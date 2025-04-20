KurseKategorien
LKFN: Lakeland Financial Corporation

66.71 USD 2.10 (3.25%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von LKFN hat sich für heute um 3.25% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 64.54 bis zu einem Hoch von 66.82 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Lakeland Financial Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

LKFN News

Tagesspanne
64.54 66.82
Jahresspanne
50.00 78.61
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
64.61
Eröffnung
65.07
Bid
66.71
Ask
67.01
Tief
64.54
Hoch
66.82
Volumen
222
Tagesänderung
3.25%
Monatsänderung
-1.88%
6-Monatsänderung
13.65%
Jahresänderung
3.39%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K