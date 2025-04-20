Valute / LKFN
LKFN: Lakeland Financial Corporation
65.55 USD 1.16 (1.74%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LKFN ha avuto una variazione del -1.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 65.17 e ad un massimo di 66.78.
Segui le dinamiche di Lakeland Financial Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
65.17 66.78
Intervallo Annuale
50.00 78.61
- Chiusura Precedente
- 66.71
- Apertura
- 66.59
- Bid
- 65.55
- Ask
- 65.85
- Minimo
- 65.17
- Massimo
- 66.78
- Volume
- 319
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.74%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.59%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.60%
20 settembre, sabato