Devises / LKFN
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
LKFN: Lakeland Financial Corporation
65.55 USD 1.16 (1.74%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de LKFN a changé de -1.74% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 65.17 et à un maximum de 66.78.
Suivez la dynamique Lakeland Financial Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LKFN Nouvelles
- Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Could Be a Great Choice
- Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Lakeland Financial Stock: Earnings Continue to Grow Valuation Unattractive (NASDAQ:LKFN)
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Why Lakeland Financial (LKFN) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Why Lakeland Financial (LKFN) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- Lakeland Financial shares rise as Q2 earnings beat estimates
- Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Lakeland Financial earnings beat by $0.07, revenue fell short of estimates
- First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Charter, HCA, Aon lead earnings reports for Friday
- First Merchants (FRME) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 20
- 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income
- Lakeland Financial announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share
- First Commonwealth Financial: Shares Are Nearing An Upgrade (NYSE:FCF)
- Lake City Bank Welcomes Back Gregory C. Brown to Lead Newly Formed Commercial Elkhart Region
- Lakeland Financial Corporation: Upside Is Difficult To Justify (NASDAQ:LKFN)
- Lake City Bank expands board with two local leaders
- This Lakeland Financial Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Tuesday - Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC), First Savings Financial (NASDAQ:FSFG)
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of April 21, 2025 - TipRanks.com
Range quotidien
65.17 66.78
Range Annuel
50.00 78.61
- Clôture Précédente
- 66.71
- Ouverture
- 66.59
- Bid
- 65.55
- Ask
- 65.85
- Plus Bas
- 65.17
- Plus Haut
- 66.78
- Volume
- 319
- Changement quotidien
- -1.74%
- Changement Mensuel
- -3.59%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 11.67%
- Changement Annuel
- 1.60%
20 septembre, samedi