Currencies / LKFN
LKFN: Lakeland Financial Corporation
63.98 USD 0.50 (0.78%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LKFN exchange rate has changed by -0.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 63.04 and at a high of 64.21.
Follow Lakeland Financial Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LKFN News
Daily Range
63.04 64.21
Year Range
50.00 78.61
- Previous Close
- 64.48
- Open
- 64.21
- Bid
- 63.98
- Ask
- 64.28
- Low
- 63.04
- High
- 64.21
- Volume
- 192
- Daily Change
- -0.78%
- Month Change
- -5.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.99%
- Year Change
- -0.84%
