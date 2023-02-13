SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / EA Happy Gold Eightcap
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Gold Eightcap

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
150 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 999 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2023 1 377%
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
597
Gewinntrades:
550 (92.12%)
Verlusttrades:
47 (7.87%)
Bester Trade:
567.06 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-250.88 USD
Bruttoprofit:
20 556.66 USD (33 902 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-6 789.02 USD (11 529 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
47 (1 680.21 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
2 526.74 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading-Aktivität:
0.03%
Max deposit load:
10.39%
Letzter Trade:
6 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
3
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
22.43
Long-Positionen:
326 (54.61%)
Short-Positionen:
271 (45.39%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.03
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
23.06 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
37.38 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-144.45 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-440.32 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-440.32 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
11.14%
Jahresprognose:
135.12%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
613.82 USD (7.15%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
11.70% (203.86 USD)
Kapital:
5.81% (102.52 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 597
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.i 14K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.i 22K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +567.06 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -251 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 24
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 680.21 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -440.32 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "EightcapLtd-Real-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

EA Happy Gold uses scalp/swing/gridnews strategy with modified ZigZag indicator, that best works on XAUUSD in M15/M30/H1/H4 chart. Modified ZigZag indicator tracks and connects extreme points of the chart, the distance between these points being equal or higher than the percentage specified for the price scale. Max open trades is one. Uses hard stop loss (-24 pips) and dynamic take profit levels based on market sentiment. We recommend maximum 20 pips spread, very low slippage (ECN/Market maker). Recommended minimum investment is $100 which should start trading at 0.01 lots. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-gold/

Best broker: https://www.shorturl.at/1yXzj

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. 

Best way is to run the EA itself.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.28 15:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 17:36 2025.12.08 17:36:27  

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. Best way is to run the EA itself.

2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.05 13:42
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 13:42
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.12 15:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 19:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.02 14:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.01 09:59
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.30 18:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.27 12:45
No swaps are charged
2025.06.27 12:45
No swaps are charged
2025.06.27 08:39
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.26 19:31
No swaps are charged
