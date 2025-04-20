クォートセクション
通貨 / LKFN
LKFN: Lakeland Financial Corporation

66.71 USD 2.10 (3.25%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LKFNの今日の為替レートは、3.25%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり64.54の安値と66.82の高値で取引されました。

Lakeland Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
64.54 66.82
1年のレンジ
50.00 78.61
以前の終値
64.61
始値
65.07
買値
66.71
買値
67.01
安値
64.54
高値
66.82
出来高
222
1日の変化
3.25%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.88%
6ヶ月の変化
13.65%
1年の変化
3.39%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K