to full position size. Do not scale-in against your position, i.e., if the position goes against you. 

    Some Additional Personal Observations: 

    • You have to be looking and anticipating certain things with this model: Reversals around key areas are the most profitable. 
      • So say the model predicts a change of color for a particular bar or time-frame. That's the time to start paying attention. Look for 1 extra confluence prior to entry. If you don't get that confluence, wait until you get it, even if the color has shifted, the trade may still work. My point is, this is a good "timing" model from the standpoint of "when" you need to start caring and paying attention. 
    • This model does give a lot of false positives, but a few big wins wipe out all bad losses. 
    • Start with 1 pair and add another pair every week. Scale your models up to 10 pairs total.
    • Your will get 2 - 3 big trades every week. 
    • Anticipate a weekly gain of about 0.5% - 1.5%. You are risking about 1.0% - 2.5% every week across all the different pairs. In other words, you trade small, stay diversified across multiple uncorrelated instruments, and focus on specific time-ranges. You will get around 3 - 6 instruments right consistently and that will make most of your money. So don't get hung up on any one trade or over analyze any one data point. 
    • If the predicted change is around a news event, skip it and focus on another pair or wait for the next change of color signal. 
    • Trend channels are your worst enemy - if you even suspect them - forget about the pair for that day. Alternatively, do the opposite of what the model is telling you because otherwise you will get caught up counter-trending lose. 
    • Trading this model is "uncomfortable" - you really don't ever trust it and it always feels like "this trade will never work, it's so counterintuitive," but there in lies the beauty. It makes you do what you don't want to do, which is the right thing to do (the thing you don't want to do, but you should do because it's the right thing to do in that situation). 
    • Concept of Inversions Occurs ~20 - 30% of the time: this is when the model is giving you one color (red or green), but the market seems to always be doing the opposite. This is an inversion scenario - nothing is wrong with the model and nothing is wrong with your trading either. You just have to realize an inversion has occurred and start doing the opposite or skip the pair altogether until the expectations re-align. This generally takes around 6 - 10 sessions (around 2 - 4 days) for an inversion to fix itself. Easiest way to identify an inversion with this model is to use the python script I gave you for the model predictions - pull the data for sequentially for the past 6 sessions (so don't pull the latest data - do a lookback). See if the predictions are matching the actual. If they are not - inversion has occurred. 

    The model's predictions should be used as one component of your analysis rather than the sole decision-maker. By incorporating these elements, you can potentially improve the consistency of your trading results when using the PatchTST model.

    I hope this helps.

    Fair Value Gap (FVG) Script that I mentioned (these gaps work very much like supply and demand zones, in my experience): 

    Thank you very much for your patient answer and selfless sharing. I have never seen such detailed and professional answers before. I will read your article repeatedly. These knowledge are particularly valuable to me. Best wishes to you.
    Shashank Rai
    Shashank Rai | 20 Jan 2025 at 16:48
    Thomas Sawyer #:
    Thank you very much for your patient answer and selfless sharing. I have never seen such detailed and professional answers before. I will read your article repeatedly. These knowledge are particularly valuable to me. Best wishes to you.

    Thank you. Your kind words mean a lot!! Please reach out if you need any more assistance!

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