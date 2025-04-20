通貨 / LKFN
LKFN: Lakeland Financial Corporation
66.71 USD 2.10 (3.25%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LKFNの今日の為替レートは、3.25%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり64.54の安値と66.82の高値で取引されました。
Lakeland Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
64.54 66.82
1年のレンジ
50.00 78.61
- 以前の終値
- 64.61
- 始値
- 65.07
- 買値
- 66.71
- 買値
- 67.01
- 安値
- 64.54
- 高値
- 66.82
- 出来高
- 222
- 1日の変化
- 3.25%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.88%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 13.65%
- 1年の変化
- 3.39%
