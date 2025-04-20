Währungen / LKFN
LKFN: Lakeland Financial Corporation
66.71 USD 2.10 (3.25%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LKFN hat sich für heute um 3.25% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 64.54 bis zu einem Hoch von 66.82 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Lakeland Financial Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
64.54 66.82
Jahresspanne
50.00 78.61
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 64.61
- Eröffnung
- 65.07
- Bid
- 66.71
- Ask
- 67.01
- Tief
- 64.54
- Hoch
- 66.82
- Volumen
- 222
- Tagesänderung
- 3.25%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.88%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 13.65%
- Jahresänderung
- 3.39%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K