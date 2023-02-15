SignaleKategorien
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy News Eightcap

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
149 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 999 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2023 6 876%
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 537
Gewinntrades:
1 318 (85.75%)
Verlusttrades:
219 (14.25%)
Bester Trade:
1 865.32 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-737.28 USD
Bruttoprofit:
92 665.90 USD (110 141 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-23 905.23 USD (25 408 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
71 (227.35 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
7 268.17 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading-Aktivität:
0.20%
Max deposit load:
13.88%
Letzter Trade:
6 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
6
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
22.17
Long-Positionen:
766 (49.84%)
Short-Positionen:
771 (50.16%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.88
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
44.74 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
70.31 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-109.16 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-1 220.47 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 459.49 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.28%
Jahresprognose:
3.36%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
3 101.56 USD (4.39%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
9.14% (326.34 USD)
Kapital:
3.12% (177.35 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPUSD.i 450
USDJPY.i 448
EURUSD.i 362
AUDUSD.i 277
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD.i 18K
USDJPY.i 35K
EURUSD.i 13K
AUDUSD.i 3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD.i 24K
USDJPY.i 43K
EURUSD.i 16K
AUDUSD.i 3.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1 865.32 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -737 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 14
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +227.35 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1 220.47 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "EightcapLtd-Real-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

EA Happy News is a Metatrader 4 expert advisor that allows you to automatically trade the news that matter in Forex, regardless of the outcome of the release. The robot places pending orders in both directions so that if the news has a significant impact on the Forex rates, you are set and ready to cash in on the market momentum.The news are automatically downloaded from reputable online places such as ForexFactory (https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar.php) and then screened according to your needs and preferences. You can choose whether you want to see and trade all the news, or just the ones related to the current pair on the chart. Moreover, there are several other filters, such as the impact the news is considered to have on the markets, whether or not the forecast outcome of the reports to be released should be different from the previous report (an indicator of a larger price movement expectancy), and others. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-news/

Best broker: https://www.shorturl.at/1yXzj

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. 

Best way is to run the EA itself.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.17 07:55 2025.12.17 07:55:16  

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. Best way is to run the EA itself.

2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.22 06:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 03:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.16 00:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.10 07:16
No swaps are charged
2025.10.10 07:16
No swaps are charged
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.07 17:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 11:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.03 02:06
No swaps are charged
2025.09.03 02:06
No swaps are charged
2025.09.02 07:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
